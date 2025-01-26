Some of us live in a world where the word, AND, is large and powerful. In 2023, I created 2 Truth Summits (here and here). A key word: AND. It’s the sexualization of children AND… It’s the dustification of the World Trade Centers AND… It’s the dangers inherent in Islam AND… It’s the injustice system in the US AND… It’s the hounding of doctors who tell the truth they are seeing about the mRNA injections AND… It’s Marxism AND… It’s the UN AND… It’s the unnatural fires AND… It’s selections rather than elections AND… It’s chemtrails AND…
Each of these matters in its own right AND …
AND all of these link back to the powers behind so much that is happening.
On the other hand, INSTEAD OF seeing the many occurrences PLUS the links between them, a huge number of people are GLUED TO ONE SPOT, perhaps nowhere more than with that current notable fixation point: Gaza.
Sometimes when one looks at something different, an AND, that new bit of information changes what one has believed. So with alleged global warming, I was informed about huge warming trends. AND then I learned that CO2, far from being a danger to life on the planet, was adding to plant growth. AND then I learned much more, like about unscientific practices in recording temperature. Each AND changed what I was seeing.
Note that AND is utterly different from BUT, which is very commonly used to discount whatever came before the but. BUT usually means, sure you have a fact (or whatever). BUT it doesn’t matter because this more important thing is all that matters. AND widens what one sees, adds to it. BUT diminishes or even erases whatever has come before.
With both AND and BUT, one may come to a different understanding.
BUT it’s very different:
- if one says, core Islamic religious texts are inherently Jew-hating BUT one knows a nice Muslim who does not hate Jews (in which case the second fact is supposed to make irrelevant the first);
- or if one says: core Islamic religious texts are inherently Jew-hating AND one knows a nice Muslim who does not hate Jews (in which case you have 2 facts to take into account).
Note also: this piece links with another recent piece,
ABSOLUTELY CRUCIAL: LOOKING AT THE BIG PICTURE
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/absolutely-crucial-the-big-picture-gaza
Elsa
Posted January 26, 2025
A couple of thoughts. First, for a long time I grouped all Muslims with the toxic philosophy of Islam whose Qu'ran considers anyone not a Muslim, a "kafir" (Arabic word for cattle), essentially making them non human. Muslims only become a problem for non Muslims when they decide to become what I would call "observant" Muslims and behave like ISIS or Al Qaeda (which the Qur'an calls for) towards non Muslims. Unfortunately, this could happen at any time, where a Muslim living in a non Muslim neighborhood decides to follow the Qur'an and the Hadith to the letter, changing from a normally good neighbor to what we call a "terrorist". Because of Islam's extreme demands on it's followers, there is always the possibility of having a Muslim neighbor with a Jekyll/Hyde personality. As a side note, the inner conflict within these Muslims must be terrible.
When thinking about the axiom "the worst thing about Christianity is Christians", it's hard to argue against it, but the world would be a better place if everyone behaved like Jesus, which has been shown to be an impossible goal, which is why He did what He did to redeem us. With this in mind, it's important to separate the person from their ideology.
With the philosophy of Islam, would you want to be like Mohammed who was a murderer with no acceptance of a Golden Rule? Observant followers of that philosophy can't help but be violent, just like their founder. In comparing the two religions, I have concluded that the problem with Islam is not Muslims (as it is with Christians in Christianity); it's Islam.
here is the cure for the climate nerds
https://www.ceres-science.com/post/climate-the-movie?postId=98b67a5f-4623-41cc-836b-a500b6291cb1&utm_campaign=6abd91ce-432f-412e-9c42-73c414c1cf48&utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&utm_content=95664833-3857-4d16-b3b6-b6805cb34989&cid=089338df-792c-40ff-96d5-c6de38a64aa5