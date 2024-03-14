Here is the update for Part 1 of Day 8 of Reiner’s trial. From Jiota and Alkmini.

Brief report part 1 on the 8th day of the trial on 12.03.2024

in the matter of Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Göttingen Regional Court by Jiota and Alkmini for the Telegram channel @wearegreekja

Water level report - this means a more or less short summary of today's events in the courtroom, which could not claim to be comprehensive or complete in this format.

Jiota's following audios are more detailed and remain the highlight! Because they will be so extensive and detailed, they will take time.

This contribution by Jiota and Alkmini is for those people who follow Reiner's fate and would like to be kept up to date.

This is an account of Jiota's personal impressions and feelings. She has reproduced what she heard in the meetings as she personally understood it, and she does not claim to know all the connections and legal details or the whole truth. This report must not be taken out of context!

There was a large crowd outside the courthouse today. Some spectators unfortunately had to wait outside. The questioning of Viviane Fischer as a witness was continued today. Before the hearing could continue, she made a statement on the costs of the technical equipment of the Corona Committee, as she had "dealt with it intensively last weekend".

She presented the individual amounts and explained them. The conclusion was that the prices she listed were, in her opinion, supposedly in the lower cost range for such work and could therefore be considered reasonable.

It was in the lower cost range that, among other things, the flat rate of EUR 2,500 net per month was paid for constant availability.

EUR 42,000 net over two years for the service of maintaining the websites plus certain tools and technical refinements, such as a whistleblower tool and server services.

56,000 net over two years for chat management, because eight chats had to be managed simultaneously and for security against cyber attacks.

The remainder of the payments had been paid for the development of a messenger service, a live stream with chat options. (The total amount spent was over €325,000 in two years, author's note).

Lawyer Katja Wörmer asked whether all this had been agreed with Dr. Füllmich?

No, it had not been agreed (as discussed at the last meeting, editor's note). "But it was agreed in the sense that it was important to be able to work, an IT service provider was needed," says Fischer.

Lawyer Wörmer stated that the commissioning of a service provider to this extent and at the costs incurred had taken place without agreement with Reiner Füllmich.

An email from Viviane Fischer's lawyer was then read out, which he had written as part of the statement on the criminal complaint against Reiner Füllmich and which was submitted during the questioning.

In response to the question of whether Viviane Fischer had maintained continuous liquidity, he made the following written statement:

"It is correct that complete liquidity in the amount claimed was not consistently available in Viviane Fischer's account."

At the same time, the lawyer enclosed an accompanying letter from her husband, in which he declared that he was Viviane Fischer's husband and confirmed that he had secured his wife's liquidity at all times with his personal assets.

Viviane Fischer replies: "This is an erroneous letter from my lawyer. He had prescribed it and sent it to me for correction. I then took it out because the liquidity was always there." He had allegedly sent the wrong pleading and not the one she had corrected, explained Fischer.

Füllmich noted that this clever formulation by the lawyer could certainly be interpreted to mean that she had never had sufficient liquidity.

It is also questionable why she then claimed the opposite in the chat histories.

Fischer replied: "I just wanted to hear from you what happens when I say that and how you react to it.”

Füllmich: "That doesn't make any sense at all!"

A bank statement from the 2020news.de account dated 17.8.22 is presented, showing an outflow of 60,000 euros and the intended purpose entered as "advance author's fee".

Füllmich wants to know: "Is that the money you used to repay part of the loan?"

Lawyer Wörmer adds: "If that was the case, then your liquidity was not always available?"

Fischer contrasts this with her claims of 10,000 euros for advance payments to the Corona Committee. She maintains that the liquidity was always available.

Füllmich continues: "Could it be that you paid off the loan with the 60,000 euros from the book sale plus the 40,000 euros that were set aside for the pathology conference?"

Fischer denies this. Her loan would have been repaid from her own funds, because Jens Kuhn (note: the CA's accountant) had allegedly spent the EUR 40,000 provision for the pathology conference on behalf of Füllmich's law firm, of which she still claims to have known nothing.

Füllmich adds that the book was not delivered until the following year, i.e. 2023.

The creation of the book is discussed and, in this context, the related contracts. Fischer is the sole author and confidentiality must be maintained. She was also allowed to put words into Reiner Füllmich's mouth during the creation of the book, saying that it had been a "jubilant book" on the Corona Committee, but then the "problem situation became apparent" and she could not publish the book in the form she personally felt she could.

