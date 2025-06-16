When I was following Reiner’s trial, I was always looking for material in English, to send out. But almost everything was in German. Occasionally a video would have good English subtitles. More often there was only Google’s less than perfect auto-translate.

But one day, there was Djamila le Pair speaking with Kerstin Heusinger. They were both obviously not native English speakers, but they were having a conversation in English about that court day. I was delighted, and sent out the video immediately.

Recently I reached out to a few of the “voices for Reiner.” Djamila was the first to answer. I was delighted.

Who is this person who has chosen to be a voice for Reiner - in her case in the Netherlands? How did she come to focus on Reiner?

Here she is:

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/v6uuivl-djamila-le-pair.-the-voice-for-reiner-fuellmich-in-the-netherlands.html

BITCHUTE: https://old.bitchute.com/video/fdYZkOSsNBb5/

I appreciate Djamila’s action orientation, and also her coming to not care if something she does makes her look foolish. As she says, the big thing is that someone is in prison who should not be.

I also appreciate her knowledge of the many inventive strategies that were used to get attention to Assange’s situation - like more than 5,000 people creating a huge circle around the British Houses of Parliament.

Ideally, Reiner will be free soon. If not, maybe one of these days I’ll work with her on one of the many possible strategies for getting huge attention to his case.

I've also uploaded to Youtube, but am putting that link at the end. I very much appreciate Bitchute and Rumble, which have given space to information when the same message was not given space on Youtube.

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

Posted June 16, 2025