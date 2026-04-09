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Rima E Laibow MD's avatar
Rima E Laibow MD
1h

Thanks for your kind words and your sharing of my post and the vitally important information it is focused on in the stack I highlighted in it.

I love what you are saying, but I have to create an addendum to it, Elsa. Joining Council of Concerned Citizens (C3), PreventGenocide2030.org/C3, may well bring people into contact with others of like mind and awareness, but that is a side benefit. The point of C3 is to assure that we amend and pass a bill before Congress that would actually allow us to both exit the UN AND, crucially, end regulatory capture in every part of the government and every part of civic life.

That would give humanity a chance, at least, although not a guarantee, to resist the deadly and fundamentally insane agenda of the Destructocrats.

There is a genuinely social aspect to it, since every Tuesday evening we meet electronically for what we call our Fireside Chats with me. These meetings, only for C3 members, are not recorded and they are really interesting and satisfying. The Fireside Chat immediately transformed itself into a highly focused, congenial and friendly working group. It's really lovely.

So the social part is there for those people who can attend, and the focus part is there for everyone.

It is, I truly believe, the only real hope that we have.

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