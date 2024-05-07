Wε αrε Grεεκ - what's your Superpower ?, [07.05.2024 07:52]

May 7, 2024

14th day of trial in the matter of Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Göttingen Regional Court

Our day today at a glance:

Jiota has caught a serious infection and George has taken over the care. Mikis is also ill and is being examined by a vet and cared for by Alkmini.

Katja and StreamPunk will shine in a double shift today. Katja will be both in the courtroom as Reiner Füllmich's defense attorney and as the one who summarizes the most important facts for you and transmits them to StreamPunk by telephone. The latter is working on the video today so that Socrates can start translating it into Greek.

We are flexible.

!! A quick infographic on the 14th day of hearings today, 7.5.2024 !!

!! A quick infographic on the 14th day of hearings today, 7.5.2024 !!

First things first: Dr. Reiner Füllmich is doing well so far. Lawyer Katja Wörmer was at his side.

The hearing today was dominated by motions and statements. More detailed information will follow soon.

The next hearing is scheduled for 17.05.2024. So there is still enough time for travel plans ... 😊💪 We will keep you informed. 💥

#freeReiner

Wε αrε Grεεεκ - what's your Superpower ?, [07.05.2024 18:42]

Report on the 14th day of the trial on 7.5.2024 in the matter of Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Göttingen Regional Court

Day of motions and statements

Part 1

The hearing today was relatively short. Both motions to stay the trial filed by the defense, both by attorney Katja Wörmer and by attorney Dr. Cristof Miseré, were rejected. After the court's very sobering new legal assessment, which the presiding judge again communicated and read out today with the negative decision, attorney Katja Wörmer complained that she had not yet read out her own motion for a stay in the oral hearing and insisted on being able to read it out now. She was then permitted to do so by the chairman. In addition, she read out her preliminary statement on the credibility of the witness Viviane Fischer. This will be supplemented.

Attorney Katja Wörmer also submitted an application for an extension of the deadline for naming further witnesses. Dr. Reiner Füllmich then read out his personal statement on the current situation, which was at times very emotional and also influenced by the events of the past three days in the prison. The documents will be published later.

In the meantime, the chamber withdrew for deliberation and then announced that the two trial days in the coming week on 14 and 15 May 2024 had been canceled and the deadline for the submission of motions for evidence had been set for 10 June 2024. This can be seen as a success for the defense.

Day of applications and statements

Day of applications and statements



Part 2

At the end of the hearing, when the presiding judge was about to close it, attorney Katja Wörmer once again referred to the events in the prison and mentioned that Dr. Reiner Füllmich had been locked away for three days and that he had been barred from contact with his fellow inmates, isolated and transferred back to the so-called reception ward. His cell was searched. Whether this would have required a search warrant or whether it was an arbitrary order is currently being examined.

The presiding judge stated that although he had given written permission from the court to make video and audio recordings and to use recording devices, he had allegedly always pointed out (this is also currently being examined) that the prison could also make its own arrangements under its own responsibility, especially if an acute danger situation was perceived. Against this background, the defense must contact the prison directly with a complaint or a request for clarification of the facts.

In this regard, lawyer Katja Wörmer pointed out that Dr. Reiner Füllmich was vehemently forbidden to call his lawyers or his wife for three days (!). The prison staff had also refused to call his lawyer, who could have clarified the matter immediately, namely that there was written permission from the court. It is the legal situation in Germany that every person concerned is allowed to speak to a lawyer if they so wish.

The reverberations of the court's devastating decision could be clearly overwritten by the detailed legal explanations and statements of the defense, as well as by Dr. Reiner Füllmich's own statement.

Day of applications and statements

Day of applications and statements

Part 3

Following the defense attorney's motion, the court has cancelled the two upcoming trial days. The next day of trial is Friday, 17.05.2024, when a decision will be made on today's motions for evidence, which were included in the statement by attorney Katja Wörmer. The deadline for filing motions for evidence is 10.6.2024.

Wε αrε Grεεκ - what's your Superpower ?, [07.05.2024 20:31]

🔥⭐🔥 Attorney Katja Wörmer's statement on the 14th day of the trial:

State against Dr. Reiner Füllmich! 🔥⭐🔥 PREMIERE 🎬 8:25 pm ⏰

NOTE FROM ELSA: You can read a quick English translation

