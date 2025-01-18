I’m going to start with one close-up and then keep pulling further out to a much bigger picture. I don’t really care about the specific instance. I care about showing how vital it is to look at the big picture. I will come to a current situation where the big picture is omitted - deliberately, I am sure - because looking at the bigger picture changes what is seen in a way unwanted by those keeping the focus on the close-up.

FIRST INSTANCE

We’re given one fact-claim. A white man has shot a black teen. We look more closely. Yes, there is a black teen: Trayvon Martin. As for the allegedly white man, he turns out to be Hispanic, which is generally defined as non-white. A bit more on him. George Zimmerman is a volunteer mentor to black youths. And a member of a neighborhood patrol group. In touch with the police just before and as he was attacked by the black teen who is larger than he is, had him down on the ground, and was bashing his head against the ground. (See Joel Gilbert’s brilliant sleuthing in The Trayvon Hoax.)

We pull further out. There is a lawyer who commits witness fraud to sell the story of racist white man against poor black teen. (Again, see Joel Gilbert’s brilliant sleuthing in The Trayvon Hoax.)

We pull further out still. This is the case used to create Black Lives Matter. (Once more, see Joel Gilbert’s brilliant sleuthing in The Trayvon Hoax.)

And behind the whole scenario is whoever is for forces like Black Lives Matter to destroy the West. There is no allusion to these forces in The Trayvon Hoax. But unless we see these forces we are missing a huge part of the picture.

We need to look at the big picture. Bad racist white man kills poor victim black teen does not tell anything like the truth.

SECOND INSTANCE

I’m thinking of other examples - like re-wilding, making parts of the planet off-limits to humans. It can sound good, because after all humans have messed up so many places on this planet . . . until we put it into the context of de-population and that “they” - according to people like Celeste Solum - don’t want any humans around at all, maybe want no carbon-based life at all.

This isn’t the space to go into detail on that. If you like, you can watch Celeste Solum here:

If you want more, I got the link to Celeste Solum from a post from Daisy Moses:

thcsofdaisymoses.substack.com/p/bolt-yer-doors-lock-your-windows

THIRD INSTANCE

Now I will turn to something else where many people look at part of the picture. Gaza. In fact Gaza was the starting point for my thinking.

I’ve heard people say that unless it can be proven that everything is false about the claim that there has been a genocide of 40,000 people in Gaza, largely women and children, until that time they hold that there has been an ongoing genocide.

I don’t want to enter into an argument about the 40,000 deaths. I will point out that half are of military-aged men, and the other half, rather than being largely women and children, are spread out from the very young to the very old.

But what I see most is that there is no looking at any larger picture - there is nothing like what happens when one pulls back on a map where one has been looking at some small area.

I pull back just a bit. I see not just Gaza, but October 7, the slaughter of approximately 2500 people, overwhelmingly Israelis. I know that October 7 has been blamed on the Israelis, that it’s their fault that the fence could be so easily breached. I have even heard claims that Israeli aircraft were shooting Israelis running away from the music festival. Still, it is largely or exclusively people from Gaza, possibly along with other Muslims, who did the killing.

I pull back a bit more. I see the hostages, whom Hamas has refused to return. Instead word is that more and more of them have been killed.

I also see the Hamas tunnels opening into hospitals and schools.

An even bigger picture recognizes

- the Jew-hating teachings of Hamas,

- the UN-funded schools in Gaza that teach Jew-hatred,

- and the inherent Jew-hatred of Islam, the religion of the overwhelming percentage of the people living in Gaza.

Enough.

I shift focus a little to the Sudan where the killings are largely of Christians by Muslim forces - and where there is a telling absence of world attention. What is going on here? Why does Gaza get so much attention and why does the longer-term killing in the Sudam get so little?

I shift back to Gaza, then pull even further back to an even wider picture. I see the Israeli population strongly pushed to take the clot shots. The man at the head of the Israeli government was Netanyahu. That is not someone on the side of Israelis. But he is still at the head of the Israeli government.

I pull back some more. I see the clot shots, also known as the kill shots and the bioweapons, pushed worldwide, so that it has been estimated that at least 5 billion people have had at least one kill shot and at least 17 million people have died from them.

I come once more to “them” - the powers, human and/or alien - behind what is happening.

NEEDED: BIG PICTURE

It is clearly not just one instance or another where the mainstream focus is narrow, excluding so much that has an impact on the understanding of what we see. I think not just of Gaza, but as already mentioned, of people like Trayvon Martin and Lloyd George, young black American males presented as victims of racist whites within an inherently racist system. But if one pulls back, the simple picture is at best incomplete and actually false.

Over and over, we need to look at the big picture.

And right now the big picture I am finding disturbing is Trump having a long meeting with Bill Gates. I am thinking of Cambodians celebrating as Pot Pot came in. The celebrating did not last.

We will see.



