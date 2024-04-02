From all sides we hear that it’s wrong to judge. So of course, we also hear, “Don’t be judgemental.” And then there is: “Walk a mile in their shoes before you judge.”

What if someone says, “You have good judgement.” (Few people say that these days, actually.) Is the proper response one of horror? After all, you have made good judgements, and everyone knows it’s wrong to judge.

I have always hated, “Judge not, let ye be judged.”

Okay, sure, there is making too hasty a judgement. There is coming to the wrong conclusion.

But I loved it, coming across the quotes below - especially as they’re from the same book, as “Judge not.”

AND PLEASE, CONTINUE TO MY JUDGEMENT: THAT “JUDGE NOT” IS PART OF A DANGEROUS PSY-OP, COMING FROM THE PREDATORS

Why these quotes? Because they are a relief. I don’t mean I agree with every one.I mean that, as I have experienced life, it is healthy to judge - to take in evidence, come to conclusions, and judge.

I believe that, to hold that it’s wrong to judge, is the outcome of a deliberate destructive psy-op, of mind control. It paralyzes people. Weakens us. Oops, we’re not to judge. Holding that it’s wrong to judge also confuses us - especially as, at the same time, we’re told, for instance, racism is wrong - meaning, someone has judged that it’s wrong. Except we’re not to put those 2 beliefs side by side: judge not and judge racism is wrong. Huh???

We either wade in there and use logic to weed out the stinking bad thinking weeds, like that it’s wrong to judge. Only a minority do that. Or, like most people, we don’t think about it. Instead, we hold 2 contradictory beliefs, like he’s alive and he’s dead, and it’s out of conscious awareness. We are definitely not relying on our own god judgement.

Instead we’re relying on the subconscious part of our brain, that tells us to go along to be safe. The stinking bad thinking tribe is clearly in the majority. So we adhere. And we attack anyone who suggests we leave the safety of the tribe.

NOTE: AN INTERVIEW WITH JASON CHRISTOFF IS COMING - HE’S A BIG EXPERT IN THE WAYS MIND CONTROL WORKS - notably through the subconscious part of our brain, the workings of which the Predators know very well.

What do I value? Learning how to judge well. That strengthens us. Strengthens our minds. Our capacity to think. Our capacity to articulate our thoughts. You don’t need to be articulate to intone, judge not. You need to be articulate to express the reasons for your judgement. You also need to have a great capacity for listening, to hear what others have to say, and evaluate, maybe learn, also discuss, using reason.

Probably most of all, you need to have the capacity to be outside the supposed safety of the the tribe in the corral created by the Predators, the stinking bad thinking tribe. You need to have the capacity to wander in the wilderness if you don’t know anyone else outside the tribe, you need the capacity to seek for your tribe - and then not to go along there just for the sake of belonging.

_________________________

One thing I like about Reiner is that he values justice. That’s something he has said over and over. So did Aristotle, by the way. If I remember right, Aristotle thought you could never have too much justice.

Reiner sounds very much like that. He’s not into: Let’s all just love each other, let bygones be bygones. Instead, JUSTICE!!!

To get to justice, one needs to be able to judge. Was the action of VF just, lying to Reiner to keep him from a meeting of the Corona Committee, and using that meeting to denounce him to the world? And if we judge that it was not just, what do we judge are appropriate consequences?

I say, by all means judge. Judge well. Learn to think about it, to get evidence, to use logic, to come to conclusions.

Thinking - that isn’t fuel for the Predators.

Confusion and fear - they feed on that. So, the stinking bad thinking tribe is a dangerous tribe to belong to, if you value our continuing to exist. t’s only good if you want to be Predator fodder - only if you don’t think about it.

Wake up and smell - not the coffee, which is not good for us - but, perhaps, garlic.



Posted April 2, 2024