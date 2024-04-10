THE FUELLMICH CONSPIRACY. It sounds like the title of a good thriller. Instead it’s Wolfgang Jeschke’s accurate designation of what has happened, and is still happening, to Reiner Fuellmich.

Online in German, English and French:

https://laufpass.com/gesellschaft/das-fuellmich-komplott/

If you’re a regular reader, you likely know most of the content. Jeschke includes the dossier, which I’ve previously posted, so I’ve omitted that, except for the conclusion which bears repeating.

The Füllmich conspiracy

April 9, 2024 | Society

The coordinated execution of a democratic enlightener

Was Dr. Reiner Füllmich under observation by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution? Of course. Are there any reports from the "security services" about the enlightener? Of course. Anyone who stands up to those in power is being watched. That's a truism. If a critic gains too much importance and reach, he is discriminated against, demonetized and, if none of this helps, arrested and imprisoned. In the case of Dr. Reiner Füllmich, the system even went so far as to illegally kidnap him from Mexico. That's how eager the system was to silence him. In doing so, the public prosecutor's office used the complicity of people close to Dr. Füllmich. However, this was not only proven by the ominous dossier that emerged at the beginning of April, but by the meticulous questioning of witnesses by Füllmich's lawyer Katja Wörmer and Dr. Füllmich himself. The first half of the trial at Göttingen District Court was already able to prove it: It is a plot by the public prosecutor's office and the people who are after the committee's money.

by Wolfgang Jeschke

Is the paper that recently surfaced, which is supposed to prove the organized persecution of Füllmich, genuine? Nobody knows yet. But that is also irrelevant. Even without the dossier, which was leaked to Dr. Füllmich's co-counsel, the Cologne lawyer Dr. Christof Miseré, the plot against the German lawyer and investigator has already been proven. Whether authorities other than the Göttingen public prosecutor's office in the form of public prosecutor Simon Philipp John were involved, whether there were instructions from politicians or from overseas, is irrelevant. The Füllmich case is a fabricated case, his abduction from Mexico was illegal, the trial is based on false accusations. The complainants are quite obviously accomplices in the illegal abduction of the lawyer. The investigation into the facts of the case and the questioning of witnesses clearly showed this as early as the middle of the trial.

BACKGROUND:

Three alleged comrades-in-arms of Dr. Reiner Füllmich filed a criminal complaint against the head of the former Corona Committee on 02.09.2022. The three port lawyers in question are Antonia Fischer, Justus Hoffmann and Marcel Templin. Hoffmann and Fischer were Füllmich's co-partners on the Corona Committee, Templin appeared in the context of Dr. Füllmich's planned class action lawsuit. The trial: The main accusation is that Füllmich did not repay loans amounting to EUR 700,000 to the committee, but used them for himself. The trial revealed that Füllmich did not use the money for himself. In agreement with his then assessor Viviane Fischer, he had kept it safe from the threat of seizure by the state.



The loans were to be returned to the committee when the risk of seizure by the state no longer existed. The port lawyers thwarted the return of the loans in cooperation with a notary. The money is now unlawfully in the hands of his persecutors, who are apparently being covered up by the public prosecutor's office, which had Füllmich kidnapped from Mexico with the help of the "port lawyers" - without an international arrest warrant and without any chance for Füllmich to defend himself against the deportation by legal means.

The faltering constitutional state is resisting clarification.

Füllmich was abducted without an international arrest warrant in collaboration with the Mexican authorities, circumventing international law. In this illegal abduction, Füllmich was denied the right to appeal and thus prevent his deportation. In doing so, both the FRG and Mexico deliberately put themselves in the wrong. This is the behavior of dictatorships and not of democratic constitutional states.

The arrest that then took place in the FRG (at Frankfurt Airport) was based on fabricated accusations against the former head of the Corona Committee. These were raised by the three lawyers who supposedly wanted to fight with Füllmich against the coronavirus tyranny. After the scandal with Viviane Fischer, Füllmich set out with his own international project ICIC (www.ICIC.law) to identify the global actors of the staged crises in the world and uncover the perpetrator structures behind the wars, pandemics, poisonings and psychological operations.

