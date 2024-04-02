UPDATE. YOU WILL LOVE THIS!! REINER MAKES A MASSIVE MOVE!!!!! DAY 9 of Reiner Fuellmich's trial. By Jiota and Alkmini, Telegram channel @wearegreekja
Today Reiner’s trial resumed. It was certainly very different from the preivous days, especially part 2. I have read enough detective novels to know one is not to give away major plot twists.
So I will stay silent until Reiner - through Jiota and Alkmini - has had a chance to make his bold move. This is no VF being unclear and then even more unclear. Read on! I do have a comment at the end.
02.04.2024 published at 08:48 on TelegramChannel wearegreeeks
Wε αrε Grεεκ - what's your Superpower ?, [02.04.2024 08:48]
Corfu/Göttingen
It is said that there is already a lot of publicity in front of the court. Rike Feurstein is also said to be present and trying to get a seat in the auditorium. Will she be greeted enthusiastically? Asked for autographs and selfies? We don't know (yet)
What is planned is the witness interview with Antonia Fischer!
@wearegreeekja
Wε αrε Grεεεκ - what's your superpower ?, [02.04.2024 10:19]
Göttingen
Shell game
Today's 9th day of proceedings in the Reiner Füllmich case began with two submissions to the court.
Lawyer Viviane Fischer filed an application to be joined as an adhesion plaintiff on behalf of the Vorschalt-UG. She based her motion on the fact that she had not received any information from Antonia Fischer and Justus Hoffmann regarding the proceedings. Questions that Viviane Fischer put to the two remained unanswered. Therefore, she now wanted to be assigned as an adhesion plaintiff.
The second motion was filed by Dr. Justus Hoffmann, namely that the public be excluded and that questions and statements be objected to. Furthermore, he supplemented his motion with the demand that this very motion should not (!) be submitted for the files. The chairman immediately replied that this was not legally possible.
The court withdrew to discuss Ms. Viviane Fischer's motion.
@wearegreeekja
Wε αrε Grεεεκ - what's your superpower ?, [02.04.2024 11:06]
With your back to the wall?
The application by lawyer Viviane Fischer to join the Vorschalt-UG as an adhesion plaintiff was rejected by the court.
@wearegreeekja
Wε αrε Grεεεκ - what's your superpower ?, [02.04.2024 12:10]
Dispensing medication!
Part 1
Regarding the application of Dr. Justus Hoffmann, the following was explained:
If Hoffmann's personal state of health is to be discussed, this must first go to the chamber in writing so that it can be decided there on which questions and topics the public can be excluded if necessary.
Defense attorney Dr. Miseré read from a dossier from a public authority. At the end, this described a declaration of action.
This was preceded by a detailed report on Reiner Füllmich.
During the pandemic, Füllmich became the focus of public attention. The dossier claimed that Reiner Füllmich would disrupt internal security.
Dr. Reiner Füllmich had apparently been under surveillance by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the BKA and the Federal Intelligence Service since 24.08.2021.
According to the dossier, something must be done and a thorough investigation into Reiner Füllmich must be carried out, as he poses a threat to public order, democracy and the rule of law. He has a great influence on the social climate, he could incite unrest and it is imperative to prevent him from taking on politically exposed offices and to prevent him from obtaining them by all means!
Entanglements seem to be revealing themselves.
In his statement, Reiner Füllmich stated that it was only thanks to the cooperation of public prosecutor John that Hoffmann's transgressive complaint was accepted, which no other public prosecutor would have done.
Füllmich went on to speak of Stasi and Gestapo methods and of the fact that the weakest of the "harbor lawyers" had been chosen in order to manipulate him into filing this seditious complaint. He refers to a further statement by a senior public prosecutor who clearly stated that there were no illegal machinations on the part of Füllmich in this matter.
@wearegreeekja
Wε αrε Grεεεκ - what's your superpower ?, [02.04.2024 12:11] Dispensing medication!
Part 2
According to Füllmich, his actions had at no time had any criminal relevance, because everything was openly disclosed and these were matters of company law and not criminal law.
A criminal complaint had now been filed against Mr. John, the public prosecutor.
The defense also requested his removal from office.
While Füllmich read out his statement, which was formulated clearly and unambiguously, public prosecutor John and Antonia Fischer laughed.
The presiding judge concluded by pointing out to Reiner Füllmich that there are limits to the exercise of personal interests and that he should be aware of this and that he hoped that Füllmich would be able to prove everything he had said here.
Reiner Füllmich replied that he was aware of this and that he could substantiate his contribution. Break and request for interruption so that the applications can be submitted to the court in writing by tomorrow.
@wearegreeekja
WOW!!! I HAD NOT EXPECTED THAT!!! Small wonder Reiner sounded so upbeat in the update he gave a few days ago!! This is what had been planned.
And yes, in the open, facing the audience, John and Antonia Fischer laughed. We all know the saying: whoever laughs last, laughs best. My guess is that they will not have the last laugh.
My guess is that John certainly did not expect this move. Once again, Reiner is above board, exposing John, not just those who have spoken against him. Nothing could have been done without John. Reiner’s move is, I would say, a critical and essential move. It makes no sense to allow those who have made it clear they are against us to be in a position of judgement over us!!!
Thank you, Reiner!
I suggest you share this. Of course we don’t know the outcome. But it’s a move, like tossing the pieces off the chessboard. This is a different game - as I see it anyway.
_________________________________
The current court dates:
Tuesday, 02.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Wednesday, 03.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
4 more added, ending approximately May 15
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case,
put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.
_________________________________
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
Posted March 19, 2024
UPDATE. YOU WILL LOVE THIS!! REINER MAKES A MASSIVE MOVE!!!!! DAY 9 of Reiner Fuellmich's trial. By Jiota and Alkmini, Telegram channel @wearegreekja
I will not be able to watch this live, only later. Please tell us if there is good news 🙏
Live 20 Uhr - 2.4.2024
Update Reiner Rüllmich
Breaking News
„damit hat wohl NIEMAND gerechnet…!?“
mit:
👉 Rechtsanwältin Katja Wörmer
👉 Dr. Christof Misere
👉 Statement Reiner Füllmich (Audio)
👇👇👇👇👇
Kanal abonnieren
Möchtest du meine Arbeit unterstützen?
👉 HIER findest du alle Infos.
🙏🙏🙏
Meine Kanäle:
Webseite | Telegram | DLive
Facebook | GETTR | Twitter | TikTok
As this plays out I see so so many correlations with the unconstitutional filings and law fare in the cases against DJ Trump here in America. The world has lost its collective mind and it has indeed become an upside down world. God help us all. My prayers are with Reiner and truth. Absolute truth will always prevail but not always in our timeline, I’m afraid. Rock on - because we are on the right side of the universe.