I know many of you have been waiting for this eagerly. Anyway, I have. Part 2 of Day 8 of Reiner’s trial. From Jiota and Alkmini. (By the way, in case you missed Part 1, you can find it here.)

What lasts a long time ... 🌱

Here is finally the long-awaited 2nd part of the short report on the 8th day of the trial in the matter of Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Göttingen Regional Court. 📝🤓

Thank you for your patience.

Short report part 2 on the 8th day of the trial on 12.03.2024 in the matter of Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Göttingen Regional Court,

CONTINUATION

Water level report - that means a more or less short summary of today's events in the courtroom, which could not claim to be comprehensive or complete in this format.

Jiota's following audios are more detailed and remain the highlight! Because they will be so extensive and detailed, they will take time.

This contribution by Jiota and Alkmini is for those people who follow Reiner's fate and would like to be kept up to date.

This is an account of Jiota's personal impressions and feelings. She has reproduced what she heard in the meetings as she personally understood it, and she does not claim to know all the connections and legal details or the whole truth. This report must not be taken out of context!

After the break, the Chairman announces the following resolution.

The Chairman announces that the deferred questions to the witness regarding the marriage and other private circumstances are not permitted. If such questions were to be addressed, they would have to be sent to the chamber beforehand.

Care must also be taken during the questioning to ensure that the personal rights of the witness are protected.

The members of the audience and the press must now leave the room. It will be discussed in camera The public is excluded from the hearing to discuss whether content from the video in question (see part 1, note) is relevant to clarifying the facts of the case.

After this discussion, the public may re-enter. The audience is informed of the decision that this evidence will be admitted as a citation for questions to the witness Viviane Fischer.

After this decision has been announced, the corresponding questioning of the witness also takes place in camera.

(In other words, the Chamber has decided to admit the video in question for questioning the witness and to conduct the questioning in camera. Note)

The trial will then continue with the further questioning of Viviane Fischer in public.

The defense asks about Fischer's relationship to the other two plaintiffs in the adhesion proceedings, Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer, and whether she maintains contact with them.

Viviane Fischer explained that she was also subject to a lawsuit from this side and had only had contact in this matter and then there was radio silence again after she publicly defended herself against it, including via her media portal 2020news.de. (Note: In which she spoke at length about the facts of the case and published private chats with Justus Hoffmann.)

She was then asked by Justus Hoffmann to sign a cease-and-desist declaration and stated:

"I see this as an attack on the only person who is still - together with Wolfgang Wodarg - doing the educational work in the Corona Committee." She had seen the two co-plaintiffs here in court for the first time, they had talked about settling everything, but she had demanded: "Only if Templin proves to me that everything he has done is kosher." (Note: that the money from Füllmich's house sale was rightfully his), only then would she agree to the proposal to settle the disputes.

Lawyer Katja Wörmer asks about the status of Hoffmann's lawsuit against her, Viviane Fischer.

VF states that the lawsuit has not been withdrawn and that the threat is pending. Among other things, she is currently also involved in another lawsuit because Justus Hoffmann has sued "news.2020", as he believes that his personal rights under press law have been violated.

Hoffmann's lawsuit, in which he is demanding €700,000 from Fischer, is therefore currently in abeyance and he has not yet filed it.

Reiner Füllmich asked whether she was aware that Hoffmann had also tried to "muzzle" his former defense lawyer Dagmar Schön in court.

She answers in the affirmative.

Whether she also knew that this had not worked. She did not yet have all the information, said Fischer.

Lawyer Wörmer asks Viviane Fischer whether she is still a shareholder in Vorschalt-UG. Fischer answers in the affirmative.

The defense lawyer wanted to know whether Viviane Fischer was still receiving information about the company's activities from the other two shareholders.

"Only very sparingly," replied Fischer.

"Are you aware that a new settlement proposal has recently been submitted?" asks lawyer Wörmer.

Fischer answered in the negative.

Wörmer notes that one could get the impression that she was protecting Antonia Fischer and Justus Hoffmann.

Viviane Fischer denies this and explains that she is only trying to remain neutral.

She states, for example, that she did not think it was okay to ask Justus Hoffmann whether he was taking medication.

Nor could she confirm that the two were only after money. It could also be possible that they were both acting out of fear of tax disadvantages.

"I don't want to pre-judge people," explains Fischer and adds: "I don't know anything about the motivations of either of them."

"Are you still the managing director of Vorschalt-UG?" asks lawyer Wörmer. Fischer answers in the negative.

