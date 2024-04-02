Today Reiner’s trial resumed. It was certainly very different from the prevIous days. It was revealed shortly before the lunch break, that a criminal complaint has been filed against Mr. John, the public prosecutor. And the defense has also requested his removal from office. Here is the full report from Part i of Day 9.

In the second part of Day 9, there is nothing equally stunning.

Lunch break

The request to interrupt the main hearing until tomorrow was not granted, as the applications could also be submitted later.

The trial was continued with the statement by attorney Antonia Fischer, which did not prove to be spectacular in that she essentially repeated everything and presented it as Dr. Justus Hoffmann had done in his statement.

After the lunch break, the trial will continue with the questioning of the witness Antonia Fischer. Κάλη όρεξη! 😋

Didn't turn out so funny after all.

Part 1

The defense was finally able to ask questions, with Reiner Füllmich dominating.

He formulated his questions very clearly and in detail. Antonia Fischer looked as if she had "got into a muddle" with some of the questions and was unable to answer many of them clearly, directly or specifically.

During the questioning, Antonia Fischer needed reminders, even when she referred to her own minutes from the shareholders' meeting in November 2022. She therefore needed a reminder of what she herself had once written about.

In the end, she was asked about the class action and how she would assess it, since Marcel Templin had transferred the EUR 600,000 from the client's funds to the bank and, as a private individual, had the land charge on Füllmich's house registered and not on behalf of the community of interests, for which he actually wanted to have acted.

What is her opinion on what these funds are? Private or his client's money?

She replied that this was disputed.

It became clear that she herself did not understand how the class action worked, but always pretended to know.

Füllmich asks: "Why did you, because you were so afraid of tax debts, prevent the company from being registered at the shareholders' meeting, to which you also brought your own tax advisor, Jörn Böttcher?"

Didn't turn out so funny after all.

Part 2

During the questioning, Antonia Fischer could no longer avoid admitting that she and Dr. Justus Hoffmann were aware of the problems at the base and on the board (Viviane Fischer and Reiner Füllmich in the dual leadership), i.e. also with regard to the tax consultant Böttcher. Füllmich wanted to know why they had not resorted to another tax consultant. Antonia Fischer did not want to answer this question.

It is clear that the aim was not to reach an amicable agreement or to settle any tax debts. Rather, everything was done to prevent the money from being repaid a month and a half after the house sale, which they knew was going to take place and had taken place, and that Reiner Füllmich was willing to pay back the money for the loan.

Why didn't she take the civil action route? "Because Reiner would have absconded, or there was a risk!" Antonia Fischer claimed.

Attorney Katja Wörmer then argues that until a month ago, Reiner Füllmich had a running law firm in Göttingen, with a large house and an apartment above it and a local residence, plus his ranch in the USA.

The suspicion that there was collusion can only be seen as corroborated.

