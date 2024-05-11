LAST WEEK, a short meditation plus a very short talk on THE STING - especially the sting against Reiner, including to destroy his birthday.

THIS WEEK, a short simple meditation for Reiner, Ed Wackerman and anyone else you’d like to send energy to. Plus a very short talk (max 10 min) on:

- THE STING,

- THE LAW OF PERCEPTION,

- and THE JOKER IS WILD.

TIME: 2 pm Eastern, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time.

2 LINKS:

- to join on Zoom, if not on the list, please email me at truthsummit@substack.com;

- for the livestream on Youtube, please click here starting at 1:45 EST:

truthsummit.substack.com/p/sunday-short-meditation-plus-very-short-talk

Last week there was a glitch for the livestream. My error. Technology is not easy for me to learn. So last week I thought I did everything to get the livestream right. I set up the livestream right, got it on the page right, checked that it displayed on the page - but forgot to push a last button. The update button.

This week I will definitely not make the same mistake again!!!

All should be working! (I don’t believe there is any further possible glitch.)

All the very best to all of us on the side of good, of human rights and freedoms, and of justice - one of Reiner’s favorite words.

Elsa

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted May 11, 2024