Dr. Reiner Füllmich asks: "Can you see that Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer want to circumvent the purpose of the articles of association?"

And lawyer Wörmer adds: "Have you found out what they are currently doing?"

Fischer believes that they would be observing the meetings of the Corona Committee, which she still runs.

Füllmich goes on to ask: "Are these two interested in the Corona Committee other than money? How do you feel about that?"

"They accompany and observe," Fischer repeats.

Füllmich asks how she knows this.

Fischer claims to believe that both of them 'seem to be aware of everything' that she, Viviane Fischer, would do on the committee.

"And what I did with ICIC (International Crimes Investigative Committee), does that serve the original purpose of the statutes?" asks Füllmich for her opinion.

Yes, that is also educational work, agrees Fischer.

Füllmich continues: "Does what Hoffman and Antonia Fischer have done in the last two years also have anything to do with education?"

"No, not that," says Fischer and immediately adds: "But I'm not prepared to condemn anyone out of hand!"

She adds that she also finds it strange that Justus Hoffmann has distanced himself so much from the enlightenment and lateral thinking scene, even though he was active in "Mask Force" and "Eltern-Stehen-auf e.V.".

"Don't you think it's strange that they don't want to add a perpetuity clause to their articles of association and charitable purpose? Isn't that strange?" asks Füllmich.

Viviane Fischer does not answer this question specifically.

A conversation ensues about whether and how the predecessor UG and the new company could be legally merged.

Fischer explains that the original company does exist, which would have received funds for the statutory purpose, namely the Vorschalt-UG. In her opinion, this company is entitled to all of the donations. That was clear to her personally.

Lawyer Wörmer asks why this is clear. She, Viviane Fischer, had herself confirmed that the other two partners, Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer, had hardly done any work on the committee, so why was that clear? "Because the money would be used for further educational work if it went there (to Vorschalt- UG, note)", Fischer assumes.

It is repeated that Antonia Fischer and Justus Hoffmann are managing directors of Vorschalt-UG. Viviane Fischer is now only a shareholder, after the first two had first completely removed Füllmich from Vorschalt-UG by a majority vote, and then removed her as managing director. Lawyer Wörmer interjected that the two could distance themselves even further from the resistance if they had the funds at their disposal.

How could it be ensured that the two would actually use the donations for further educational work if they had distanced themselves so clearly from the resistance and had not expressed any further interest for some time?

Viviane Fischer wants Marcel Templin to return the part of the money he received from the sale of Füllmich's house to the Corona Committee in the amount of the money taken from Füllmich by means of a loan agreement. Lawyer Wörmer asks whether Viviane Fischer would like the Vorschalt-UG to be registered so that she can then continue her educational work with the current managing directors Antonia Fischer and Justus Hoffmann.

Wörmer adds: "Do they really believe that the two of them are still interested in educational work? Why don't they want the money to go to their Corona Committee Foundation instead, as the legal successor to the original Vorschalt-UG, which would of course have to be legally worked out and clarified beforehand?"

Fischer does not give a specific answer.

Whether there would be an exchange with the original company (the Vorschalt-UG, note) and whether it would have a right of co-determination? Fischer answers in the affirmative, as she is a shareholder.

Lawyer Wörmer points out to Viviane Fischer: "But you would be outvoted on every decision."

Füllmich reaches for the file and picks out the articles of association. He reads out the purpose of the articles of association.

He asks: "Is there any evidence that the two of them would work for this purpose, in the Vorschalt-UG and also implement any projects? What do they even do?"

Fischer notes that the company is completely penniless because the money is fixed elsewhere.

Füllmich continues: The lies that were spread against him by both in the criminal complaint, such as radicalization of the base, that he had threatened them, all these lies she, Viviane Fischer herself had refuted, in her statement on the criminal complaint. "Do you want to continue with these people on the coronavirus committee?"

Viviane Fischer simply replied that not everything in the complaint was a lie. Füllmich repeats his question: "Do you want to continue with these people on the coronavirus committee, despite my abduction from Mexico, despite everything that has happened, what has been done to me and to you?"

She doesn't give a specific answer. "I will do everything I can to ensure that the money is used for its intended purpose," replies Viviane Fischer. Nor is it a question of wanting to, because she is 'socially linked to the two of them', she adds.

Füllmich goes on to ask: after all the threats and complaints against her, doesn't she feel uncomfortable?

Viviane Fischer replies that she would counter all of this and defend herself. Lawyer Wörmer reminds her of the time in the Corona Committee, specifically July 2021.

