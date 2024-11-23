For those of you who appreciate excellent detailed fact-based analysis, here is the English translation (courtesy of Google) of a brilliant article from Laufpass, on Day 38, Nov 14, of Reiner Fuellmich’s trial. As stated at the end, the sources are “the minutes of the hearing by lawyer Katja Wörmer, supplemented by [their] own research on individual factual and legal issues.” And a personal thank you to Katja (not Reiner’s lawyer - another Katja) who sent it.

Nov 23, 2024

https://laufpass.com/gesellschaft/zauberei-im-fall-fuellmich/

Cheap Magic Tricks in the Füllmich Case

Prison denies torture, court denies contracts

On the 38th day of the trial against civil rights activist Dr. Reiner Füllmich, the legal madness took its course. We experienced a prison that justifies its torture and a court that sabotages the defense of the persecuted person. The lack of an explanation allows the prison to conjure up untruths and the court to cleverly make loan agreements disappear. These cheap tricks pave the way for slander and the desired conviction.



In the Rosdorf torture prison, where Dr. Füllmich is being held, no one is squeamish: isolation, violence against prisoners, refusal of medical help, refusal of requests for protection for endangered or mistreated inmates are apparently the order of the day here. Pre-trial detainees and convicted persons are unlawfully deprived of their human rights, tormented and psychologically damaged.



The prison did not respond at all to the allegations of torture. Their statement primarily shows that the institution is not happy that Dr. Füllmich – after all, a fully qualified lawyer with the qualifications to be a judge – gives his fellow prisoners legal advice. The legitimate request of those mistreated for legal recourse against the attacks by prison staff and fellow prisoners is sanctioned in the Rosdorf torture prison, Füllmich is isolated and harassed. Anyone who tries to contact him – even by waving out of the window into the courtyard – is also punished.



The prisoners are completely dependent on the mercy of the prison staff. They are deprived of their fundamental human rights – which is illegal in every respect. Peter-Alexis Albrecht, lawyer, social scientist and professor of criminology and criminal law at the Goethe University in Frankfurt am Main, says:



Human rights also apply to prisoners



“The guarantee of human rights in criminal law and in the penal system is not at the disposal of the legislature. They are not instruments in the hands of the judiciary that can be used at will to influence, punish or reward prisoners, because society should be protected from repeat crime. Central human rights must be guaranteed by the state for their own sake.

They are based on the anthropological insight that all people - free or imprisoned - are endowed with equal rights simply by virtue of their humanity. The most important principle of human rights is human dignity. It is fought for before the law, is thus prescribed to the legislator and is not available, no matter what injustice has been committed."



Neither the court nor the prison are interested in human rights. Brutal restraints, degrading searches, bad or little food, and the prolonged isolation are evidently intended to break the civil rights activist Dr. Füllmich. The court's display of certainty about his conviction is also a remarkable act: during the 38 days of the trial, it did everything it could to deny the accused his rights, sabotage the investigation of the facts, and reject exculpatory witnesses and evidence. At the same time, it changed the accusation of guilt - deviating from the accusations in the original criminal complaint - during the course of the proceedings. The court constructed a possibility of conviction to ensure that the civil rights activist could still be convicted somehow.

The 38th day of the trial - in light of the pre-judgment



The 38th day of the trial in the criminal case against Dr. Rainer Füllmich on November 14, 2024 was also a memorable day for the judiciary. The trial began at a quarter to ten. Attorney Katja Wörmer was present as defense counsel. Colleague Tobias Pohl arrived later - at least. The other two "defense counsels" did not show up at all again. The absence is systematic.

ELSA: FROM WHAT I HAVE HEARD FROM CHRISTOF MISERE, HE HAD OTHER PRIOR COMMITMENTS. IT IS IMPORTANT TO TAKE THIS INTO ACCOUNT.

So lawyer Katja Wörmer had no choice but to conduct the entire day of the trial alone. She did just that at the beginning of her plea. Among other things, she read out various documents as part of her plea.

The inhumane prison conditions and permanent degradation of the persecuted were also addressed. For example, lawyer Wörmer read out excerpts from a study according to which psychological reprisals during detention - such as isolation, shackles or repeated humiliating undressing, restriction or prohibition of physical activities and lack of or bad food, etc. - can lead to a situation similar to physical torture. These actions by prison officers are recognized as psychological torture and are subjectively perceived by those affected as equally stressful.



Lawyer Wörmer read out a statement from the prison, which was not only obviously full of untruths, but was clearly written with the intention of degrading the persecuted. The statements in the prison's list are disputed by Reiner Füllmich - for example, in the months of June and July 2024 he did not have any affidavits signed by other prisoners (it is also questionable for what purpose and with what content).