She then decided to turn it into a book with a second part, "Homo Amicus Reloaded".

The first part is unchanged, but if you turn the book around, the second part contains her view of things.

Viviane Fischer and Reiner Füllmich are listed as authors on the first volume and are also also shown with a photo. On the other page of part 2, only her name is written.

She states with conviction that she has done a very good job in writing this book. Fischer: "I would like to make that very clear here!" After all, it would have been very stressful to write this book under these circumstances.

The cost of printing the book would have amounted to EUR 25,000.

She was asked where she had gotten this sum from. "I got it from other sources, including borrowing it from friends who wanted to help under these circumstances," replied Fischer.

Füllmich went on to ask: "You borrowed money from friends, but still claim that you had the liquidity?"

She had always had her liquid assets, but didn't want to go there. The book printing had been paid for in two installments. There had been problems with the store, among other things, Fischer continued.

Füllmich went on to ask why many people still had to wait for the book and that many criminal charges had been filed against her in this regard. She stated that these criminal charges had all been dropped in the meantime. The PayPal account had been temporarily frozen and there had been a "huge mess", also with regard to the online store.

This is why the book was delivered so late.

Lawyer Wörmer follows up: "Why did they borrow money if they had the liquidity?" Fischer: "I'm free to finance my personal things the way I want to."

The defense would like to know how long it takes to sell a securities account and whether this would be faster or comparable to selling a property. Fischer says it would be much quicker.

Füllmich states: "There is nothing in the criminal file about any of this. Did the public prosecutor's office ever ask you about that?"

Fischer replies: "No, I only submitted the relevant documents."

The letter dated 12.4.23 from Viviane Fischer's lawyer is quoted again: "My client's stated account did not maintain liquidity at all times."

Dr. Reiner Füllmich turns to the public prosecutor: "Has the public prosecutor's office ever checked this information? There is no answer from this side.

He goes on to ask: "Was there a conversation between the public prosecutor and Viviane Fischer's lawyer? Where are the documents? They are not in the file."

Viviane Fischer's appeal for donations from spring 2022 regarding the "pathology conference" was discussed. She explained that equipment was needed. The account to which these donations were made was held in trust by Viviane Fischer.

She stated that the Corona Committee wanted to support the research activities and that 200,000 euros were to be collected for this purpose. They then spoke to Prof. Ulrike Kämmerer, who then reduced it to the bare essentials based on her expertise; some things would not have been necessary for this purpose.

In the end, 25,000 to 30,000 euros were raised.

A lawyer from the pathology conference reacted by publicly calling for no more money to be donated and that Viviane's appeal for donations should no longer be heeded. The reason he gave was that it was Viviane Fischer's private account and that she might use the money privately. After this attack against her, only EUR 32,000 in donations had been received, Fischer complained, and she had expected this, that the lawyer would apologize to her because none of this was true.

A program with her and Prof. Arne Burkhardt had been planned in which all this was to be clarified, but unfortunately Prof. Burkhardt had died beforehand.

The defense lawyer wants to know when the money from this appeal for donations was forwarded. Viviane Fischer explains that the money was only paid out to the pathology conference at the end of 2023.

She is asked why it took a year and a half for the money to be forwarded. Allegedly, clarifying the background was so time-consuming, Fischer replies.

Reiner Füllmich asks again whether such information was requested by the public prosecutor's office.

Viviane Fischer claims that all criminal proceedings against her had allegedly been dropped due to non-delivery of the book.

It is then made clear that Reiner Füllmich had originally given her (in writing) all the proceeds from the sale of the book. He wanted nothing to do with the book.

In view of the subsequently added Part 2, in which defamations and false allegations about him can now also be read, he would never have agreed to publication.

The gold is brought up again. Reiner Füllmich continues: "The gold was always available, why do you say that it could not be used?"

Viviane Fischer replies that it still cannot be liquidated.

It could also not be liquidated because it was unclear where the money was supposed to go. She did not agree to the money flowing into an account in Füllmich's name, as the money could only be paid out to the person who had purchased it.

Fischer also refuses to liquidate the gold because, in her opinion, it belongs to the original company, Vorschalt-UG. "We don't know where the money is supposed to go and the constellation has not given rise to trust," says Fischer.

Reiner Füllmich repeatedly asks whether she had mistrusted him, whether she really believed that he would disappear with the gold.

