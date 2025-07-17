Djamila le Pair was the lone voice speaking about Reiner in the Netherlands. She had already been involved with getting attention to the Assange case. Now she is covering what may come to be known as Nuremberg 2. Leeuwarden, the Netherlands - where the main lawyer, Arno van Kessel, was blindfolded, arrested and thrown in a maximum security prison a few days before the trial. No one has been able to be in contact with him.

As is said in the video, sheer intimidation.

But, as we hear, his partner, Mr Stassen, has done an excellent job.

Here is Djamila le Pair, outside the courtroom, speaking with Jim Ferguson:

https://www.facebook.com/login/?next=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fstory.php%3Fstory_fbid%3D1159389489519034%26id%3D100063439825628%26mibextid%3DwwXIfr%26rdid%3Dj95wRTHuZnFAnVik%26share_url%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.facebook.com%252Fshare%252Fv%252F1Aw8AgzziA%252F%253Fmibextid%253DwwXIfr&rdid=j95wRTHuZnFAnVik



All the best to all of us,

Elsa

Posted July 17, 2025