It is significant that the prison management took Dr. Reiner Füllmich's criticism of the Corona measures as the starting point for its statement, building on this to speak of an increasing "radicalization" of Reiner Füllmich. In addition, it accused Reiner Füllmich of manipulation against the deputy head of pre-trial detention, as well as "behavior that is detrimental to the prison system" or "goals that are detrimental to the prison system". What exactly this is supposed to mean is not clear from the confused statements.



The torture prison does not accept criticism and sanctions Füllmich and other prisoners



It goes without saying that inmates of a prison run in such an inhumane way should not feel particularly comfortable. And it is also understandable that prisoners want to defend themselves against mistreatment and demand their rights. If a fully qualified lawyer then advises the prison victims in prison, that is of course a reason to isolate these people and put them under even more psychological pressure.



In the end, this is not about small things. If the prison tolerates mistreatment, rejects justified requests for help, refuses medical treatment, or humiliates prisoners, these are actions that are justiciable. Human rights organizations around the world are becoming aware of Füllmich's case. In recent weeks, reports of similar conditions have emerged from more and more prisons. However, the intense white torture to which Füllmich is subjected is apparently currently unique.



Trial routine: After the lunch break, further documents were read out. Attorney Wörmer also pointed out that there had obviously been further defamation of the defense on the Internet, including by the adhesion plaintiff Justus Hoffmann and his co-actors in the current procedural point.



She also read an article from the online magazine HNA, which deals with a local notary and lawyer in Göttingen who had apparently tried to sell at least one very expensive property in Göttingen's eastern district, an extremely upscale residential area, to his father-in-law, instead of selling the property on the open market to a third party at the usual market price. This was very reminiscent of the coup with which Marcel Templin, with the help of a notary, acquired the entire proceeds from the Füllmich property, which made it impossible for Füllmich to repay his loans.

But unlike the case of Reiner Füllmich, the other shady real estate deal was prosecuted and the notary punished. The file number or the file was requested by Wörmer.

Ms. Wörmer also addressed the discriminatory reporting by the mainstream media on the Reiner Füllmich case. There is almost no assessment of the facts. Instead, the civil rights activist is only given defamatory names such as lateral thinker, corona denier, etc. Contemporary propaganda, in other words.



The details of the transport torture were also presented: Füllmich and Wörmer pointed out that the handcuffs with a black rubber coating that can be seen in court do not correspond to the usual restraints in the prison and on transport to court. In the prison, shackles made of bare steel are used, as well as handcuffs made of pure metal with unpolished edges that cut into the wrists very painfully.



In addition, these handcuffs from the Rosdorf prison are also secured with a waist belt to an eyelet in front of the defendant's upper body, so that together with the shackles he is completely immobile, can only walk in small, tiptoe steps and cannot protect himself in any way from injury if he stumbles or is in danger of falling.



Attorney Wörmer also read out the court's decision from August of this year to continue his detention, from which it can be seen that Rainer Füllmich has actually been deprived of any defense position in the ongoing criminal proceedings. The verdict had been decided long ago. The accusation of guilt is already linked to the transfer of the loan amounts to Rainer Füllmich's private account or to his wife's private account. All of the defendant's efforts to repay the money, or the prospect of repaying the two loans by selling his house, are described in the decision as merely relevant for sentencing or as mitigating factors. Even if repayment had been made or if repayment had been promised through the sale of the property at the time, this would not have led to immunity from prosecution or to the elimination of the offence - this was the court's constructed basis for conviction.

Interestingly, the chamber takes the same legal view as the public prosecutor. Public prosecutor Jon had already made a brief plea several weeks ago and in his plea had in no way taken into account the evidence that had been taken in the form of the questioning of various witnesses. The trick was quite simple: Füllmich had explained that he had had the loan amounts for which there were loan agreements transferred to his accounts.



Magic: Loan agreements agreed between three fully qualified lawyers magically disappeared by the court



The public prosecutor and the court unanimously constructed that the loan agreements that were concluded by lawyer Füllmich and lawyer Viviane Fischer with the support of lawyer Weissenborn and were also implemented as loan agreements were not loan agreements at all. What smells and looks like a perversion of justice here has consequences: If the public prosecutor and the court jointly do not recognize the loan agreements that were concluded, they have what they need: They can use this to try to construct a breach of trust under Section 266 of the German Criminal Code - which is what they have now done. As a reminder: the public prosecutor had demanded a prison sentence of three years and nine months while maintaining the arrest warrant.

