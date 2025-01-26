Some of us live in a world where the word, AND, is large and powerful. In 2023, I created 2 Truth Summits (here and here). A key word: AND. It’s the sexualization of children AND… It’s the dustification of the World Trade Centers AND… It’s the dangers inherent in Islam AND… It’s the injustice system in the US AND… It’s the hounding of doctors who tell the truth they are seeing about the mRNA injections AND… It’s Marxism AND… It’s the UN AND… It’s the unnatural fires AND… It’s selections rather than elections AND… It’s chemtrails AND…

Each of these matters in its own right AND …

AND all of these link back to the powers behind so much that is happening.

_________________

On the other hand, INSTEAD OF seeing the many occurrences PLUS the links between them, a huge number of people are GLUED TO ONE SPOT, perhaps nowhere more than with that current notable fixation point: Gaza.

_________________

Sometimes when one looks at something different, an AND, that new bit of information changes what one has believed. So with alleged global warming, I was informed about huge warming trends. AND then I learned that CO2, far from being a danger to life on the planet, was adding to plant growth. AND then I learned much more, like about unscientific practices in recording temperature. Each AND changed what I was seeing.

_________________

Note that AND is utterly different from BUT, which is very commonly used to discount whatever came before the but. BUT usually means, sure you have a fact (or whatever). BUT it doesn’t matter because this more important thing is all that matters. AND widens what one sees, adds to it. BUT diminishes or even erases whatever has come before.

_________________

With both AND and BUT, one may come to a different understanding.

BUT it’s very different:

- if one says, core Islamic religious texts are inherently Jew-hating BUT one knows a nice Muslim who does not hate Jews (in which case the second fact is supposed to make irrelevant the first);

- or if one says: core Islamic religious texts are inherently Jew-hating AND one knows a nice Muslim who does not hate Jews (in which case you have 2 facts to take into account).

_________________

Note also: this piece links with another recent piece,

ABSOLUTELY CRUCIAL: LOOKING AT THE BIG PICTURE

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/absolutely-crucial-the-big-picture-gaza

_________________

Elsa

https://fullflourishing.com



Posted January 26, 2025