Pierre Pollievre, the leader of Canada’s Conservative party, currently the main opposition party, isn’t flashy. He’s quiet, thoughtful. He takes his time answering.

Where does he come from? What are his policies? How does he believe he could stop and reverse Canada’s devastating economic downward slide, the legacy of Trudeau’s Liberal control - a downward slide to be continued if Carney is elected Prime Minister on April 28. Cut costs. Grow wages. Small cuts to government through attrition. Big cuts to the 20 billion given to consultants. End the carbon tax which leads to fewer jobs for Canadians and more emissions worldwide.

Here is Pierre Pollievre. In his own words. In a special interview with the Knowledge Project, a major voice against the one-sided messaging of Canada’s government-subsidized media. (Note: the Knowledge Project sent an invitation to Mark Carney as well, has not received an answer.)

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=hS-xso4Nmo4

By the way, should you still wonder if Carney might be a suitable Prime Minister, here is a just released public letter inplicating 9 member’s of Carney’s cabinet in foreign interference. This seems to show, to me anyway, a complete lack of concern with what Canadians might want:

If you should want even more on Carney, here is a post from Jordan Peterson on Mark Carney and the damage he will do to Canada. It starts with a simple, stark conclusion: “Canada will not survive the green, elitist, doomsaying, central planners who will tromp forward with Mark Carney at the helm.”

https://www.jordanbpeterson.com/blog/mark-carney-is-another-justin-trudeau-a-woke-broke-net-zero-fanatic/

There is another voice that needs to be added. That of Max Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada. Though his party won 15% of the popular vote, he was excluded - through the rules being changed - from the debate between Canada’s political leaders. His voice is also conspicuously missing from the mainstream media, both television and print. Their way of minimizing his chances: silence.

However, luckily Tucker Carlson has taken notice of him. Tomorrow I will send out his excellent interview with Tucker Carlson.

Elsa

Posted April 19, 2025