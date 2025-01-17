MAJOR CORRECTION ABOUT THE IMPACT OF MORE CANCELLED COURT DATES FOR REINER. UNCHANGED: GUESS WHO'S INVITED TO THE TRUMP INAUGURATION? NO ONE FROM THE TRADITIONAL GERMAN PARTIES.
Major correction about the impact of 2 more cancelled court dates for Reiner. Yes, they were supposed to start the day after Trump’s inauguration, January 21. And yes, the first 2 new dates have been cancelled - January 21, and January 23.
However, this does not mean that there will have been a break of over 2 months between court dates - which is not permitted under German law. According to German law, there can only be a month between court dates. This can, in exceptional situations, be extended to 2 months. It cannot be extended beyond that.
Reiner’s last court date was November 27, 2024.
So the court still has the possibility of restarting the trial on or before January 27, 2025.
The cancellation of the first two January court dates gives the court the maximum possible time to either continue with the current trial, or due to an interruption of over 2 months, end the current trial. So it could be a convenient way for the government to end the current fiasco.
However, we do not know.
Then, once again, Invited to Trump’s inauguration are . . .
The German guests at Trump’s inauguration are not the chancellor or Ursula von der Leyen, etc. but Michael Ballweg and several people from the AfD (Alternative for Germany): Max Otte, Tino Chrupalla and Naomi Seibt.
And who is Michael Ballweg? He was the organizer of the Berlin speeches of Reiner and RFK and others on August 29, 2020.
More recently he has been in prison for 9 months. Now there are more court hearings for him, but he is not in prison.
Here’s further information. By the 16th day of his trial, all the accusations had vanished into thin air - like those against Reiner. His trial has 70 scheduled days.
Then, the video below, from Streampunk, is in German (with auto-translate available - instructions at the end). RFK’s powerful speech (in English) from August 29, 2020 is included in the video. It takes most of the second half of the video.
RFK starts with: The mainstream media has reported that he will be speaking to 5000 Nazis, and he is sure that after the speech it will be reported that he has spoken to 3000 to 5000 Nazis. But that is not what he sees. He sees people loving democracy.
As anyone watching the video can see, far from there being only 5000 people, there are what appear to be people without number. A hundred thousand? More? It certainly looks like that.
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=24BJiALh0LU
I will end with THE PETITION to support the release of Reiner Fuellmich:
BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,
- previous and scheduled court dates.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
FURTHER TRIAL DATES:
6 further trial dates have been scheduled
AND NOW THE FIRST 2 HAVE BEEN CANCELLED:
starting January 21, 2025
until the end of February 2025
Posted January 17, 2025