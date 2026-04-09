It is the middle of the night. I woke up with what I call a BIG IDEA - which will wait. In my inbox, a message that goes with some of my own thoughts.

What is going on in this world, where one can see that there are puppet-masters at work, but do not see the puppet-masters? I have explored a bit, and know I have much more to do. I strongly believe it matters to do our own digging and dot-connecting, as well as taking in from other people - like, right now I am once again appreciating the exploring of Rima Laibow, who both gives her own ideas and also takes us to another major explorer who provides major critical documentation to highlight an essential strategy that has been and is being used against us. The strategy:

REGULATORY CAPTURE .

Links below both to Rima’s important piece and to the piece to which she links. We need to know how this has been a deliberate long-term strategy.

Recognizing and documenting the strategy is like when someone documents how cancer functions. Once you recognize the pathways, you can take action to cut them off.

Here: 3 actions to take, and then the links.

ONE: explore and learn, and keep exploring and learning.

TWO: as much as possible, connect with like-minded others. There is strength in connection. Rima provides a link: Council of Concerned Citizens.

THREE: have the maximum inner freedom. I see that personal inner freedom is essential to our success. I see so many people trapped in rigid thinking and feeling, in rages and terrors and numbness, not able to perceive most of the world, cut off from major parts of themselves, not able to take action or locked in anti-freedom activities (which they see as pro-freedom). I have been sending out about Cognomovement, a powerful method for undoing the impact of traumas and reaching inner freedom. It is a tool in my own approach to personal development, Full Flourishing.

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NOW, 2 IMPORTANT PIECES

Rima Laibow’s writes on the forces behind the forces, and especially on how they work - REGULATORY CAPTURE - and what we need to do.



On Rima’s post, you will see a link to the following post, where you will find the vital documentation:

PLEASE LOOK, READ, AND SHARE.

Posted Apr 9, 2026