In order to kidnap Dr. Füllmich from Mexico and put an end to his work as an investigator, accomplices were recruited from his entourage, according to the results of the questioning of prosecution witnesses Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer, who did not cut a good figure at the trial. On the contrary. In the end, they admitted that the negotiations with Dr. Füllmich only served to put the head of the former Corona Committee behind bars. It also became clear during the trial that the so-called "port lawyers", namely Justus Hoffmann, Antonia Fischer and Marcel Templin, who, together with the public prosecutor Simon Philipp John, were conducting the illegal prosecution of Dr. Füllmich, also wanted to relieve him of his savings and did so successfully. Documents prove the close cooperation between the public prosecutor's office and the "port lawyers". Even the illegal abduction was based on a coordinated action between the public prosecutor's office, the port lawyers and the Mexican authorities. A genuine conspiracy to destroy the investigator Füllmich.

A constitutional state would have arrested Reiner Füllmich with an international arrest warrant with the help of Interpol. Füllmich's whereabouts were known. The available documents prove that the public prosecutor's office, together with the "port lawyers", developed perverse moves to lure Dr. Füllmich into a trap. The available documents, correspondence and minutes prove that Dr. Füllmich was the victim of a conspiracy in which the public prosecutor's office was obviously involved.

As an agent of the persecutors, Antonia Fischer was the communicative bridgehead between the port prosecutors and the public prosecutor's office.

Antonia Fischer and public prosecutor Philipp Simon John.

For months, Fischer passed on the correspondence with Reiner Füllmich and all internal details to the public prosecutor's office. The "port lawyers" were never interested in resolving the funding issues, but only in putting Dr. Füllmich behind bars and obtaining funds from the committee's coffers.

What is remarkable about the communication between public prosecutor John and his accomplices on the side of the port lawyers is the fact that public prosecutor John unlawfully did not keep any records of the numerous telephone conversations with his informants. However, even so, the existing mails provide a conclusive picture of the conspiracy, the aim of which was the arrest and destruction of Dr. Reiner Füllmich. It is safe to assume that there were further agreements between the public prosecutor's office and the port lawyers.

Illegal abduction - a crime.

Füllmich's illegal arrest alone would, in a constitutional procedure, require his release and the restoration of the situation that prevailed before his illegal arrest:

"It goes without saying that detention initiated by an abduction is a deprivation of liberty in violation of the fundamental right under Article 2 (2) sentence 2 of the Basic Law (...). In the given case that the persecuting state does not seize the persecuted person through the prescribed extradition channels, but through deliberate criminal machinations, the construction apparently envisaged by the BVerfG of a deprivation of liberty that subsequently becomes lawful with the opening of the arrest warrant in Germany is also out of the question. Even under general state liability law, an unlawful encroachment on fundamental rights triggers a claim for the elimination of consequences, which, at least in the case of an intentionally unlawful encroachment on fundamental rights, may not be weighed against other interests unless an incentive to violate fundamental rights is to be created and thus the core area of the principle of the rule of law is to be attacked. (...) The kidnapping in violation of extradition law is a stain on the vest of the rule of law, which in extreme cases such as Eichmann's case may still count on a certain degree of understanding due to its historical and political uniqueness, but in everyday cases of violations committed by German authorities even threatens to shake confidence in the integrity of the administration of criminal justice as a whole."

Prof. Bernd Schünemann, from "Substantive examination of suspicion and abduction in violation of international law as nation-state explosive devices in international extradition traffic". Source: 140 years of Goldammer's Archive for Criminal Law, Festschrift for OPaul-Günter Pötz.

The kidnapping from Mexico:

no extradition procedure under the rule of law, but tricks, deception and arbitrariness. This is how banana republics and dictatorships act.

The execution of Dr. Füllmich:

However, the starting signal for the prosecution of the internationally active investigator was given by the number 2 of the former Corona Committee: the Berlin lawyer Viviane Fischer. With her as an assessor, Füllmich had turned the Corona Committee into a national authority of the Corona resistance. In the chain of intrigues against Dr. Füllmich, Viviane Fischer had begun the execution of her committee partner in September 2022 by publicly expelling him from the committee. She undoubtedly did this with the approval of her friend, the professional politician and medical doctor Wolfgang Wodarg, one of the "heroes" of the anti-measures movement and a former companion of Füllmich at Transparency International. Füllmich's disappointment with Wodarg is understandable. Wodarg could have intervened. But he did not. This opens up room for speculation.