It was said that she, Viviane Fischer, had reached the point where she had had enough with Antonia Fischer and Hoffmann and never wanted to see them again!

Does she remember what she said?

Fischer replies in the negative and adds: "I didn't say that."

Füllmich replies: "That was a huge argument and you don't remember it?" Fischer denies this: "It wasn't a huge fight!"

Lawyer Wörmer asks whether she is sure.

Fischer maintains that there was no big fight.

According to the defense's research, the last meeting in which one of the two complainants, Justus Hoffmann, took part in the Corona Committee was on March 9, 2021.

Lawyer Wörmer asks why the earlier meetings of the Corona Committee are not available on the website.

Fischer stated that she would have to look it up. To her knowledge, however, they should be there.

"Are you aware that there are problems between Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer and the association "Eltern stehen auf e. V."? That they owe the association €70,000 and that there are criminal charges against them?" said Wörmer.

Viviane Fischer replied that she was not aware of this.

The defense lawyer asked Fischer what contact she had had with the public prosecutor's office.

Fischer states that she knew nothing about the complaint of 2.9.2022.

She had received a message from Justus Hoffman via chat on 23.9.2022 in which he said that criminal charges would now be filed. On 16.10.2022, she received a screenshot of a text without letterhead from Hoffman, which she assumed was only a draft.

Viviane Fischer was then also reported by Justus Hoffmann on 24.11.2022. Fischer "went in search" to find out where this criminal complaint against Füllmich had been received because Hoffmann had not told her.

She had first "searched" in Berlin, then in Göttingen, and had traveled to Göttingen especially for this purpose.

There she had spoken to public prosecutor John and then had a telephone conversation with him on 30.11.22.

Attorney Wörmer asks: "How was the further contact with Mr. John?"

She had forwarded two more emails to Mr. John, Fischer said.

Wörmer adds: "Were there any other phone calls between you?"

Fischer: "Maybe, but not about the content, just about the status quo, whether all the documents were there."

Would she have drawn the public prosecutor's attention to Füllmich's ranch? Viviane Fischer confirms: "Yes, I did."

Wörmer continues: "Were you promised immunity from prosecution by the public prosecutor's office?"

"No," Fischer states.

Lawyer Wörmer continues: "You said at the beginning that you wanted to bring your lawyer with you as witness counsel. Why didn't that happen?" Viviane Fischer explains it like this: he had injured himself and therefore couldn't come along, and presumably the following appointments would have clashed with his other appointments anyway, she speculates.

Reiner Füllmich reads out an email from the file.

The public prosecutor's office had dropped the investigation against Viviane Fischer because the public prosecutor had received confirmation from Fischer's husband stating that he had used his private securities account to secure the loan she had taken out.

Turning to the public prosecutor, Füllmich asks: "Have you never checked whether this is true?"

No answer from the prosecutor.

Turning to Viviane Fischer, Füllmich continues: "The advances of 30,000 euros that you often mention, did you pay them back from your own funds?" Fischer answers in the affirmative. "Was there any evidence that you repaid them from your own funds?"

She answers hesitantly and finally says that she can submit them later. Füllmich continues: "Is there proof that you paid the rent at all or is it the case that your parents-in-law didn't take any rent from you at all?"

Of course she paid rent, Fischer says.

Then surely there would also be evidence of this, which he would like to see, Füllmich said.

He pointed out that everything about him had been analyzed down to the last detail, his laptop, his cell phone, everything had been checked and apparently nothing about Viviane Fischer?

Lawyer Wörmer: "Is it true that there are proceedings against you in Berlin for aiding and abetting embezzlement? What about that?"

Fischer answers in the affirmative and says that it is about payments for the renovation work on the premises of news2020.de.

Füllmich: "The illegal work was paid for with black money from a plastic bag that you had brought with you!"

Fischer denies this and admits that there were cash payments, for example small amounts for purchases from the DIY store. If something needed to be bought, the workers would have bought it and received cash from her.

There is a record of this, which was also sent to the court in Berlin, added Fischer.

However, Füllmich was surprised by this statement, saying that a former employee had made an affidavit stating that she had paid the workers with black money.

"But I find that very questionable if he did that," replies Fischer.

On 26.08.22, Prof. Dr. Martin Schwab had written an email to Dr. Füllmich in which he gave his assessment of the situation, how he saw the legal status quo, and how he thought the problem could be solved without damaging the committee in the public eye.

An email from a lawyer colleague, who also gave his assessment of how the problem could be solved, is also mentioned.

