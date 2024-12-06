Laufpass has published a number of excellent articles on Reiner. Here is yet another brilliant analysis. It’s entitled: Without Viviane Fischer, Reiner Fuellmich would be a free man.

Here it is:

https://laufpass.com/wissenschaft/the-witness-of-the-prosecutors

The witness of the prosecutors

6. Dezember 2024

Without Viviane Fischer, Reiner Fuellmich would be a free man

40 days of proceedings against Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. The prosecutors have already decided on the sentence: the system wants to lock up the German lawyer and civil rights activist for almost four years. He has already spent 13 months in pre-trial custody, five months of which were in solitary confinement. Fuellmich has his – alleged – companion Viviane Fischer to thank for that. She sold him out. What’s more, after a few creative twists and turns and the reinterpretation of the facts by the court and the public prosecutor, the impending conviction of the civil rights activist is based solely on the demonstrably false testimony of his “companion”.



“Homo Amicus” is the name of Viviane Fischer’s fictional book. It is a work of fantasy and self-glorification. It was originally intended to describe the heroic struggle of the faithful companions in the clarification of the plandemic – like a look behind the personal scenes of two heroes. In the end, it became proof that neither clarification nor friendship play a role in the author’s life. Reiner Fuellmich: “The book has nothing to do with reality. I didn’t authorize it either.” Nevertheless, the book has acquired an important meaning, as we will see later.



It is indeed surprising that the court and the public prosecutor’s office jointly decided to make the false statement by Viviane Fischer the sole basis of their conviction strategy. The facts presented in court and the statements by the witness Fischer, but also the statements by the public prosecutor and other witnesses, paint a very different picture. They refute the judicial conviction construction in every detail.



The only witness



In order to reach a conviction, the court has to use a trick: it has to deem the loan agreements between Fuellmich and Fischer to be – invalid – sham contracts. The court claims that they are instead trust agreements. Only by this reinterpretation can a possible criminal liability of Fuellmich be constructed. The court relies solely on the testimony of Viviane Fischer. Because she claims today that they were “sham contracts”.



On the one hand, one has to ask why two lawyers would draw up sham loan agreements when they meant to draw up trust agreements. If they had meant trust agreements, they would have concluded trust agreements. But they did not. They signed loan agreements. And they both lived these contracts as if they were loan agreements that did not impose any restrictions on them in the use of the funds.



Both Fuellmich and Fischer used the funds secured by the loans on a temporary basis in their private lives. Unlike Fuellmich, who had extensive collateral in the form of various properties, Viviane Fischer had no collateral at all. Fuellmich invested part of the funds in his property in order to be able to sell it better. Fischer used up the loan funds in full – which she was also entitled to do.



If the loan agreements were sham contracts and if the mere transfer of funds into Dr. Fuellmich’s private sphere was enough to constitute criminal breach of trust, then the same should apply to Viviane Fischer. Fuellmich and Fischer acted in an identical manner. But why is Fischer not being prosecuted like Fuellmich?



Did Fischer make a deal?



The answer: Fischer’s lawyer Willanzheimer requested that the proceedings against Fischer be dropped. His reasoning: the matter at hand was loan agreements and Fischer had repaid the loan. As a result, District Attorney John dropped the charges. His reasoning: the – literally – “loan proceeds” had been repaid. Thus, John confirms that the matter at hand was a loan. Should something different apply only to Fuellmich? A shame on anyone who thinks for themselves.



This recognizable unequal treatment of Fischer and Fuellmich is reminiscent of a similar situation in this constructed case of the persecution of the civil rights activist: We recall that Fuellmich was not brought to Germany on the basis of the international arrest warrant. He was allegedly “deported” by the Mexican immigration authorities on a trumped-up visa violation.



This “deportation” was an abduction coordinated by the German authorities with the Mexican authorities, as Fuellmich’s lawyers were able to show based on communications from the public prosecutor’s office and the BKA and other services. It is noteworthy that Fuellmich’s wife was not “deported” although her residency situation was identical to her husband’s. It is clear that the FRG was only interested in collecting Fuellmich.



Fischer’s claim that she never wanted to conclude or accept a loan is the next lie. She deliberately concluded loan agreements and not trust agreements. She lived the loan agreement like a loan agreement. And she knew from a question from lawyer Weissenborn that Fuellmich had directed his loans into his real estate.



Fischer used up her loan in full



The claim that the money should have been available at any time is also a lie. Fischer used up the 100,000 euros from her loan in her private sphere and never kept these funds liquid, nor could she have done so. She later paid off the loan in installments, starting with 70,000 euros from the advance on her fantasy book – and this is where the book takes on its significance. Because apparently Fischer had no more funds and her husband had also been without an income for a long time.



Unlike Fuellmich, who had built up some savings and real estate through his life’s work, the Fischer family had no income and was apparently unable to repay the loan from their own assets. It was only the advance on the book project and donations from a friend that enabled Fischer to pay off the loan. In a video distributed by Viviane Fischer herself, in which she recorded an argument with her husband, her husband can be heard shouting that he was “screwed” because he had no income, to which Fischer confirmed, “You haven’t had an income in a year and a half.”



Fischer herself was also destitute. She had not paid rent and had already suffered an account attachment. Reiner Fuellmich had criticized this and pointed out that such irregularities could reflect badly on the committee. Fuellmich also viewed other of Viviane Fischer’s orders critically and as a danger to the committee’s work. Fuellmich was always careful not to leave any open flank in the committee’s work so as not to be vulnerable to attack by the system. The communication between Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer and Wolfgang Wodarg vividly documents this.



In doing so, Reiner Fuellmich overlooked an open flank that he had not expected and could not have expected: Viviane Fischer, of all people, turned against him and opened the hunt for the head of the Corona Committee.



When Fuellmich suggested that in the future they could sometimes go their separate ways so that each could promote their projects, things took their course: On August 26, 2022, Fuellmich sent a letter to Viviane Fischer and Wolfgang Wodarg with constructive suggestions for a viable solution that would enable both of them to continue their work.



At the same time, Fuellmich pointed out inconsistencies and irregularities in the sphere of Viviane Fischer. However, he did not want to pursue this further if things were properly accounted for and explained, so that there could be no danger for the committee. He wanted to ease off on the cooperation with Fischer rather than continue in the same way as before. Did this provide the impetus for the attacks against him?

A few days later – on September 2, 2022 – the absurd charges against Fuellmich and others were filed. In the following committee meeting – without the disinvited Fuellmich – Viviane Fischer’s public attack began, together with the port lawyers she had brought in.



She first created the basis for his prosecution and then offered the court the basis for a conviction with her false testimony. While Fuellmich is only accused of violating trust agreements on the basis of her testimony, she is taken out of the line of fire because of a loan relationship.

Nice game – but easy to see through