Shortly after the stab in the back against Füllmich, Viviane Fischer's accomplices also reappeared out of nowhere: Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer (who had been completely irrelevant to the committee's work up to that point and again afterwards). The two young lawyers and Wolfgang Wodarg joined forces with Viviane Fischer in a committee meeting against the head of the committee, Füllmich.

Wodarg was visibly satisfied as the new cock in the committee basket and delivered comfortable- sounding political phrases - the two port lawyers were present as "partners" of the Corona Committee and dutifully served their boss Fischer. In this broadcast, Hoffmann claimed that he was not interested in money at all - but later in the documented negotiations, it became clear that the port lawyers were, on the contrary, after the money.

This was one of the reasons why the negotiations over the release of funds dragged on for so long. Even more clearly: Hoffmann claims in this meeting (https://odysee.com/@-Ausschuss:3/s125de: MINUTE 10:57 ff.) that nobody had an interest in the individual prosecution of Füllmich. Another lie by the man who, together with the port lawyers, stood by the public prosecutor's office and deliberately provided it with false information or supplied it to order. At this point, the port lawyers had already filed the charges with the public prosecutor's office in coordination with their partners.

- In the video: "But that we want to start some kind of personal involvement, vendetta or anything else against individuals here, I don't see how anyone would want to come up with that." By then, Hoffmann had already filed charges against Füllmich.

- In court: "We knew that Rainer's arrest was imminent and we made sure that it happened."

- In court: "The day on which I will no longer have anything to do with Reiner Füllmich will be the best day of my life."

Video link to Justus P. Hoffmann's statement: odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/s125de:

Standing shoulder to shoulder against Reiner Füllmich: photo (screenshot of committee meeting 125): Viviane Fischer, Justus Hoffmann, Wolfgang Wodarg, Robert Cibis, Antonia Fischer. Not in the picture: Marcel Templin, to whose accounts the proceeds from the sale of Dr. Füllmich's house ended up. The execution of the father figure has begun.

"We wanted to put you in jail" (Antonia Fischer in court)

The negotiations between Dr. Füllmich and the port lawyers, which aimed to release the committee funds and return them to the committee's work, never had any prospect of success: Antonia Fischer said in court on 3 April 2024: "We didn't want a real agreement, we wanted to put you in jail." The accomplice to the conspiracy thus proves that she was never interested in a civil settlement of the various companies' property issues. It was all just a tactic to do her job for the system.

It is clear why the young prosecutor John has no problems with the bungling - and presumably even coordinated - "complaint" by the port lawyers. His job was to work with the port prosecutors to kidnap the dissident from abroad and bring him to prison. This also makes it clear why he was not bothered by the fact that the complainants deliberately claimed untrue facts, made demonstrably false accusations and deliberately omitted information. He was only ever concerned with the arrest of Dr. Füllmich - even if it was by illegal means and without a regular extradition procedure. John does not yet seem to realize that he himself will become a pawn in the investigation of the circumstances. The proverbial bus that his instructors are about to throw him under is rolling towards him.

Prosecutor John has so far only frozen the accounts of the Füllmich family - not the account of Marcel Templin, who, with the help of a notary, has taken large parts of the proceeds from the sale of the Füllmichs' private house. Füllmich wanted to use this money to transfer the agreed loans, which were intended to secure the committee's assets, back to the committee. According to trial observers, public prosecutor John and Viviane Fischer also appear to have a tacit understanding with each other. Why else is Viviane Fischer not charged with "breach of trust" like Füllmich? According to the indictment, Füllmich and Fischer allegedly committed the "acts" together in collusion. The suspicion that Viviane Fischer is in the same boat as the port lawyers is becoming ever stronger.

Almost all of the proceeds from the sale of the Füllmichs' family property (1,158,000 euros) ended up in Marcel Templin's account with the help of the notary who notarized the deed. Due to a land charge, which itself is still questionable and needs to be examined more closely, he would be entitled to a maximum of 600,000 euros, if at all.

