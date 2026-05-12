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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
2h

Only he knows, let us keep him in our thoughts and prayers.

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Paul Charles Gregory's avatar
Paul Charles Gregory
3h

A WW2 American had heard of POWs being murdered by the SS. He resolved that he would not allow himself to get into that position. Later, in Belgium, he found himself confronted by a German holding a rifle to his chest. He made to dismount the machine gun on his back, as if to surrender. Instead he fired the weapon, killing the German and many others. Received many medals.

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