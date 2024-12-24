I go to my inbox, and soon come to an email from Pascal, different from every other email I’ve received from him. He’s sent out many letters, including to the faculty and students at the university where Reiner taught.

What he recounts in this email is different. It’s a dream of Reiner free - of two Reiners, in fact. I loved the dream, wanted it to go further than just to me. So I asked Pascal if I could share it with you, and if so, if I could give his name. He said yes. And I could say it’s from Pascal. Thank you, Pascal.

So here it is.

Dear Elsa, Last night I had this vivid dream of Reiner being free. I saw him first well dressed in a perfectly ironed light blue shirt with open collar and featuring his customary mix of rooted strength through knowledge and kindness with a touch of humor. His hair freshly arranged, face just shaved and shining, he appears ready to be back online broadcasting his views, calm and firm as ever. Then, panning to the right, among a small group of people, another version of Reiner stands as if he just got out of prison. He is standing tall, yet with humility. His hair style and clothes are fine, yet not in the polished way he would have liked them to be on these circumstances. I approach him and he looks back at me slightly curious and reserved. I express how it is an honor for me to meet him in person before telling him "I got to be involved in your story thanks to Elsa and her contribution (to your case." There, he lights up and greets me with a gentle smile. I understands that he can now walk freely in Göttingen while still having to be present in town to end the trial, this time in accordance to the Rule of Law. Good feeling, at last. Two Reiners, the latter referring to his up-coming release from prison and the former to his development back into the public Light. A beautiful Christmas present this dream is, as vivid as reality can be. With my warm wishes to you Elsa for tonight’s celebration, and with positive dream-thoughts to Reiner and Inka for that other worldwide celebration to come soon 🌟 Pascal

As for that potential worldwide celebration, Reiner is currently taking steps toward running as a candidate (mentioned in the link below).

Plus (also at the link below) there is a letter to the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture for Reiner. Almost 50,000 have signed the petition that goes with the letter. You can add your name, if you haven’t signed already.

Merry Christmas, Happy Hannukah (which this year starts at the same time as Christmas), and Happy Holidaying for any other holidaying you may be doing.

MY VISION FOR REINER AND INKA

REINER:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,

- previous and scheduled court dates.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, further down are links to excellent recent overviews.)

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

PREVIOUS TRIAL DATES:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024

24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024

25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024

26th day, Friday August 23, 2024

27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024

28th day, Friday August 30, 2024

29th day, Tuesday Sept 3, 2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve

29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)

30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024

31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)

32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024

33rd day, Friday Oct 18, 2024 (half day)

34th day, Friday, Oct 25, 2024 (half day - less as Reiner was not well)

35th day, Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024 (interrupted by judge)

36th day, Friday, Nov 1, 2024 (Reiner very ill - plus Lawyer Siemund made ill by seeing the treatment of Reiner, and how Reiner’s condition is visibly deteriorating)

37th day, Thursday, Nov 7, 2024

38th day, Thursday, Nov 14, 2024

Nov 25 - cancelled - a judge is ill

39th day, Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024 - not cancelled though Reiner is ill

CANCELLED SCHEDULED COURT DATES:

Cancelled due to the illness of a Chamber member

Monday, 02.12.2024, 09:15 am

Wednesday, 04.12.2024, 09:15 am

Monday, 09.12.2024, 09:15 am

Wednesday, 11.12.2024, 09:15 am



Posted Dec 24, 2024