Reiner Füllmich would have been in a position at any time to repay the committee funds protected from the state's access via the loans, as the proceeds from the sale of his property amounted to over 1.345 million euros - had it not been for the illegal detour of the sale proceeds to the account of one of the port lawyers. More precisely, the illegal detour of the sales proceeds by the port lawyers to the account of the accomplice Marcel Templin is the height of perversion: those who denounced Dr. Füllmich because he allegedly did not want to repay the loan deprived him of the opportunity to do so and at the same time illegally appropriated the private funds intended for this purpose.

The example is being made

Reiner Füllmich is still being held in custody. He is led into the Göttingen court in handcuffs, as if he posed even the slightest danger. On the way to court, the handcuffs are also attached to a waist belt, depriving him of any possibility of movement. He is a political prisoner who is of course being made an example of. The undignified treatment of these prisoners is no longer very different from the treatment suffered by people in other totalitarian structures. The hijacked state power demonstrates its mercilessness. The message to the humanists and the last democrats in the country is clear: "This is what we will do to you if you rebel."

But Reiner Füllmich will not stop pointing out the abuses. And more and more people are gaining more knowledge through his work, which is still effective, in order to recognize the current danger to democracy, humanity and people's health. This danger does not come from critical minds, but from ruthless globalists, warmongers and mass murderers who have seized control of the structures in most countries.

Previous articles:

- The prejudgement of Dr. Füllmich

- The procrastination of Dr. Füllmich

The following is the "dossier" on Reiner Füllmich, as forwarded to Dr. C. Miseré and distributed by Roger Bittel.

NOTE: THE DOSIER IS OMITTED EXCEPT FOR THE ENDING, AS IT HAS BEEN PREVIOUSLY PUBLISHED:

CRUCIAL DOSSIER. DOSSIER REINER FUELLMICH. Comprehensive analysis and recommendations for dealing with Reiner Fuellmich. https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/crucial-dossier-reiner-fuellmich

THE ENDING IS BEING REPUBLISHED - THE TRANSLATION IS SLIGHTLY DIFFERENT. MORE, THESE POINTS GEAR REPEATING.



Author: B**

Subject: Comprehensive analysis and recommendations for dealing with Reiner Fuellmich

Introduction:

The B** has conducted a thorough investigation into the activities of Reiner Fuellmich, a person who is increasingly perceived as a potential threat to public security and the democratic order of the Federal Republic of Germany. Due to his public statements, political ambitions and the mobilization of a significant following, a detailed assessment of his actions and the resulting influence on the social climate is required.

Facts:

Through his role, Reiner Fuellmich has created a platform that could enable him to exert far- reaching influence on the political and social climate. His messages, which often have anti- democratic tendencies and could incite unrest, require an adequate and tough response from the security authorities.

Extended analysis:

There is a serious concern that Reiner Fuellmich's efforts to influence political processes or gain exposed political office could undermine the foundations of our democratic society. His activities are not only to be classified as potentially illegal, but also pose a threat to internal security. The awarding of or the possibility of obtaining politically exposed offices must be prevented by all means within the rule of law.

Recommendations:

1. intensification of surveillance:

The recruitment and involvement of trusted persons from Reiner Fuellmich's closest environment is recommended. This should serve to gain deeper insights into planned activities, structures of followers and potential threat scenarios.

2. political incompatibility and legal steps:

Declaration of incompatibility: an analysis should be carried out to assess the possibility of a declaration of incompatibility prohibiting Reiner Fuellmich from holding political office due to proven anti-democratic tendencies.

3. criminal procedural measures:

The initiation of criminal procedural measures on the basis of the evidence collected against Reiner Fuellmich must be prepared. This includes cooperation with public prosecutors and the preparation of charges in the event of demonstrable violations of the law. Any necessary constructions must be weighed up and suitable third parties recruited.

4. public communication and prevention:

Educational outreach: developing a strategy to educate the public about the risks and negative impacts emanating from Reiner Fuellmich's actions is essential. The aim is to raise awareness and counteract disinformation.

Preventive measures: Promoting extremism prevention programmes that target Reiner Fuellmich's followers and working with civil society organizations are important steps to limit his influence.

Note:

Reiner Fuellmich's activities represent a complex challenge for the security authorities that requires a coordinated and multi-layered response. The implementation of the recommended measures should help to prevent his political viability and protect the security and democratic values of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Wolfgang Jeschke E-Mail: info(at)laufpass(dot)com Url: www.laufpass.com

https://laufpass.com/gesellschaft/das-fuellmich-komplott/