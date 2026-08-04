COGNOMOVEMENT. When we know there's further to go, but not how to get there.
At the start of the year, I sent out a number of posts on this strange thing, Cognomovement. I did interviews with the two founders, Bill McKenna and Liz Larson. I raved about it, especially its claim to be able to undo the impact of major trauma rapidly and completely. The claim: instead of years of talk therapy that often leaves considerable inner damage (blocks, phobias, blind spots) in place, a short time doing Cognomovement can clear the damage.
Since then, I haven’t sent out any more posts on Cognomovement. That’s not because I’ve lost interest. In fact, in less than two months (Sept 30-Oct 4) I will be attending the annual 5-day Cognomovement workshop.
In the meantime, I’m thinking of an old saying: “The proof is in the pudding” - meaning, claims about Cognomovement aren’t what matters. What matters is what happens when we experience it.
So today I’m giving you the chance to taste a bit of Cognomovement. There are many sessions available online. I’m sending links to three that I’ve tried and liked.
By the way, here’s something a friend and I experienced when we did the third of the sessions. We live about 15 minutes apart, but were doing it at the same time - and we both fell asleep at the same point in a 5-minute exercise aiming to clear some old trauma point. I fell asleep for about 45 minutes. And as I found out the next morning, she fell asleep for three and a half hours!!! How did something of less than 5 minutes put us both to sleep? My guess is the exercise touched on something.
Before the 3 sessions, in case you don’t remember or never learned quite what Cognomovement is about, here’s the video where I learned about it:
Now, 3 COGNOMOVEMENT SESSIONS:
ONE. REWIRE YOUR BRAIN
At the 30 min point, there is a 20-min session:
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TWO. FEELING STUCK ABOUT YOUR BIGGEST DREAMS?
Try This Live Cognomovement Session (Replay)
The sessions are, on the timeline, from: 29:00 to 59:00.
There are 4 parts:
- why you can’t have it
- why you want it
- the first moment that you have it
- future planning, weeks, year, 5 years of having gotten it.
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THREE. THE ONE THING YOU CAN’T GET IS HIDING IN YOUR EYES
Start at 3 min for the intro to the exercise, so you can decide what to focus on
Then:
- at 14:24 - exercise one - 5 min
- at 41.20 - exercise two - 5 min
- and a third one near the end, at 1:03:00
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Here’s to your flourishing fully, to your living a life that is truly right for you.
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And with that, 2 final notes.
First, Cognomovement has become part of the Full Flourishing Formula.
Second, If you’re stuck and can not get unstuck on your own, I will be taking 3 new clients, starting September 15. To get on the waitlist, send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com
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Full Flourishing: https://FullFlourishing.com
Elsa’s Quest: https://elsasquest.com
Past posts: https://elsasquest.com/past-posts.html
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All the best to all of us, in everything,
Elsa
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Posted August 4, 2026