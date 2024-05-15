I have been given the news, from several people, that there are new threats against Reiner that “they want either to draw Reiner’s blood or take an X-ray or put him in isolation again.” (Source: private email. More information, in German, at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=lo8ngt4WaqY).

I have also received the following document in German, along with the note: “Here is a new document from a courageous lawyer, who files a lawsuit in the case of Reiner Füllmich” (source: private email). Here is the deepl translation. Document published with permission:

Gabriele Curschmann-Käsinger

Attorney at Law, German law

gabriele@curschmann-kaesinger.de

www.curschmann-kaesinger.de

Gabriele Curschmann-Käsinger

Postfach 11, 79239 Ihringen

stgoe-poststelle@justiz.niedersachsen.de

Staatsanwaltschaft Göttingen Waageplatz 7

37073 Göttingen

May 13, 2024

Dear Madams and Sirs,

I hereby file a criminal complaint on my behalf against the management of Rosdorf Prison and against the deputies on duty during the period from Friday, 3 May 24 up to and including Sunday, 5 May 24.

The reason for my complaint is the fact that Dr. Reiner Füllmich was transferred within the prison on 3 May 24 and placed in solitary confinement, and that he was denied contact with his wife and his lawyers on that day and the following two days. The reason for this was allegedly a complaint in which it was claimed that Dr. Reiner Füllmich had illegally smuggled voice messages out of the prison. In response to this obviously nonsensical allegation, his cell was searched for recording devices and this was taken as an opportunity to transfer and isolate him for three days.

In addition, fellow inmates were threatened with locking everyone up if they tried to make contact with the people in front of the prison who were holding a registered and permitted gathering for Dr. Reiner Füllmich's birthday on Sunday, 5 May 24.

These were much more than measures not permitted under employment law!

In addition, various criminal offences were committed here, in particular against Dr. Reiner Füllmich:

bodily harm pursuant to § 223 StGB,

deprivation of liberty pursuant to § 239 StGB,

obstruction of justice pursuant to § 339 StGB,

violation of the prohibition of torture pursuant to the UN Convention against Torture, etc.

And at the expense of various other inmates:

Coercion according to § 240 StGB

I am simultaneously filing criminal charges against the complainants for false suspicion according to § 164 StGB.

Justification:

For months, updates by Dr. Reiner Füllmich from the prison have been made public. This should be known to every single employee of Rosdorf Prison. It is also known to the general public, who have been following the statements for months. It can therefore be assumed that all police officers working with the prison are also aware of this. Rosdorf Prison is home to around 340 inmates and detainees. Everyone knows everyone, that's a very manageable number of people. And I am sure that every inmate and staff member and the police officers working with them are aware of the Füllmich case and also know about these voice messages; anything else would be a blatant organizational failure on the part of the prison management, which is of course aware of the presiding judge's approval.

It is also a fact that a cell in Rosdorf Prison has a manageable size and equipment and that this cell is searched several times and turned upside down within a very short time. This takes a maximum of hours, certainly not days. It would therefore not have been necessary, and therefore disproportionate, to move Dr. Füllmich to another wing in order to carry out this search. I am already questioning the admissibility of the search.

The fact that Dr. Füllmich was denied legal assistance, indeed that any contact with the outside world was prevented, is a clear sign to me that they wanted to mistreat him psychologically and physically with this obviously unlawful measure. Every employee, especially the management of the prison, knew about Dr. Füllmich's 66th birthday on Sunday, 5 May 24. And everyone knew that a gathering was being held in his honour outside the prison on his birthday. The management, deputies and employees present deliberately prevented Dr. Füllmich from celebrating his birthday, at least according to the circumstances. A disgraceful act of arbitrariness that cannot be surpassed in malice.

Apart from the fact that Dr. Füllmich's pre-trial detention already exceeds the permissible level, the trial has so far proven his innocence and the presumption of innocence applies to every pre-trial detainee anyway!

The prison management and their deputies clearly have nothing under control, or have even issued the corresponding instructions for these crimes and misconduct.

The fact is that this is a political judicial scandal that has become known far beyond the borders of the country and is also being prosecuted.

I have no hope that this will be properly investigated or that anyone will be held to account. The general failure of the judiciary has been obvious since 2020 and seems to be beyond repair.

Nevertheless, at least officially, you still have the task of investigating this complaint, which is supported by the people named in the attachment.

I would like to be informed of the outcome of the proceedings.

Yours sincerely,

Gabriele Curschmann-Käsinger

Supporters:

Accredited Educator Petra Riemer

Susanne Fischer

Doris Knabe

Andrea-Roberta Bondi

Marie Freese

Constantin Holzamer

Maria Kleinhens

Heike Tremel

Eva W.