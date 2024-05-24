The additional names - over 2000 - were sent today. 50 pages of names!! Thank you to every one of you who took the moment - and had the courage - to send an email supporting Gabriele Carschmann-Kaesinger’s criminal complaint against the management of Rosdorf Prison and against the deputies on duty during the period from Friday, 3 May 24 up to and including Sunday, 5 May 24. Reiner moved to another wing of the prison where he could not hear his birthday celebration. Reiner moved into isolation. Reiner kept from any contact - no contact with his wife or lawyer for the entire weekend. Entirely illegal.

There was a bit of a delay in sending the names of people supporting the criminal complaint. The original plan was to send the names on Monday.

But on Monday, the count was still under 1500 - 1440. By the hour, it was edging toward 1500.

By late Tuesday, it was 1894.

Today, about this criminal complaint, someone said to me: So what. Reiner’s still in prison.

Yes. That’s why we’re doing this.

But this is about more than freeing Reiner from prison - though of course we aim for his freedom.

So many Predators, big and small, have been unmasked through Reiner’s arrest, imprisonment and trial. This entire sting - against Reiner, against all of us - has been made public - every move of it.

Also, while there are final goals - Reiner free, the Predators out of power (gone!) - there are many smaller goals. Vital to celebrate all the good we achieve - including this show of support for Reiner and also for the courageous lawyer who wrote the criminal complaint.

Gabriele’s final words, in an email to me:

Am Ende werden WIR gewinnen!

There is no doubt that we will be the winners in the end.

I agree. To get to that end, I believe it matters, all the many many little things we do.

All the best to all of us,

Elsa

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

Posted May 24, 2024