Yesterday, a major move by Reiner and his legal team. Today, Antonia Fischer is questioned. Here is the link to the first part of the day.

Now, Part 2. More of Antonia Fischer, very direct about her actions being prompted by her desire to see Reiner arrested (the directness coming perhaps in response to the revelations yesterday about the long-standing efforts to take Reiner out of action).

Wε αrε Grεεκ - what's your Superpower ?, [03.04.2024 14:43]

Still needs.

Part 3 (10th day of trial 3.4.2024)

The witness Antonia Fischer was questioned alternately by lawyer Katja Wörmer and Reiner Füllmich.

The questioning showed particularly clear and clearly formulated questions, especially regarding the class action - the barbecue season is definitely open.

What is interesting here is the repeated questioning by Füllmich in relation to § 266 StGB, which is easy to use to assert civil law claims that could not have been enforced by civil means.

Ms. Antonia Fischer was asked directly whether she and Hoffman had used their formal position as partners to obtain the money? Ms. Fischer denied this and repeatedly spoke of a tax debt which, incidentally, could not be quantified or named even when specifically asked by Füllmich and Wörmer.

A search of her documents during the interrogation also proved unsuccessful.

Nevertheless, she insisted throughout the interrogation process that she and Hoffman had only done this so that they would not receive any mail from the tax office in two years' time in which they could be prosecuted for the GbR.

When asked, it turns out that there are no figures on this and that she does not know any Nevertheless, she claims that Mr. Böttcher always said, "it looks very bad for you, you could get into big trouble."

De facto, however, there was no tax liability because the tax consultant Jörn Böttcher had done such a good job and they had paid him for it.

@wearegreeekja

Wε αrε Grεεεκ - what's your superpower ?, [03.04.2024 14:50]

Still needs.

Part 4

The question should now be what exactly the tax consultant Jörn Böttcher had said and/or whether she could prove this, for example in correspondence in which specific amounts were named by him.

It became clear that she was unable to answer the question of how much money she and Justus Hoffmann were losing sleep over.

Füllmich wanted to know why the settlement negotiations had taken place; because they wanted to settle or "to get me into jail?"

She stated that they only did it to put him in jail.

"We didn't want a real settlement, we wanted to put you in jail," was Fischer's sobering statement.

Why did she want to see Mr. Füllmich in prison?

"Because we consider everything he did to be worthy of arrest," Antonia Fischer continued.

There was a new settlement proposal at the beginning of this year, which was also signed by Ms. Fischer, but she could not remember the contents.

Füllmich asks determinedly: "Did you just sign it and did Justus Hoffmann slip it to you so that you don't know what it says?"

He explains: "It says that they want everything: Money, gold, material and immaterial goods."

Wörmer adds what they intended to do with it.

They wanted to continue with their educational work from what would have been left over under a possibly oppressive tax debt.

Füllmich counters: "You said yourselves that I do 90% of the committee work and you wanted to take over? Do you think that if you stick your face in the camera and give educational interviews, the whole world will cheer you on?"

Antonia Fischer is confident. "Yes, we would see that then."

@wearegreeekja

Wε αrε Grεεεκ - what's your superpower ?, [03.04.2024 15:01]

Forecast

Part 5

It was read out that Ms. Fischer had forwarded an email to the prosecutor John with the following wording:

"The situation has changed because Reiner Füllmich has included Martin Schwab in the distribution list and he is now out of luck."

Why was information forwarded to public prosecutor John that Prof. Martin Schwab was on Füllmich's mailing list?

The defense wanted to know whether Martin Schwab had known that the settlement negotiations between Hoffman and Fischer were only taking place so that Reiner Füllmich could be arrested and sent to prison.

Antonia Fischer denied this.

Füllmich wanted to know why Fischer had asked public prosecutor John for legal advice. "Don't you know civil law or is Mr. John better at civil law than you?" said Füllmich.

According to Antonia Fischer, she only wanted to protect herself.

She seemed increasingly insecure and became entangled in contradictions.

Füllmich is not intimidated.

At the beginning, he called out to the audience: "We'll get them all".

At the end before the lunch break, his prediction was: "They will definitely be struck by lightning!"

@wearegreeekja