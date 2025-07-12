Dr Sucharit has sent out an urgent warning on the devastating impact of the mRNA injections. And a huge new study has come out, establishing that the injected have lost 37% of their life expectancy.

On the other hand, here is Jim Ferguson on X:

BREAKING: Nuremberg 2 Has Begun — And the Globalists Are TERRIFIED

Jim Ferguson reporting after attending the explosive court case in Leeuwarden, Netherlands. What I witnessed was unprecedented.

Inside the courtroom, global elites were named in a case involving:

Crimes against humanity

Genocide

Biological warfare

Collusion with the media

Names like:

Bill Gates

Albert Bourla (Pfizer CEO)

Mark Rutte (former Dutch PM, now NATO head)

Klaus Schwab (World Economic Forum)

The lead lawyer, Arno van Kessel, was blindfolded, handcuffed, and thrown in a maximum-security prison without charge — days before the case.

They tried to stop it.

They failed.

Nearly 200 documents were entered into evidence. The courtroom heard it all.

This is the first judicial case of its kind since Nuremberg. If the judge rules in six weeks as promised, the door could open to summoning these individuals to stand trial.

Let that sink in.

I want to thank Meike Terhorst, the courageous lawyer who helped me gain access to the court. And I thank the Dutch people, who welcomed me with open arms.

This case has lit a spark across the world.

Millions have read my reports.

Hundreds of thousands have shared them.

The dam is breaking.

Now I’m in Ireland, preparing for the next chapter. Meetings are underway. Something significant is coming.

And yes — it’s about unity. Across Europe, across America, around the globe — patriots are rising.

Through Freedom Train International — now the fastest-growing freedom movement in the world — we are thundering forward. The globalists are out of time.

CBDCs. Digital ID. 15-minute gulags. Surveillance cities. Media manipulation.

It’s all connected. And we are pushing back.

If you haven’t already —

Join us at

We are the army of light.

And we are winning.

