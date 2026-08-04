At the start of the year, I sent out a number of posts on this strange thing, Cognomovement. I did interviews with the two founders, Bill McKenna and Liz Larson. I raved about it, especially its claim to be able to undo the impact of major trauma rapidly and completely. The claim: instead of years of talk therapy that often leaves considerable inner damage (blocks, phobias, blind spots) in place, a short time doing Cognomovement can clear the damage.

Since then, I haven’t sent out any more posts on Cognomovement. That’s not because I’ve lost interest. In fact, in less than two months (Sept 30-Oct 4) I will be attending the annual 5-day Cognomovement workshop.

In the meantime, I’m thinking of an old saying: “The proof is in the pudding” - meaning, claims about Cognomovement aren’t what matters. What matters is what happens when we experience it.

So today I’m giving you the chance to taste a bit of Cognomovement. There are many sessions available online. I’m sending links to three that I’ve tried and liked.

By the way, here’s something a friend and I experienced when we did the third of the sessions. We live about 15 minutes apart, but were doing it at the same time - and we both fell asleep at the same point in a 5-minute exercise aiming to clear some old trauma point. I fell asleep for about 45 minutes. And as I found out the next morning, she fell asleep for three and a half hours!!! How did something of less than 5 minutes put us both to sleep? My guess is the exercise touched on something.

Before the 3 sessions, in case you don’t remember or never learned quite what Cognomovement is about, here’s the video where I learned about it:

Now, 3 COGNOMOVEMENT SESSIONS:

ONE. REWIRE YOUR BRAIN

At the 30 min point, there is a 20-min session:

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TWO. FEELING STUCK ABOUT YOUR BIGGEST DREAMS?

Try This Live Cognomovement Session (Replay)

The sessions are, on the timeline, from: 29:00 to 59:00.

There are 4 parts:

- why you can’t have it

- why you want it

- the first moment that you have it

- future planning, weeks, year, 5 years of having gotten it.

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THREE. THE ONE THING YOU CAN’T GET IS HIDING IN YOUR EYES

Start at 3 min for the intro to the exercise, so you can decide what to focus on

Then:

- at 14:24 - exercise one - 5 min

- at 41.20 - exercise two - 5 min

- and a third one near the end, at 1:03:00

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Here’s to your flourishing fully, to your living a life that is truly right for you.

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And with that, 2 final notes.

First, Cognomovement has become part of the Full Flourishing Formula.

Second, If you’re stuck and can not get unstuck on your own, I will be taking 3 new clients, starting September 15. To get on the waitlist, send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com

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Full Flourishing: https://FullFlourishing.com

Elsa’s Quest: https://elsasquest.com

Past posts: https://elsasquest.com/past-posts.html

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All the best to all of us, in everything,

Elsa

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Posted August 4, 2026