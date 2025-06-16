Different people take different individual initiatives. One person, week after week, is sending everyone in the law faculty at Gottingen, plus the law students, an interview from Reiner and the Corona Committee. These people can definitely not say: we didn’t know.

This week it is the interview with attorney Todd Callender - two brilliant attorneys talking with each other, faced with a system set up against life and justice.

I am watching the interview. I watched it long ago. The full blown, out-in-the-open evil. I saw it and yet the content faded - or the facts remained, but the visceral impact faded. The gut impact of hearing of the planning that went into what one could call the Covid-Kill-Trap - the creation of a system to trap people, like a spider web traps a fly. All four needed parts were put in place - the medical, legal, police and one other - acting together so there was no exit, no way out. One could go into the hospital with a broken arm and come out in a body bag. The hospital lawyer might openly say, to the lawyer trying to retrieve someone, “No, he’s going to die in our hospital.” The police would not help. The judges would not help. The doctors would not help. The hospital administrators would not help.

The horror of the Holocaust is not even as great - to me anyway - as this horror, perpetuated right out in the open, in hospitals, within sight of everyone, with doctors nurses lawyers administrators police judges all acting together, leaving after their work day to their nice homes just like the workers in the Holocaust, to sleep well or badly and then go back to do more of the same.

Anyway, here it is, two attorneys on the side of justice: Attorney Reiner Fuellmich and Attorney Todd Callender:

https://rumble.com/vytjl3-attorney-reiner-fuellmich-and-attorney-todd-callender.html

Small wonder “they” - the evil they who are against us - have done all they could to remove Reiner from freedom.

In my mind they want us to know what they have done, to know we cannot stop them.

I think of Reiner’s optimism, his belief that he will soon be released from prison. In other words, yes we can and will stop them.

__________________

PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

_________________________________

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

__________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

drtesslawrie.substack.com/p/the-full-story-of-dr-reiner-fuellmich

June 13, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://www.imolaoggi.it/2025/06/08/storia-dr-reiner-fuellmich/

June 8, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

June 15, 2025



SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING

by Paul Gregory

https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html

April 25, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

_________________________________



Posted June 16, 2025