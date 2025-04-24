That is it. A friend sent the link. CONVICTED!!!
So I watched live, as Reiner’s good friend, Roger Bittel, once again announced the terrible verdict. It is raining heavily as he speaks - so fitting.
Reiner has been sentenced to 3 years and 9 months, with time spend in prison not to be counted.
Grief.
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
FFURTHER TRIAL DATES:
Wednesday, April 23rd 2025, 09:15am
Thursday, April 24th 2025, 09:15am
Friday, April 25th 2025, 09:15am
Tuesday, April 29th 2025, 09:15am
Wednesday, April 30th 2025, 09:15am
Friday, May 16th 2025, 09:15am
Tuesday, June 10th 2025, 09:15am
PREVIOUS TRIAL DATES:
Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024
Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024
Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024
04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024
05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024
06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024
07th day Friday 08.03.2024
08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024
09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024
10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024
11th day Friday 19.03.2024
12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024
13th day Friday 03.05.2024
14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024
15th day Friday 17.05.2024
16th day Monday, June 10, 2024
17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness
supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers
18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)
20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)
21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024
22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024
23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024
24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024
25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024
26th day, Friday August 23, 2024
27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024
28th day, Friday August 30, 2024
29th day, Tuesday Sept 3, 2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve
29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)
30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024
31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)
32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
33rd day, Friday Oct 18, 2024 (half day)
34th day, Friday, Oct 25, 2024 (half day - less as Reiner was not well)
35th day, Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024 (interrupted by judge)
36th day, Friday, Nov 1, 2024 (Reiner very ill - plus Lawyer Siemund made ill by seeing the treatment of Reiner, and how Reiner’s condition is visibly deteriorating)
37th day, Thursday, Nov 7, 2024
38th day, Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
Nov 25 - cancelled - a judge is ill
39th day, Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024 - not cancelled though Reiner is ill
CANCELLED SCHEDULED COURT DATES:
Cancelled allegedly due to the illness of a Chamber member
Monday, 02.12.2024, 09:15 am
Wednesday, 04.12.2024, 09:15 am
Monday, 09.12.2024, 09:15 am
Wednesday, 11.12.2024, 09:15 am
Monday, January 6, 2025, 09:15 am
Thursday, January 9, 2025, 09:15 am
Friday, January 17, 2025, 09:15 am
FURTHER COURT DATES:
42nd day, Monday, Feb 17, 2025
43rd day, Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
44th day, Friday, Feb 21, 2025
45th day, Wednesday, 26, 2025
46th day, Monday, March 10, 2025
47th day, Tuesday, March 18, 2025
48th day, Tuesday, April 1, 2025
49th day, Thursday, April 3. 2025, 2pm
April 14th 2025, 09:15am - last minute cancellation
50th day, Tuesday, April 15th 2025, 09:15am
51st day, Thursday, April 17th 2025, 09:15am
Posted April 12, 2025
A terrible sentence. A total failure of the German justice system and an unwarranted persecution of any individual irrespective of what might or might not have been done in the circumstances. A verdict clearly designed to crush the individual and send a signal to others who dare to defy the Fourth Reich. This is so bad I can't believe it has come to this. But one thing it signals. This situation in Germany HAS TO CHANGE because it won't work. There are 20 million people awake and who have seen enough of this nonsense from a criminal state, and that is all that can be said of it. Giving this post a like not because I like the message but good to see it confirmed from a reliable reporting source.
Ugggg. He remains my hero for getting through these crazy times. His interviews of truth brought such hope. It is our turn to return that energy.