Viviane Fischer did not know anything about this, she stated that no one had spoken to her about it.

Füllmich reads out that Prof. Dr. Schwab pointed out that it would be better to resolve the disputes internally and not to go public with them because this would damage the Corona Committee.

Fischer agrees that it was of course the case that the resistance was damaged as a result; she had also thought about it herself, but saw no other option. She had not known about the two emails and neither of the two senders had spoken to her personally about them.

Füllmich: "On 26.08.22, I wrote in my email to you that my house was already being sold and that we only had to be patient for a few more days, then it would have been done and I would have repaid the €700,000 immediately, and you knew that!"

Another heated discussion broke out about the gold, and Viviane Fischer continued to insist that the money from the liquidation of the gold could go into an account in the name of Reiner Füllmich. (Note: the buyer and recipient of the gold must be identical).

Füllmich repeatedly asks whether she really believed that he, as the face of the committee and as an internationally active lawyer, would embezzle the money and run away with it.

There were several ways to solve the gold liquidation problem. For example, Füllmich could have held it in trust and Viviane Fischer could also have had access to the account at the same time. All of this could be done in a legally secure manner. Why would she still refuse?

Lawyer Wörmer points out: "You could just as easily have disappeared with the money, there was just as much danger."

Fischer also claims that she had no overview of the account statements, although everything was available, as can be seen from the email from Füllmich's lawyer colleague Tobias Weissenborn.

Füllmich adds: "So I never brought bank statements and mail to Berlin every Friday?"

She denies this again.

An email including corresponding attachments from Degussa also proves that all the necessary receipts and documents for liquidation were provided and that Degussa had no reservations whatsoever about liquidating the gold. Even only parts of it in order to eliminate bottlenecks in the Corona Committee until the house was sold and Füllmich could have repaid the loan. The Chamber has no further questions for the witness.

The defense requests that she not be dismissed yet, as other witnesses will be heard and further questions could probably arise afterwards.

The Chamber retires to deliberate on this point, with the result that the witness Viviane Fischer is nevertheless dismissed. It was foreseeable that the witness would no longer be needed and that there was always the possibility of summoning her again if further questions arose.

Viviane Fischer added that she would 'be present anyway' at the next hearing in her capacity as an adhesion plaintiff.

However, the presiding judge points out to her that a decision has yet to be made as to whether she will be admitted as an adhesion plaintiff at all and reminds her that he has already sent her a written comment on this.

Finally, Füllmich is allowed to make a personal statement about his situation and that of his wife:

His wife was only accused of aiding and abetting. There is still a garnishment on her account, into which her disability pension is paid. It was important to stop the investigation now, as it had become clear from the negotiations so far that she had nothing to do with it and knew nothing about it, i.e. that she had not been involved in the whole affair.

She also had nothing to do with the Corona Committee. He could only communicate with her every three weeks via Skype, and that under supervision. He would like to be able to speak to her more than once every three weeks - unsupervised. However, as she was still a co-defendant, these appointments would always be supervised.

He suffers from massive restrictions due to his detention. He could not view files, access his emails or documents and therefore could not actively participate in his defense.

Füllmich asked whether there was a possibility of being released with an electronic anklet.

He had no intention of fleeing anywhere because he wanted everything to finally come to light and this whole matter to be clarified. That was also his concern.

After all, the termination of the proceedings against Viviane Fischer had only been confirmed by her husband. The initial situation was the same for him. In addition, he had no marriage contract and his wife owned an unencumbered ranch in America.

The pressure in the prison is very high, he says, with frequent violent confrontations and a recent bloody suicide attempt by a fellow inmate. He also pointed out the generally poor situation for all prisoners, citing examples. The chairman promised to review this ex officio. However, the OLG's reviews in the past had not resulted in any changes to the conditions of detention.

He declared the questioning of Viviane Fischer to be concluded.

Füllmich noted that it was now clear that this was an openly agreed loan that was neither in breach of the articles of association, nor was its use stipulated or otherwise prescribed in the loan agreement

According to the judge, there are also other legal opinions that still need to be considered, as do the loan agreements.

Füllmich wondered what other opinions there were. After all, everything had been contractually agreed and openly disclosed.

It could also have been a fiduciary custody, the chairman remarks and ends the meeting with the statement that an initial legal opinion would be read out by the chamber on the next day of the hearing (2.4.2024, note).

"But I am not prepared to condemn anyone out of hand!"

"I don't want to pre-judge people."

Quotes from Viviane Fischer about Dr. Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer

