For a long time, people have been asking: why are there not more voices raised for Reiner. Recently there have been more voices, including a number of major voices. Here I have recent pieces from Reiner, as well as from Paul Gregory, Greg Reese, UNCUTNEWS, and someone with whom I was unfamiliar, Seba Terribilini.

A great place to start, I believe, is the statement from Reiner. His statement focusses on his case, notably how it was started by the German Domestic Intelligence Service, and no one else:

For a wealth of details, Paul Gregory has put weeks of research into a major exhaustive piece. Plus he has 2 further pieces, one a translation of Edmund Siemund’s final plea which “focuses on obviously phoney arguments, explaining at length simple points of civil and company law.”

https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/9.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/11.html

Then there is Greg Reese:

Second to last, a piece from UNCUTNEWS, which starts with a photo of the five guilty judges, who are (unfortunately - at least according to all the evidence I have seen) not behind bars. Would it be appropriate to circulate the photo, with the headline: Germany’s Most Wanted?

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

The government wants to prevent Füllmich's return to public life at all costs – a process that goes far beyond legal boundaries On April 24, 2025, the well-known German lawyer and co-founder of the Corona Committee, Reiner Füllmich, was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison by the Göttingen Regional Court. He is accused of embezzling two sums totaling €700,000. But what concerns observers far more than the charges themselves are the circumstances surrounding the trial—and what follows. Verdict under questionable circumstances Although the defense still had time for closing arguments and a motion for recusal, Presiding Judge Carsten Schindler unexpectedly scheduled the verdict for 5 p.m. Shortly beforehand, a prepared press release was sent to major media outlets—before Füllmich could even speak. The motion for recusal was simultaneously rejected by another chamber. The sentence imposed corresponded exactly to the prosecutor's request. Although Füllmich had already served 18 months in pretrial detention at the time of the verdict, the court disregarded five of these months. The reason given was that the defense had delayed the trial. Particularly controversial: the months of solitary confinement under heavy guard, during which Füllmich was at times shackled at the hands and feet, were not taken into account. Isolation for legal advice – a scandal? According to observers, the alleged "incitement" of other prisoners that led to their isolation consisted solely of Füllmich providing legal advice and referring them to lawyers. The legal maximum limit for solitary confinement in Germany – 15 days – was massively exceeded. Critics call it psychological torture. Former UN Special Rapporteur Nils Melzer assessed the prison conditions as a serious violation of human rights. What comes next: Three key developments 1. A second trial is imminent, and Füllmich must answer for yet another case – this time on 16 charges related to alleged illegal payments. Particularly controversial is that this trial is also expected to be conducted by the same chamber that handed down the first verdict. This further diminishes hopes for a fair and unbiased trial. 2. Appeal or constitutional complaint conceivable. The defense could appeal the verdict. Should this appeal fail, a constitutional complaint is also open. This alleges massive violations of fundamental rights – particularly the right to a fair trial and humane detention conditions. 3. Growing international attention. With each new revelation, international interest in this case grows. Human rights organizations and legal observers – including those from abroad – see the proceedings against Füllmich as an example of political justice in a Western constitutional state. If Germany fails to respond convincingly to the allegations, it risks losing credibility at the diplomatic level as well. Symbol of the state of the rule of law? After the verdict was announced, Füllmich appeared composed and smiling as he called out to the standing spectators: “One for all, all for one!” For many, this image is a symbol of a judicial system that does not act independently in a political case, but repressively. In view of a second trial by the same chamber, a sensational isolation and the partial refusal to credit the period of imprisonment, the question increasingly arises: Is this still a matter of law – or has it long since become a matter of political deterrence? The Füllmich case could become a test case for the state of the German constitutional state – and provoke attention and criticism far beyond its borders. https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

I am going to give the last word to someone with whose work I was unfamiliar, Seba Terribilini. Like me, she saw a gap - in her case that there was no one reporting on Reiner in Italian - and she did what she could to fill the gap.

Seba introduced herself to me in an email:

Good Morning Elsa, Thank you so much for what you have been doing for Reiner! Unfortunately not many people were ready to support him but you did! For this same reason I began giving interviews on Italian alternative media channels and to write about Reiner’s case, in order to inform as many people as possible, on the unjust acts perpetrated on Reiner! You might remember my article (English version by Cynthia Salatino) “The Persecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - political prisoner”, that was published by Dr. Malone on September 3rd. Well, last week Cynthia and I wrote “part 2” of this article, that summarizes in a precise, yet concise way, what happened to Reiner: “The persecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - The biggest judicial scandal ever seen in Germany” It has been published by Dr. Malone and by the Worldcouncilforhealth.

Here is a link:

I am delighted that, instead of very few voices, there are quite a few - and especially that there are voices where otherwise there is almost entirely silence about Reiner.

There are, by the way, at least two other such people: Djamila le Pair and Kerstin Heusinger, whom I noticed in video reports on Reiner they did together in English. I interviewed Djamila recently - I will be sending out that interview within a week. One of the things I learned is that Djamila is the main voice for Reiner in the Netherlands, and Kerstin is the main voice for Reiner in France.

Some people ask: what can one person do?

There is so much.

PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

