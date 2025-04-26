The court recently added more court days, going to the end of June. So I was not expecting what happened on April 24th. Reiner suddenly sentenced - the sentence that the judge had wanted to impose in May.

Shock. And yet most of also knew something like this sentence was the most likely outcome.

Here, more on Reiner and the sentencing.

JUST BEFORE THE SENTENCING, and JUST AFTER. THE LAST WORD: FREEDOM. (Subtitled in French. English subtitles can be added - info at end.)

When I watched this short video, it was not the words that mattered. It was seeing Reiner and Katja just before the sentencing, standing side by side - each so different, and so together, Reiner smiling, Katja solid and strong. For me, it was not the words that mattered. This was Reiner, how he was choosing to approach the sentencing and to respond to it. There was also Katja, solidly supportive. And there was his faithful committed audience. Again, the last word: Freiheit. Freedom.

Video from Kerstin Heusinger:

LAUFPASS GIVES AN EXCELLENT ANALYSIS OF THE SENTENCING.

SENTENCE DELIVERED! Dr. Reiner Fuellmich sentenced to 3 years and 9 months in prison The Göttingen court has delivered. The prepared verdict has been handed down. Presiding judge Schindler has gotten rid of the brave and rebellious civil rights activist—for now. And because he annoyed him, he also refuses to count the five months he spent in pretrial detention as part of his sentence, citing trial delays. So much for the revenge in court. That, too, was to be expected in a trial that defied the rule of law and was based on an absurd construction of accusations from the outset. So be it. Fuellmich is far from finished with the system. And he is not alone. The real battle is only now beginning, on the eve of the great catastrophes that the plutocrats have planned for humanity. Those who placed their trust in a functioning constitutional state in the FRG in the Fuellmich case were certainly hopeful, but at the same time full of fundamental naivety. The system that has now sentenced Dr. Fuellmich to the expected long prison sentence has also not been squeamish in its treatment of other critics of the abuses prevailing in the country. Critical statements are often punished more severely than mass rape and the most serious acts of violence. Although it has long been clear that the so-called “vaccinations” are a disease- and death-causing gene therapy, doctors who have helped their patients with vaccination certificates or certificates of inoculation are condemned. Instead of them, the perpetrators of the greatest crime against humanity are now receiving medals of honor and awards. The players on the dark side like to give themselves the prizes. If the doctors were acquitted because their actions were motivated by a guilt-relieving state of emergency, this would have unimaginable consequences for the system. The system would not only have to overturn all wrongful convictions, compensate those wrongly convicted and apologize. Once there are judgments in circulation that confirm what has long been published in other countries, that all measures were unlawful and harmful (to health and the economy) and that those responsible for the measures knew or should have known this at all times, and also bear economic liability – then this would mean the collapse of the entire system. Every company, every employee has a claim against the deliberately damaging behavior of the authorities, who compliantly prescribed any nonsense they were given in the internationally orchestrated war against the people. At the same time, all the decision-making bodies knew that there had never been an epidemic risk. There was never a pandemic. There are many reasons why the system is now locking Reiner Fuellmich away. One is his ability to take apart the perverse staging of the coronavirus pandemic and name the culprits. It was not for nothing that references to “Corona” were found in the court files. Worse still, Füllmich is in a position to initiate the appropriate legal steps nationally and internationally to bring those responsible to justice or at least to make the extent of the crime clear. And unlike the many legal smart alecks in the “investigation scene”, who have been all over him after years of feeding off his strength, Fuellmich would not compromise. While the many self-intoxicated petty lawyers are flat-chested “enlighteners” and collect donations, Fuellmich has risked his entire ass and his fortune for the good cause and is now doing time. Danger recognized, Fuellmich averted? Beyond his “Corona” expertise, Fuellmich has looked deeper and deeper down the rabbit hole of the plutocrats‘ true crimes against humanity in the last few months of his investigative work. Internationally organized human trafficking, child trafficking, systematic and ritual child abuse, infanticide, organ trafficking, money laundering. Füllmich had – finally – tracked down the biggest crimes and the perpetrators in the background. Was it a coincidence that the orchestrated kidnapping of the civil rights activist took place at precisely this time? Such a pugnacious lawyer has enormous potential to harm the rulers when he is free. So there are three possibilities: 1. you buy the civil rights activist. Unfortunately, this is not possible – Fuellmich has no price (not even now that his assets and freedom have been taken from him). 2. you kill him – that would still work. Even in regular prison, he can quickly have a heart attack or suddenly and unexpectedly commit suicide without warning. Or 3: They keep him in prison until he is forgotten and thus ensure that his spirit does not jump out of the prison bottle. This is based on the mistaken belief that Fuellmich could give up. But there is only one thing that would put Fuellmich to rest: justice. For the people, for himself and for the thousands of perpetrators and accomplices in the FRG and beyond. The die is cast for today. But the last game has only just begun.

I have also been sent the report from the Jaworskis - Claudia whom we have seen in her many insightful court reports, and her sister, who has been behind the camera:

The Jaworskis, [24.04.2025 16:28]

Surprisingly, the verdict in the case of Dr. Reiner Füllmich is now to be "announced" at 5 p.m., according to the press release from Göttingen Regional Court. The Jaworskis, [25.04.2025 01:32]

Dr. Reiner Füllmich sentenced to 3 years and 9 months Surprisingly, the verdict against the corona investigator was announced today, on the 53rd day of the trial in the embezzlement case against Dr. Reiner Füllmich. The sentence of 3 years and 9 corresponds exactly to the prosecution's request. In his final statement, Reiner Füllmich explained that the breach of trust paragraph was being misused to enforce unenforceable civil claims under criminal law. He sees the breach of trust paragraph 266 StGB as a field of abuse for personal and strategic disputes. According to him, civil law was deliberately pushed out of the way in order to be able to take him out of circulation as a C-critic under criminal law. “Criminal law should be the last resort for solving social problems,” said Dr. Füllmich. In his last word, he addressed the overall view required for the breach of trust paragraph, which would have made it necessary to consider all events and parties involved that were relevant to the decision. He used his last word to demonstrate what he saw as the chamber's violation of the law, which he saw in the failure to grant a legal hearing before the investigation was completed, the abduction disguised as a deportation, the white torture in custody and the shortening of the hearing of evidence as well as the questioning of defense witnesses according to a very limited questioning scheme. “The chamber has had to invent a ”sham contract agreement to get rid of the clean loan agreements," Füllmich said. "Private loan means that I can also use the loan privately. End of the discussion!" He concluded by thanking the audience for their support with the words: "We are the champions. One for all, all for one!"



Many spectators reacted to the announced verdict with “Not in our name!” As the days have gone by in quick succession, you will unfortunately have to wait another day for the court reports, which we are producing at great expense as always. Auf1 will be broadcasting an interview with the main defense lawyer Katja Wörmer on 25.04.25. Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

I have already sent my response to Reiner’s sentencing - that I am in it for the long haul. Despair is not an option. We have so much to do. We need each other. We need community and connection. I am setting up a Full Flourishing Community. Like Reiner and those supporting him in court, the goal is: deep true freedom, our full flourishing in a world that is flourishing. Truth, justice, human rights, love, and massive creativity. If you want to be part of such a community, send an email to elsa@fullflourishing.com

To Life!

And here is Marin Luther King Jr speaking: We Shall Overcome:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,

- previous and scheduled court dates.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

Posted April 25, 2025