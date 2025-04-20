HOT! HOT! HOT! BANNED BY FACEBOOK! INTERVIEW with PIERRE POLLIEVRE, CONSERVATIVE LEADER, and INFO on LIBERAL MARK CARNEY'S CABINET MEMBERS.
What got the Facebook censors - which are supposed to be on their way out, if I heard right - to remove what I posted yesterday? I mean, an interview with the Conservative leader, Pierre Pollievre. It isn’t what I’d expect to trigger Facebook. On the other hand, here’s the full headline:
PIERRE POLLIEVRE, CONSERVATIVE LEADER: STOPPING AND REVERSING CANADA'S DOWNWARD ECONOMIC SLIDE. PLUS A PUBLIC LETTER IMPLICATING 9 OF PM MARK CARNEY'S LIBERAL CABINET MEMBERS IN FOREIGN INTERFERENCE.
Maybe FB’s censors did not appreciate the reference to the public letter implicating 9 of PM Mark Carney’s Liberal cabinet members in foreign interference. That could be it.
Anyway, here’s the message from FB, and after that, a link to the interview with Pollievre and the info on Carney’s cabinet members. A good thoughtful interview.
What taboo did my post violate?
Take a look for yourself.
Elsa
Posted April 20, 2025
That letter...and the foolish brag by the liberal's website that Carney was
''Trudeau's ECONOMIC ADVISER''
was what Viva Frei was yelling lost Carney the election...
That debate episode totally sent Viva off the rails..
watching Carney's face and pathetic response.. https://rumble.com/v6sa4vh-the-exact-moment-that-wef-3-passport-carrying-globalist-whore-mark-carney-l.html
As for FB... do they have a rule against ALL CAPS?
Here's that list: https://x.com/Jon_Brake_tri/status/1913399582538740136