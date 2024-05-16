Gabriele Carschmann-Kaesinger, attorney at law, has shown tremendous courage. She sent a criminal complaint against the management of Rosdorf Prison and against the deputies on duty during the period from Friday, 3 May 24 up to and including Sunday, 5 May 24.

You can see the complaint here:

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/charges-filed-against-illegal-treatmentof-reiner

So many of you ask: what can I do? Here is one thing many of you could do: you could write a short email to Gabriele that you support the criminal complaint.

This morning I received a message from Katja, Reiner’s main lawyer:

Hello Elsa, this is from the courageous lawyer, Gabriele Carschmann-Kaesinger: Here is the criminal complaint again. I am currently compiling a supplementary list of supporters, which I will submit to the public prosecutor's office and the correctional facility, I will give you until after Whitsun [Monday, May 20, 2024, 4 days from now]. I'm hoping to have 200 supporting voices by then... They should see that WE care about Reiner Füllmich‼️ We don't leave him alone, but look them in the eye and bring light into the darkness. The world should be made aware of their misdeeds‼️ And the more signatures, the higher the public pressure. Even in court and in the prison, it is people everywhere ... If you would like to be on the list of supporters, please send an email to gabriele@curschmann-kaesinger.de and state your first name and surname and simply write to me that you support the complaint. That's it. 😜 Thank you from the bottom of my heart ❤️

To make sure everyone knows exactly what is wanted, Katja then puts the request into her own words:

Please send a simple email to: gabriele@curschmann-kaesinger.de With your first and last name, and simply stating that you support the legal complaint. That’s all! She will hand these additional supporting names next week! Danke von Herzen für Reiner!!! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for Reiner!!!

I will add: Gabriele is only hoping for 200 signatures. But from this sending, let us make it 2000! PLEASE SEND THE EMAIL (unless dangerous for you to do so). AND PLEASE FORWARD. PLEASE SHARE.

I even ask all of you: COULD WE REACH 10,000 SIGNATURES OF SUPPORT!! We each have our own networks, and those people have further networks.

All the best to all of us,

Elsa

PS. I wrote a song a couple of days ago - about the winds of truth that are blowing. Here are the beginning lyrics:



The winds of truth are blowing

The seeds of truth are growing

Where the wind blows

where the wind goes

We are the wind

We know it

Where the truth lies

there the lies die

We carry the truth

We know it

The truth prevails

the Predators fail

with the winds of truth

They know it

We don’t know the outcome. But we do know that if we don’t try, the Predators win.

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

Posted May 16, 2024