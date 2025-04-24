I was talking with a friend who is spending these last days before the Canadian election talking with everyone she can - especially with those taken in by the mainstream messaging about Mark Carney.

At this point, I have to hold myself back, because I have a strong impulse to give a mass of information about Carney, about the massively destructive impact he would have on Canada. Many people have done this, including Jordan Peterson.

But facts rarely make even a dent on the beliefs and decisions of the mind-controlled.

Facts - they’re like water running off a duck’s back, like a rubber ball bouncing off a brick wall.

How do we reach the mind-controlled? Those who may even listen to the negatives known about Carney and in one way or another NOT HEAR. The facts bounce off, like a rubber ball bouncing off a brick wall.

And yet the polls are showing that Carney mania is waning. Right now Carney and Pollievre are neck and neck - 39% each - according to the latest polls.

What is making the shift? The repeated negative message about Carney? - his being a danger to Canadian well-being? The many “boots on the ground” from the Conservative side? People are talking to anybody and everybody over and over, doing their best to get heard about economic devastation under Carney in contrast to Pollievre’s message, which includes:

less government spending (like 20 billion on consultants and over one billion on the extremely biased pro-Liberal anti-Conservative media),

safe streets (vs addicts in the streets, needles in parks),

drug treatment - including mandatory programs - money to come from government-funded drug-giveaway programs.

Keep going. That’s my message to the people doing what they can, speaking all they can, knowing as much as they can and passing on the information.

I will here give again links to my posts on Carney and Pollievre. Maybe someone needs more information, maybe to send to someone undecided.

_________________

____________________

_____________________

I also sent out a post on Max Bernier, but I am not reporting it here. Right now, as far as I can see, the urgent situation is to get as many votes as possible to Pierre Pollievre, to ensure Canada is safe from Carney.

And did I somehow hit a nerve, on Facebook at least, with what I sent out about Pollievre. My guess is that I probably did.

_________________

Again, especially if you are Canadian or a resident of Canada, please read, share, discuss with everyone. Become more informed. See if you can reach anyone on the fence, or even on the other side.

NOTE: FIRST LISTEN TO THEM. SEE WHAT MATTERS TO THEM.

AFTER THAT, RESPOND.

If they’re willing to listen to Pollievre, watch the videos with them.

How do they feel about 50,000 dead addicts, instead of plentiful treatment centers? How do they feel about ongoing inflation, virtually guaranteed under the Liberals?

And please vote.

Elsa

https://fullflourishing.com



Posted April 23, 2025