The regional court and the responsible criminal chamber have also repeatedly confirmed the maintenance of the arrest warrant in the numerous decisions to continue detention - among other things due to the expected long prison sentence. If it weren't so bitter: by magically removing the existing contracts with a stroke of the pen, the public prosecutor and the court can demand a horrendous punishment and use this to justify maintaining the arrest warrant.



Attorney Wörmer therefore also read out, among other things, a lengthy brief from the defense in which she explained that the case was always only about loan agreements. There are indeed undisputed loan agreements. These have all the components of a valid contract. They were signed by Reiner Füllmich and Viviane Fischer, each reciprocally for the loans granted.



All loan agreements included a repayment obligation. Viviane Fischer had also repaid her loan in several installments between summer and autumn, specifically at the end of October 2022. Reiner Füllmich had always referred to the repayment of the loan amounts as part of the sale of his Göttingen property during the discussions and during the numerous mediation talks, as well as in emails and public broadcasts, as well as in other interviews.



What did the public prosecutor's office do in the Templin case?



The purchase contract for the property was concluded on October 3, 2022. At that time, the property was officially free of encumbrances according to the land register. It was not until more than a month later that Marcel Templin had the land charge registered, which had been assigned to him at the beginning of 2021, in the name of the plaintiff group "ClassAction".

Ironically, Marcel Templin hardly had any mandates from the "ClassAction" at the time. By August 2022, the vast majority of the "ClassAction" plaintiff group had moved directly to the Füllmich law firm and had commissioned it directly to represent their interests. Hardly any plaintiff had an interest in being represented by Templin.



In the course of the sale of the German Füllmich property, Marcel Templin had apparently very cleverly withdrawn an amount of 1.158 million euros from the house, far in excess of the loan amount of 600,000 (ELSA -??) euros at the time. He did not pass this money, the whereabouts of which are still unknown today, on to the Corona Committee's holding company. Nor did he return the 700,000 euros to his two law firm colleagues who had filed the complaint against Reiner Füllmich with him and who are acting as adhesion plaintiffs in the present criminal proceedings.

Absurd: And this despite the fact that the regional court has now admitted several times in various decisions that it can be assumed that Marcel Templin was not legally entitled to at least an amount of 700,000 euros from the sale of the house.



Reiner Füllmich would have been able to repay the loan amounts without any problems and as planned if the property had been sold. The chamber also assumes this prerequisite. However, the chamber has also stated that Reiner Füllmich has allegedly no longer been willing to repay the Corona Committee before GOG since autumn or the end of 2021. How the regional court draws this legal assessment remains a mystery. The only starting point here is the disputes between the shareholders. On the one side there were always Viviane Fischer and Reiner Füllmich, on the other side the two adhesion plaintiffs Antonia Fischer and Dr. Justus Hoffmann.

Using these disputes of a corporate nature and the dispute or division that was also being sought at the time to create a lack of willingness to repay on the part of Reiner Füllmich is another trick used by the court on the way to a conviction. In a written statement requesting the detention review dated November 29, 2023, the defense had already declared the assignment of the claim against Reiner Füllmich in the amount of the repayment of the loans and assigned the claim against Marcel Templin to the holding company.



Why are Füllmich's pursuers not claiming the money from Templin?



The two adhesion plaintiffs and the only remaining managing directors of the company - Antonia Fischer and Justus Hoffmann - have not responded to this assignment at any time to date. This alone could potentially be considered to be conduct in breach of trust, as it should be extremely easy from a practical point of view to arrange an assignment and thus a transfer of the money in the amount of the loan amount of over 700,000 euros between the three colleagues from the law firm "Die Hafenanwälte" Marcel Templin, Antonia Fischer and Justus Hoffmann. In this respect, it is to be hoped that the money from the sale of the house is still in the account of lawyer Marcel Templin and has not already flowed elsewhere or been spent.

A criminal complaint was filed by and for Reiner Füllmich at the beginning of December 2023: against the lawyer Marcel Templin, since it can be assumed that Marcel Templin had acquired the money without legal grounds. He would therefore have been obliged to at least immediately repay or forward it to Reiner Füllmich, or in this case now to the holding company due to the assignment. It is not known whether the Göttingen public prosecutor's office has even initiated investigations here to date and has therefore made any efforts to clarify the facts in this context.

The chairman finally closed the hearing at half past three as usual and referred to the next continuation date on 25 November 2024

This report is based on the minutes of the hearing by lawyer Katja Wörmer, supplemented by our own research on individual factual and legal issues.