Major correction about the impact of 2 more cancelled court dates for Reiner. Yes, they were supposed to start the day after Trump’s inauguration, January 21. And yes, the first 2 new dates have been cancelled - January 21, and January 23.

However, this does not mean that there will have been a break of over 2 months between court dates - which is not permitted under German law. According to German law, there can only be a month between court dates. This can, in exceptional situations, be extended to 2 months. It cannot be extended beyond that.

Reiner’s last court date was November 27, 2024.

So the court still has the possibility of restarting the trial on or before January 27, 2025.

The cancellation of the first two January court dates gives the court the maximum possible time to either continue with the current trial, or due to an interruption of over 2 months, end the current trial. So it could be a convenient way for the government to end the current fiasco.

However, we do not know.

_________________

Then, once again, Invited to Trump’s inauguration are . . .

The German guests at Trump’s inauguration are not the chancellor or Ursula von der Leyen, etc. but Michael Ballweg and several people from the AfD (Alternative for Germany): Max Otte, Tino Chrupalla and Naomi Seibt.

And who is Michael Ballweg? He was the organizer of the Berlin speeches of Reiner and RFK and others on August 29, 2020.

More recently he has been in prison for 9 months. Now there are more court hearings for him, but he is not in prison.

Here’s further information. By the 16th day of his trial, all the accusations had vanished into thin air - like those against Reiner. His trial has 70 scheduled days.

_________________________

Then, the video below, from Streampunk, is in German (with auto-translate available - instructions at the end). RFK’s powerful speech (in English) from August 29, 2020 is included in the video. It takes most of the second half of the video.

RFK starts with: The mainstream media has reported that he will be speaking to 5000 Nazis, and he is sure that after the speech it will be reported that he has spoken to 3000 to 5000 Nazis. But that is not what he sees. He sees people loving democracy.

As anyone watching the video can see, far from there being only 5000 people, there are what appear to be people without number. A hundred thousand? More? It certainly looks like that.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=24BJiALh0LU

I will end with THE PETITION to support the release of Reiner Fuellmich:

_________________________________

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,

- previous and scheduled court dates.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

__________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

___________________

FURTHER TRIAL DATES:

6 further trial dates have been scheduled

AND NOW THE FIRST 2 HAVE BEEN CANCELLED:

starting January 21, 2025

until the end of February 2025

PREVIOUS TRIAL DATES:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024

24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024

25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024

26th day, Friday August 23, 2024

27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024

28th day, Friday August 30, 2024

29th day, Tuesday Sept 3, 2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve

29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)

30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024

31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)

32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024

33rd day, Friday Oct 18, 2024 (half day)

34th day, Friday, Oct 25, 2024 (half day - less as Reiner was not well)

35th day, Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024 (interrupted by judge)

36th day, Friday, Nov 1, 2024 (Reiner very ill - plus Lawyer Siemund made ill by seeing the treatment of Reiner, and how Reiner’s condition is visibly deteriorating)

37th day, Thursday, Nov 7, 2024

38th day, Thursday, Nov 14, 2024

Nov 25 - cancelled - a judge is ill

39th day, Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024 - not cancelled though Reiner is ill

CANCELLED SCHEDULED COURT DATES:

Cancelled allegedly due to the illness of a Chamber member

Monday, 02.12.2024, 09:15 am

Wednesday, 04.12.2024, 09:15 am

Monday, 09.12.2024, 09:15 am

Wednesday, 11.12.2024, 09:15 am

Monday, January 6, 2025, 09:15 am

Thursday, January 9, 2025, 09:15 am

Friday, January 17, 2025, 09:15 am

____________________________________

TO GET YOUTUBE TO AUTO-GENERATE ENGLISH SUBTITLES

Turn on CC

Go to the icon on the right of CC - the bumpy wheel. That is Settings:

Click on the Settings icon. You will get the following:

When you click CC, you will be given the option to select many different languages. Select English.

_________________________________



Posted January 17, 2025