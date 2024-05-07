Roger Bittel, on bittel.tv. played the statement Katja made to the court (she had been given permission to record it), plus a statement made to Roger before the broadcast about the proceedings of that day.

This is my quick translation from German.

Katja Wormer, statement to the court:

Along with her colleague, Christof Miseré, she asks for the proceedings to be stayed until May 15, 2024. The reason: the sudden changes so that suddenly it is not about charges against the accused and Viviane Fischer, but it is only about the liquidity of the accused. It is clear that the court intends to sentence her client, no matter what, with the decision already made, saying there is no need for any further witnesses for the accused. These are massive changes. Even on the 24th of April, it was discussed, that there would be further court dates in May and June. Then suddenly there were changes on the 26th of April. And now the further witnesses are not to be heard. It is clear that the court intends to sentence the accused to a prison term.

Katja Woermer, previously recorded statement about the day:

The day was very emotional for her, almost as emotional as yesterday when she had to find out from her client that he had spent the previous three days in near isolation, not able to contact his lawyer or wife, and also not able to hear the birthday celebrations outside the prison.

As for the day in court, she read her statement. Then the court decided that the next two scheduled days, the 14th and 15th of May, would be cancelled as there were not yet any new witnesses. On the 17th, there will be a relatively short court day, as it is Friday, which is a half day.

Due to holidays, there will be no further meetings until June 6th.

The last day to enter witnesses has been extended to June 10th.

So they have over a month to bring together their case. This is good.

The court has already added dates to mid-July which will soon be made public.

There will be a further defense strategy which naturally will not be publicized.

Reiner Fuellmich also read his own statement which was in part very emotional, given what had occurred over the previous 3 days.

After that the session was ended.

Katja made some closing remarks regarding the claim about an anonymous person who made the charge that Reiner had a cell phone hidden on him exactly on Friday right before Reiner Fuellmich’s birthday, so Reiner was transferred to another wing, no contact with anyone. It is an extreme coincidence, especially as her client had been, with permission, making regular updates since November.

Katja will be making enquiries into what happened, to ensure it does not happen again, notably cutting off contact with the client’s lawyers, which is against German law.

Here is the link to listen (German):

https://twitter.com/bitteltv/status/1787905754353336697

All the best to all the people on the side of human rights and freedoms, on the side of justice. All the best to Reiner and Inka.

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted May 7, 2024