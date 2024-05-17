Sunday, 2 pm EST, a short simple meditation for Reiner, Ed Wackerman and anyone else you’d like to send energy to.

The meditation will be on Zoom, plus live-streamed to Youtube.

For Zoom, if you don’t have the link, please email me at truthsummit@substack.com For the live-stream, come back here starting 1:45 EST on Sunday

All the very best to all of us on the side of good, of human rights and freedoms,

Elsa

PS. A bit of good news: Reiner will not have blood drawn or x-rays. These were to check for tuberculosis. Instead, to check for tuberculosis, he will have checks from the doctor who will listen to his lungs.

PPS. If you have not yet sent an email of support for the criminal complaint relating to what was done to Reiner on his birthday weekend, here is more information:

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted May 11, 2024