Fischer is evasive and finally explains: "I did trust you as a person, but not socially, because after all, there would have been the money to his law firm that hadn't been agreed with her and the 700,000 euros from the loan didn't come back either.” After she and Robert Cibis went to see the accountant Jens Kuhn in private and were not allowed into his house to inspect the gold, she called Wolfgang Wodarg and asked for advice on what she should do now. In the meantime, Robert Cibis had threatened to call the police and Wolfgang Wodarg had then suggested that she should inform the other two partners (Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer), whereupon she spontaneously asked them to come there late at night. She then spontaneously contacted them there late in the evening (after a break of more than half a year).

In Füllmich's opinion, the money from the gold liquidation could not go to Vorschalt-UG as it does not have its own account and has still not been registered. Fischer replied that it was then simply a GbR.

Fischer had submitted a notarized contract the day before, the content of which was designed in such a way that this problem would have been solved. Füllmich had never seen this, he stated.

Füllmich confronts Fischer: "Why did you start this campaign against me? Was that okay under company law, because after all, we were each half shareholders in the intermediate company and I was the face of the committee?"

Fischer says that this was not a campaign and that she wanted to ensure that the gold was sold afterwards, namely on 7.9.2024

(Note from the translator: incorrect is 07.09.2024 - correct is: 07.09.2022) could be secured by her.

Fischer was asked whether she had given Jens Kuhn specific instructions on how and where to store this when she handed over the gold?

"No, because I was of the opinion that he would do this properly at a bank or similar and not at his home," said Fischer. The defense again stated that the gold had been stored in a vault at Kuhn's home.

But she did not know whether this was true, as she had not been given the opportunity to inspect it in person, only via Facetime and it couldn't have been correct with the gold bars, she wouldn't have been able to check it.

Füllmich continues: "Were you only concerned with the formalities and that was the only reason you put on this show?"

The chairman points out that the questions that apply in criminal law must be adhered to. Füllmich explains the situation in custody in which he finds himself.

He described how an inmate in the prison had recently tried to take his own life by cutting his wrists and throat because he could no longer bear the conditions there.

The situation was very stressful for him, but he was stable. The chairman showed understanding, but he was asked to ensure that the questioning was carried out and that the questions were asked correctly.

An email from Tobias Weissenborn (Füllmich's lawyer colleague, note) to Viviane Fischer is read out in which he states that he has provided the bank statements from the other account. He tells Fischer to stop bothering him with strange proposals, such as notarized contracts, sales of receivables, etc.

It is brought up that Viviane Fischer wanted to sell the claims against Füllmich to third parties.

She says it would have been an idea as support for the Corona Committee, but also for Reiner Füllmich. After all, the people would have received the money they paid to the Corona Committee back from him after the house sale.

Füllmich notes that he finds it strange to sell empty claims.

In an email dated 26.8.22 to all parties involved, Reiner Füllmich provides an extensive and detailed solution proposed by Reiner Füllmich, of which Viviane Fischer did not want the individual points to be read out. The proposed solutions were also not accepted.

The two questions from the previous day of the trial regarding Fischer's relationship with Robert Cibis and the fact that they had spent the night together in a room with a friend of the Füllmich family were not admitted because they would not serve to clarify the facts of the case. The defense sees things differently.

The defense brought up a video of Viviane Fischer and her husband, which the defense lawyer wanted to use as evidence. Fischer reacts visibly upset, becomes emotional and objects because this content is private. She had only sent this video to Reiner Füllmich and had done so in confidence. He was not allowed to use it here.

The presiding judge instructs Fischer that in the context of the perception of a defendant's personal interest of a defendant, it is perfectly permissible to use information from such sources and that it is irrelevant whether the person would use a private video for this purpose.

If there is something relevant in it that could be useful for his defense, then he is allowed to do so. Ultimately, it was a question of whether the resulting question was admissible and relevant, but he could only decide that if he knew the question.

Fischer continues to defend herself vehemently, is visibly agitated and, shaking her head and with a bright red face, exclaims audibly: "Madness, madness!".

Fischer is dismayed that private matters from her marriage are being discussed here and is of the opinion that this is not relevant. The defense emphasized that it was of course relevant because the allegations being heard were so serious and the client had already been in custody for five months and there were important questions about the case for which the content of the video was important.

The chamber decides to decide after the lunch break whether the content of the video is relevant and whether the resulting questions are admissible, taking into account the personal rights of the witness. The hearing is interrupted for one hour.

"I am free to finance my personal affairs as I see fit." Quote from Viviane Fischer.