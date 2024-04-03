Yesterday, a major move by Reiner and his legal team. Today, Antonia Fischer is questioned.

Göttingen

10th day of proceedings in the Reiner Füllmich case before the Göttingen Regional Court.

The hearing and thus the questioning of the witness Antonia Fischer is interrupted for five minutes and then continued.

Up to this point, it is clear that she is becoming increasingly entangled in contradictions. She is often unable to give clear and concrete answers to Reiner Füllmich's questions.

Füllmich grills.

On the subject of the class action:

Antonia Fischer claims that Füllmich "did nothing", "took no action" and showed no effort. Füllmich replies that this is not true and again draws her attention to the fact that she has no knowledge of Anglo-American law.

It also emerges that she had not even read the client information letters that Reiner Füllmich sent to his clients at regular intervals to keep them up to date with the current status of the proceedings. She was and is simply not informed.

Fischer also claims that it would not have been technically possible to join the class action.

How would she know that, Füllmich asks persistently. Does she know anything about Anglo- American law? Michael Swinwood had been invited to a committee meeting on the subject of class actions and had explained this in detail.

He wanted to know whether she couldn't remember or whether he was too stupid and she was too clever.

Antonia Fischer replied that Dr. Justus Hoffman had said that this would not work.

Füllmich went on to ask about the criminal complaint and the threats against him:

"Why didn't you send the public prosecutor the annex, i.e. the articles of association, which show that all four managing directors have sole power of representation?"

Antonia Fischer replies: "Unfortunately, that was a regrettable mistake."

Füllmich replies that it was precisely on these supporting pillars that the charges were based and ultimately brought, in which Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer describe a threatening situation and claim that the loan should not have been taken out by Füllmich.

This point will now be examined in detail and the criminal complaint finally analyzed.

