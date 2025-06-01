I’ve heard it from every side: Reiner has been moved!! It’s a requirement in Germany, by the way, for a prisoner to be moved to a regular prison after sentencing. So about a week ago I checked with Inka: had Reiner been moved? No, and his treatment was no better than it had been.

And now, suddenly, he has been transferred.

The sheer unpleasantness of how the move was done stands in stark contrast to the message Reiner sent just a few days before. He is his usual dynamic and thoughtful self, very involved with world events - and sure he will soon be released.

Let’s start with: the German state does it again.

So very different from Reiner’s message - the message from someone very alive, looking at large issues, unlike the petty German state.

As with everything the German state has done with Reiner recently, the move was done with maximum unpleasantness and nastiness. He was given less than five minutes of notice - no time to gather the papers he had been working on, for instance. And of course he was sent to a prison far away - more than 300 km from Goettingen, making it a very long drive for Katja Woermer, his main lawyer and ongoing legal support.

Here’s his new address, so his many well-wishers can continue writing to him:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

Why was he moved? The move came three days after it became likely that the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention would be initiating a formal investigation into Reiner’s treatment. Most likely that was not a coincidence.

A friend found the following post on Facebook, which asserts that a formal investigation has been opened, but has not seen it anywhere else, so isn’t sure it is accurate.

It is definitely accurate that the move came three days after the decision of the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention to consider a formal investigation.

Here is the Facebook post:

Statement from the defense of Dr. Reiner Füllmich The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) has opened a formal investigation into the case of Dr. Reiner Füllmich. We are pleased to announce that the WGAD is currently investigating the case and conducting a comprehensive assessment of the circumstances of his detention. The working group's internal deliberations began in early April 2025. The WGAD is an independent expert body of the United Nations under the UN Human Rights Council that examines cases of alleged arbitrary detention worldwide. In the past, it has also campaigned for the release of Julian Assange, among others. In close coordination with lead counsel Katja Wörmer and Dr. Reiner Füllmich himself, journalist Kerstin Heusinger played a key role in drafting the formal submission. This was officially submitted in March 2025 by the defense, represented by Katja Wörmer, and signed jointly by Katja Wörmer and Kerstin Heusinger. The application describes in detail the obvious violations of the law in the proceedings against Reiner Füllmich - including his unlawful arrest and fictitious extradition from Mexico, the conditions of pre-trial detention which, in our view, at times met the criteria of white torture, and the repeated denial of the right to be heard. It is an important step that the WGAD has taken up the case. We hope that it will clearly highlight the serious human rights violations to which Dr. Füllmich is being subjected and thus pave the way for more international attention to the case. https://www.ohchr.org/.../special.../wg-arbitrary-detention Our thanks go to all those who continue to support Dr. Reiner Füllmich! We will keep you informed of further developments in due course. For the defense of Dr. Reiner Füllmich Katja Wörmer https://www.facebook.com/sanne.harkam/posts/1399037518185302 Translated with DeepL.com (free version)..

And the main message from Reiner. It came in response to a message I sent him. There was a recent post from Reiner about his case. I wanted to know something else: How was he doing?

I’ve learned that his response, in audio, cannot be made public.

But I can give the general content. The biggest thing for me. Only toward the end does he mention himself. He begins by looking at and thinking about what is going on in the world, from the sources to which he has access. Trump, Putin, Gaza, and more.

We may agree or disagree. We have far more sources. That’s not my interest here. It’s that Reiner is his usual engaged and involved self - as he was when he had his American visa taken from him - as he was when the funds from the sale of his home did not get into his bank account. His main interest is not his own well-being.

He does - eventually - say how he is doing. His answer: They will not break me or crack me, with all the massive support coming to me.

As always, he acknowledges and immensely values the support he receives.

He believes his imprisonment will not last long, maybe not even the time of the appeal.

He ends by looking forward to talking in person soon.

It would be a huge pleasure - to discuss, to listen, to agree and disagree, to question.

Listening to Reiner talk about world events brought to mind a recent piece by Peter and Ginger Breggin, on the 4 Empires that the pro-freedom forces are facing. I thought he might appreciate it. I’ll send it to him. I’ll also include it here:

Then, I know Reiner likes Trump. I wondered: does he know of Trump’s move (which I see as brilliant)? In Trump’s televised meeting with the South African President, he stopped everything to show 2 clips relating to the ongoing murders of white South African farmers. The second clip was of the call, by South African politicians, to kill all whites. Very simple. Very powerful.

https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2025/05/21/president-trump-confronts-president-cyril-ramaphosa-about-white-farmer-murders-in-south-africa

I also wonder: how does Reiner see Trump’s recent moves in the Middle East - such as his pushing for, through the Abraham Accords, the recognition of Israel by the Arab states, as well as his pushing for massive investment of oil money into the US economy.

I think back to Reiner’s excellent interviews. So much to discuss. It would be fabulous for that interviewing to be ongoing - and to take part.

PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

Posted June 1, 2025