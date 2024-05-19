Sunday, 2 pm EST, a short simple meditation for Reiner, Ed Wackerman and anyone else you’d like to send energy to.

The meditation will be on Zoom, plus live-streamed to Youtube.

For Zoom, if you don’t have the link, please email me at truthsummit@substack.com For the live-stream, come back here starting 1:45 EST on Sunday

ALSO, A QUESTION FOR US TO EXPLORE: HOW TO DEAL AS WELL AS WE CAN WITH BLATANT FLAGRANT INJUSTICES? SO WE ARE NOT EATEN WITH ANGER (BLIND RAGE, FOR INSTANCE), OR GET STUCK IN OTHER FREQUENTLY INEFFECTIVE RESPONSES. I THINK OF THE BUILT-IN FIGHT, FLIGHT, FREEZE, APPEASE, FOR INSTANCE.

All the very best to all of us on the side of good, of human rights and freedoms,

Elsa

PS. LAST CALL. If you have not yet sent an email of support for the criminal complaint relating to what was done to Reiner on his birthday weekend, here is more information. THE ADDITIONAL NAMES WILL BE SUBMITTED TOMORROW.

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

Previous hearing days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024

15 trial days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

02nd day Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th Friday 17.05.2024

6 trial days on a Friday = half a trial day until noon

4 trial days on a Wednesday

5 trial days on a Tuesday

Posted May 19, 2024