Here is a recent interview with Reiner’s wife, Inka.

Lately there have been a bunch of denigrations of Reiner, many from David Hughes who has judged Reiner as guilty. Lately I have even come across doubts about Reiner’s ever having done any lawsuits against VW and Deutsche Bank.

About those lawsuits, Mikael Reichel sent an answer to Paul Charles Gregory (email forwarded to me, May 9, 2026):

What they don’t see is perhaps that Reiner, at the time, had a law firm with 17 lawyers, totaling 35 employees and belonged to one of the 20 largest firms in Germany… who knows? Reiner actually worked in Deutsche Bank for a few years and in/with Tokyo office. In this position, from the inside, he warned the board of directors of certain illegality of things . . .

He concludes with what counts most:

I agree with you that none of this is important or even interesting any longer as it is his work since 2020 that truly matters.

Yes, it is Reiner’s work since 2020 that matters - the interviews with the Corona Committee and ICIC. Those led to everything since - like his treatment by the German state - which also matters hugely, and is something his denigrators do not address.

Here is a very recent interview from Dani Henderson with Reiner’s wife, Inka, on his kidnap and arrest. Inka was there when Mexican officials took him into custody. She was also arrested overnight but kept in Mexico.

Link: youtube.com/watch?v=nloQXLyODgo

Here is Inka’s account of the taking into custody, when it was very fresh in her mind. POWERFUL TESTIMONY. Nov 20, 2023 - just over a month after the arrest:

truthsummit.substack.com/p/inka-fuellmich-reiners-wife-

And here is an interview from just about that time.

One thing I notice, looking at the image of Inka from Nov 2023, in contrast with the image from May 2026 - only two and a half years apart - is that the years have taken a toll, not only on Reiner, but on her.

I am ending, once again, with The Free Reiner song. From Axiom Resist.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8TuNGCV7jo

I’ve also uploaded to Bitchute and Rumble, where there is no risk that the song will be taken down:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4MOBNAWG0Nww/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v78eeaq-amazing-new-free-reiner-song.-axiom-resist.-high-energy.-fabulous.html

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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

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BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

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Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,

no glitter on the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN-DEPTH RESEARCH of ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS:

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING,

PLUS REFUATIONS OF THE ATTACKS ON REINER

by Paul Charles Gregory

https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Guide.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html

IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

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Posted May 11, 2026