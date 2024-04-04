On Reiner’s first court appearance after the long Easter break, he and his legal team made what can easily be termed bombshell - that there has been a Dossier Reiner Fuellmich from the German state with the express purpose to take him out, notably out of any possibility of gaining a position in the political arena.

I understand the concerns of the German state. Here was someone with integrity and courage, with charisma and intelligence, with extensive experience plus shared leadership in a small German political party. Very appealing to many people fed up with mandates, loss of freedom of speech, mass immigration, and ever so much else. Here was a suitable leader.

Anyway, here is the Dossier, from bittel.tv. You can also find it on Roger Bittel’s Telegram channel:

👉 Dossier Deutsch (https://t.me/bitteltv/25826)

👉 further languages (https://t.me/bitteltv/25838)

👉 the full broadcast (https://t.me/bitteltv/25839)

All of the dossier is important. However, you may be most interested in the last section:

Included within this last section:

The awarding of or the possibility of obtaining politically exposed offices must be prevented by all means within the rule of law.

How is this to be done:

The initiation of criminal proceedings on the basis of the evidence collected against Reiner Fuellmich must be prepared. This includes cooperation with public prosecutors [bolding and italics mine] and the preparation of charges in the event of demonstrable violations of the law. Any necessary constructions must be weighed up and suitable third parties recruited [bolding and italics mine].

NOW HERE, THE FULL DOSSIER. I RECOMMEND READING IT.

www.bittel.tv / Broadcast from 2.4.2024

Dossier Reiner Fuellmich

Reiner Fuellmich, co-chairman and candidate for chancellor of the party "dieBasis", is a German lawyer who has become known in particular for his involvement in various legal disputes and his public statements on various issues, including the measures and political decisions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. His views and legal activities have attracted both national and international attention and are the subject of controversy.

Professional career:

Reiner Fuellmich began his legal career after graduating from law school. He is licensed to practice law in Germany and in California, USA. Over many years, he has specialized in various areas of civil law and has been involved in several legal disputes, some of which have attracted considerable media attention.

Engagement against banks and corporations:

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Fuellmich made a name for himself in particular through his involvement in cases against large banks and companies. These often involved consumer protection and claims for damages.

COVID-19 pandemic:

With the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Fuellmich increasingly became the focus of public attention due to his critical stance towards the measures taken by the German government and international institutions to contain the virus. He expressed considerable doubts about the scientific basis of these measures and their proportionality.

Corona Committee of Inquiry:

Reiner Fuellmich was co-founder of a Corona Committee of Inquiry to critically scrutinize the actions and decisions of governments in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. This committee held a series of hearings in which various experts from science and practice were invited to present their views and findings.

Legal activities and lawsuits:

Fuellmich initiated and supported several legal actions and lawsuits in Germany and in other countries with the aim of proving the legality and to have the proportionality of the measures taken to combat the pandemic reviewed by the courts. It is of the opinion that some of these measures have disproportionately restricted fundamental rights and freedoms.

Public and professional reception:

Reiner Fuellmich's activities and views have led to a polarized perception among the public and experts. While some support his efforts and see them as a necessary contribution to safeguarding fundamental rights and democratic principles, others criticize his views as scientifically unfounded and his legal steps as counterproductive.

Aside from the issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Reiner Fuellmich is known for his work in other legal disputes, mainly in the area of consumer protection and class actions. His legal practice spans several decades, during which he has built a reputation as a lawyer who stands up to large corporations and for the rights of consumers and injured parties.

Consumer protection and class actions:

Fuellmich has worked on significant consumer protection cases, including claims against major banks and corporations. In particular, he has worked on cases involving claims for damages by consumers who have been harmed by unfair business practices or defective products.

Diesel scandal:

One notable area of his work is his involvement in legal disputes in connection with the diesel scandal. Fuellmich represented the interests of consumers who were harmed by the manipulation of emissions values in diesel vehicles. These cases involved major car manufacturers and resulted in extensive legal and social discussions.

International legal practice:

Being licensed to practice law in both Germany and California, USA, gives Fuellmich the opportunity to work in an international setting and deal with legal issues that transcend national borders. This dual license allows him to bridge the gap between different legal systems and work on transnational cases.

I n addition to his legal practice, Fuellmich is also involved in the public discussion of legal and social issues. He gives lectures and publishes texts on topics such as consumer protection, the rule of law and the influence of large companies on society.

Criticism and controversy:

It should be noted that Fuellmich's activities and views are not only met with approval. He has been the subject of criticism in various contexts, including outside of the COVID-19 issue. His approaches and the legal views he advocates are sometimes considered controversial, which leads to a polarized perception of his person.

Subject: Criminal proceedings against Reiner Fuellmich for commercial embezzlement

Date: December 19, 2023

Facts of the case:

On December 20, 2023, the Göttingen public prosecutor's office brought charges against Reiner Fuellmich, 65 years old, lawyer with his last known place of residence in Göttingen.

The indictment was brought before the Economic Chamber of the Göttingen Regional Court on charges of commercial embezzlement in 18 cases.

