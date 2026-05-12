A friend who has long been a supporter of Reiner asked me a question. Is Reiner really as strong as he says he is? He keeps saying no one will break him. But is that just the surface, and if that surface were cracked, would it reveal, for example, discouragement and maybe even a sense of despair?

She went on to document all Reiner has been through: the kidnapping, the arrest, the sham trial where the judge clearly had his utterly excessive sentence preplanned and would not let most of Reiner’s witnesses testify. Then there was the “white torture,” the months in isolation - when he was even cut off from contacting his lawyer the entire weekend of his move into isolation - and then the weeks with someone insane screaming in the cell beside his. And now, the long sentence for what, if the allegations were true, would be a civil not a criminal matter.

Her strongest evidence that Reiner might not be as strong as he claims to be comes from Streampunk, one of Reiner’s German long-time supporters, from his reading aloud Reiner’s recent update. At one point, Streampunk stopped reading. He could not read Reiner’s words. Within a couple of days he had deleted the video.

Here is what he was reading:

Just to allay any fears any of you might have, I am still standing, nothing the monsters did to break me and shut me up (which will destroy them because we have been able to expose their crimes and the names of the perpetrators) has worked. I, together with all of you, will make sure that not one of the monsters and their little puppets will escape justice. Maybe this is the only good that came out of my experiences in two different prisons — apart from the realization that we do not need prisons, not even for the monsters, as they will be disposed of differently, I’m sure [italics mine]. No one and nothing can break me or anyone else on this side of the fence. I believe I have already proven that I do not crack under pressure, so believe me when I say that we will get anything and everything done what needs to be done, so that we will live in a humane, clean world, our world, without any monsters. sebaterribilini.substack.com/p/statement-from-reiner-fuellmich-dated

Where did Streampunk stop reading?

we do not need prisons, not even for the monsters, …

Is Reiner just a completely caring person, with empathy for everyone - an advocate for reform. No prison for anyone, not even those who have abused him severely?

I turn to the German and do my own translation of the key line:

“We do not need prisons, not even for the Monsters, as I am certain that they will be taken care of [italics mine] in another way.”

I think the text can be understood in various ways.

It does indicate that Reiner’s prison experience was so horrific that he wants no one else - no one whatsoever - to experience it.

But, to go back to my friend’s thought, does it also indicate that deep down Reiner might be close to something very dark, that his repeated assurance that he will never be broken covers something else?

I do not know.

One thing I have experienced is that the decisions we make - like Reiner’s decision not be be broken - have huge importance in how our lives go.

I come to a memory from my 20’s. I was a flight attendant at that time. I was on a flight from Zurich to Vienna. It was shortly after take-off. Suddenly a pilot announced: “Ladies and gentlemen, you may have noticed that an engine has fallen off. We have cut off the fuel to that engine and the flames will stop shortly. We are returning to the Zuruch airport.”

I made a decision: if these are the last minutes of my life, I will not live them scared, terrified. I was reading a book on finite mathematics. Maybe it was Gamov’s One two three … infinity. (Note: reading on take-off and landing was strictly forbidden, but I was sitting at the back of the DC-8, and no one could see me.) I decided to keep on reading a book I was finding very interesting.

We landed uneventfully.

The passengers disembarked down the stairs, then the other flight attendants. I was the last flight attendant to get off. The other flight attendants were just ahead. They looked rather gray or even greenish. I could see ta couple holding the railing, as if to steady themselves. I thought: I will feel the fear when I get to the hotel.

I didn’t.

At the hotel I thought: I will feel the fear tonight.

I didn’t.

I do not remember ever coming to any fear about that incident.

My thought: I had made the decision not to feel fear, and my body had listened. I also gave my body something to do - to continue reading a book I was finding fascinating. And somehow, my experience of that emergency landing was entirely calm interest in the book.

My thought: I am sure Reiner has made the decision not to be broken. In his case, he has definitely experienced so much abuse that he does not want prison for anyone. So he acknowledges the horror of what he has lived through. But my sense is that all the abuse has not altered his deep down commitment to not letting himself be broken.

Is there, deep down, also a sense, sometimes at least, of discouragement and maybe even despair? I don’t know. It’s human to go through what I call “dark nights of the soul.” But I don’t know if Reiner has come to those.

_______________________

I am ending, once again, with The Free Reiner song. From Axiom Resist.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8TuNGCV7jo

I’ve also uploaded to Bitchute and Rumble, where there is no risk that the song will be taken down:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4MOBNAWG0Nww/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v78eeaq-amazing-new-free-reiner-song.-axiom-resist.-high-energy.-fabulous.html

__________________

PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

_________________________________

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,

no glitter on the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN-DEPTH RESEARCH of ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS:

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING,

PLUS REFUATIONS OF THE ATTACKS ON REINER

by Paul Charles Gregory

https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Guide.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html

IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

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Posted May 12, 2026