What is going on with Canada? My goal: that people get a better idea.

This matters hugely. Who gets elected in Canada could push Canada, if Liberal Carney gets elected, into 40 years of ever greater impoverishment, according to the extremely savvy Jordan Peterson. Or it could, if Conservative Pierre Pollievre gets elected, lead to reversing Canada’s economic decline that has been going on for 10 years due to the policies of the Liberal Trudeau government.

THE FOCUS IN THIS POST: MARK CARNEY, the man who very recently became prime minister, with the votes of less than 1/2 of one percent of the population. Liberal. The Liberals looked ready to be wiped off the map when Trump made a remark about Canada and the Liberals rallied around attacking Trump, and many Canadians are with them. Trump has since said he’d prefer to be dealing with a Liberal prime minister. Did he drop his remark (relating to canada becoming the 51st state) in order to give the Liberals something to rally around?

THE FOCUS OF THE NEXT POST: PIERRE POLLIEVRE, the leader of the opposition, Conservative. Soft spoken. Sounds thoughtful. For a smaller government and a balanced budget. Against the carbon tax but, like the Liberals, with the mainstream view on climate. He was recently interviewed in special episode of the Knowledge Project.

THE FOCUS OF THE THIRD POST will be: MAX BERNIER, leader of the People’s Party of Canada. His party achieved 15% of the popular vote in the last election, but got zero members elected. Unlike many European countries, Canada does not have representation by population. Berneir: unlike the other 2 candidates, he sees no climate emergency (Carney’s top concern). He’s against government tyranny, including on the injections and lockdowns. For the Truckers Freedom Convoy. Arrested and handcuffed during the Lockdown Times. Best media exposure: in the United States, as the Canadian mainstream media does not report of him. However, he has just had an excellent interview with Tucker Carlson

I’m not giving the links to videos on all three political leaders in this post. Almost no one would have time to listen to them all.

HERE THE FOCUS, AS STATED, IS MARK CARNEY.

Why? Know your enemy. From The Art of War. It’s also just common sense.

I’ll start with a link to an excellent detailed presentation from Jordan Peterson. If that’s too much for you, just jump to the second piece: a 10-minute clip from that presentation showing Carney is no friend of Canada. I’ll end with important documentation on the connections between Carney, Trump and Musk.

In his detailed presentation, Jordan Peterson explains who Mark Carney really is, what he will do, and why. He makes clear that Carney looks good on paper, if one just glances at his resume, but is no friend of Canada, of Canadian economic well-being. Instead Carney’s policies would continue Canada’s ongoing economic decline, stemming from Justin Trudeau’s 10-years as prime minister.

Carney’s policies would lead to 40 years of the increasing impoverishment of Canadians, making Canadians the poorest people in the developed world - down from being among the wealthiest.

Carney sees a huge climate emergency, despite a lack of evidence for this. He believes this is the greatest issue we face, so that any impoverishment that results is justified - though he also sees that the climate emergency is a great economic opportunity for some people to make money.

In short, if you want poverty - except for the very few people making masses of money from the supposed emergency - vote for Carney. That is core.

As I have already said, it’s an excellent detailed analysis. Well worth listening to:

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_Dw0xaa5xM

If Peterson’s full interview is too long for you, here are core points of the presentation. Just 10 minutes.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=wF0NOSVzwjk

Finally, documentation that Mark Carney, Elon Musk and Donald Trump, according to the evidence, are not enemies but have a long history of connection.

This is extra important, given that the Liberals surged from being way behind by attacking Trump for his comment re Canada, by mobilizing anti-Trump feeling.

Further, Trump has said he would rather have a Liberal PM (which would mean Carney with his long history of connection), rather than a Conservative PM (which would mean Pollievre, who is pro-Canadian, and not so compliant).

I’ve already asked: Could this mean that Trump’s comments re Canada were a set-up to give Liberals a chance to stay in power???

Here is documentation of the connections between Carney, Musk and Trump:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ey2BgX0R1iw

FINALLY A BONUS. ON A CANADIAN BANK ACCOUNT FROZEN.

The world learned of the propensity of the Canadian government for seizing the bank accounts of citizens during the Truckers Freedom Convoy.

Here is info on a bank account frozen:

Elsa

Posted April 18, 2025