Reiner Fuellmich was already remanded in custody in October and has been in custody ever since.

Background:

Reiner Fuellmich was CO Federal Chairman and candidate for chancellor of the party "dieBasis" as well as shareholder and managing director of the "Corona Committee Foundation", financed by donations.

The Articles of Association stipulate that the Foundation's funds may only be used for statutory purposes.

Charges:

Fuellmich is accused of initiating a total of 16 transfers to his law firm account between March 19, 2021 and July 4, 2022 with a total value of €357,000 in violation of the articles of association.

He is also alleged to have withdrawn 700,000 euros from the assets of the previous company for private purposes, including half a million euros to redesign his private garden.

Further measures:

 The Economic Chamber of the Göttingen Regional Court has to decide on the opening of the

main proceedings.

 Investigations into other suspects are underway. See internal diary number 2023/461 K Note: The details of the indictment and the investigations are based on the information provided by the Göttingen public prosecutor's office and are to be treated within the framework of the presumption of innocence until the legally binding conclusion of the proceedings.

Subject: Criminal proceedings against Reiner Fuellmich for commercial embezzlement

Date: January 3, 2024

Facts of the case:

On December 20, 2023, the Göttingen public prosecutor's office brought charges against Reiner Fuellmich, 65 years old, lawyer with his last known place of residence in Göttingen.

The indictment was brought before the Economic Chamber of the Göttingen Regional Court on charges of commercial embezzlement in 18 cases.

Reiner Fuellmich was already remanded in custody in October and has been held in Rosdorf prison since then.

Current developments:

Following a detention review shortly before Christmas 2023, the Economic Criminal Chamber of Göttingen Regional Court refused to revoke the arrest warrant. Fuellmich remains imprisoned in Rosdorf prison. The internal justification for this is the fact that Fuellmich has previously attempted to evade German jurisdiction by staying in Mexico. It is assumed that it is almost certain that there are sufficient financial resources available for a renewed withdrawal of jurisdiction.

Before his arrest, Fuellmich was in Mexico and thus evaded prosecution in Germany. He was deported to Germany in mid-October and arrested at Frankfurt Airport.

Prosecution extension:

The indictment accuses Fuellmich of using more than one million euros in donations intended to finance the work of the "Corona Committee" for private purposes.

Further measures:

 The decision on the opening of the main proceedings is the responsibility of the Commercial Chamber of the Göttingen Regional Court.

Note:

The details of the indictment and the investigations are based on the information provided by the Göttingen public prosecutor's office and are to be treated within the framework of the presumption of innocence until the legally binding conclusion of the proceedings.

Report and recommendations for action regarding Reiner Fuellmich

Date: August 24, 2021

Author: B**

Subject: Comprehensive analysis and recommendations for dealing with Reiner Fuellmich

Introduction:

The B** has conducted a thorough investigation into the activities of Reiner Fuellmich, a person who is increasingly perceived as a potential threat to public security and the democratic order of the Federal Republic of Germany. Due to his public statements, political ambitions and the mobilization of a significant following, a detailed assessment of his actions and the resulting influence on the social climate is required.

Facts of the case:

Through his role, Reiner Fuellmich has created a platform that could enable him to exert far-reaching influence on the political and social mood. His messages, which often have anti-democratic tendencies and could incite unrest, require an adequate and tough response from the security authorities.

Advanced analysis:

There are serious concerns that Reiner Fuellmich's efforts to influence political processes or gain prominent political office could undermine the foundations of our democratic society. His activities are not only to be classified as potentially illegal, but also pose a threat to internal security. The awarding of or the possibility of obtaining politically exposed offices must be prevented by all means within the rule of law.

Recommendations:

1. intensification of monitoring:

The recruitment and involvement of trusted persons from Reiner Fuellmich's closest circle is recommended. This should serve to gain a deeper insight into planned activities, structures of supporters and potential threat scenarios.

2. political incompatibility and legal action:

Declaration of incompatibility: An analysis should be carried out to assess the possibility of a declaration of incompatibility prohibiting Reiner Fuellmich from holding political office due to proven anti-democratic tendencies.

3. criminal procedural measures:

The initiation of criminal proceedings on the basis of the evidence collected against Reiner Fuellmich must be prepared. This includes cooperation with public prosecutors and the preparation of charges in the event of demonstrable violations of the law. Any necessary constructions must be weighed up and suitable third parties recruited.

4. public communication and prevention:

Educational work: Developing a strategy to educate the public about the risks and negative effects of Reiner Fuellmich's actions is essential. The aim is to raise awareness and counteract disinformation.

Preventive measures: The promotion of extremism prevention programmes aimed at Reiner Fuellmich's followers and cooperation with civil society organizations are important steps to limit his influence.

Note:

Reiner Fuellmich's activities represent a complex challenge for the security authorities that requires a coordinated and multi-layered response. The implementation of the recommended measures should help to prevent his political viability and protect the security and democratic values of the Federal Republic of Germany.