I started the exploration into what is going on with Jews, non-Jews, Israel and on, and as might be expected, someone mentioned all the Jews involved in Bolshevism, the Russian Revolution. I suppose I could have brought up Rosa Luxemberg, Jewish (I believe) who said that if she can’t dance, she doesn’t want to be part of that revolution - and who ended up purged (meaning killed).

But that isn’t my deep-down answer.

Here it is:

No one is responsible for the behavior of anyone else. No one needs to apologize for the behavior of anyone else - no one Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, atheist, etc. So yes, there were Jewish Bolsheviks, even lots of Jewish Bolsheviks. And there was Austrian Hitler. No other Austrian or German or anyone else - unless they did something personally - has any need to apologize for, or is responsible for, Hitler or Stalin or Lenin or Roosevelt or Chamberlain, etc.

There are, by the way, millions of non-Bolshevik Jews.

The purges - or whatever they were - under Stalin killed lots of Jews as well as non-Jews. No Russian is responsible, or needs to apologize for, what Stalin did.

I believe I am being clear.

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By the way, when Stalin’s daughter moved to the US, I don’t remember anyone, even once, holding her responsible for, or shaming her for, her father’s monstrously massive crimes.

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Blaming and shaming - such an effective tactic. Blame the Germans for World War II. Blame them and shame them. Over and out.

Of course do not blame the Russians for the - what is it? - forty million Russians murdered (purged) by Stalin.

But do blame the Jews for the Russian Revolution.

Do not blame the British for not responding to the Kaiser’s peace overtures in World War I - peace overtures that started in 1915!!!

In fact, most people are not even aware of them. They’re not in any standard history books. But the documentation exists. Should you like to get aware, there is a brilliant book by two Scottish men, one of them motivated by men he met when he was a boy, men who had been gravely and permanently disabled in World War I. He started doing research and came to facts he had no idea about:

JIM MACGREGOR and JOHN O’DOWD. World War I, World War II. Agony Prolonged through INFORMATION CONTROL.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/jim-macgregor-john-odowd-ww1-ww2

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Being blamed and shamed for having a certain background - that is something I am personally very familiar with. I’m Austrian in background. My parents emigrated to Canada in 1955. We moved - 10 years after the end of World War II - into a very Jewish neighborhood. I don’t remember how I learned about the six million murdered Jews. Note: here I don’t care to debate the numbers. My thing: I both knew I was not responsible - I was not born until 5 years after the end of World War II - and took in a sense of shame for what had happened.

I see this shaming and blaming all over - like, in the States, of whites for slavery which was ended over 150 years before most of these whites were born. And many of the whites shamed and blamed come from families that only arrived in the States generations after the end of slavery.

In Canada, especially in Quebec, the shaming and blaming has been used against the “anglophones” (English speakers) by the “francophones” (French speakers), while so many rights to use English, put up English signs, send most children to English schools, and so on, were taken away.

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And then, all this shaming and blaming and hating makes it hard to pay attention to what I consider very interesting questions: starting with, why were a disproportionate number of Jews (vs percentage in the general population) participants and leaders in the Bolshevik group?

Did they discourage non-Jews from taking part?

Was there something from their background that made the ideology extra appealing to these Jews? I know that, in Montreal, the Jewish community (English-speaking) set up a large percentage of the English-language social service programs to help the less fortunate.

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For now, just a reiteration of: we are only responsible for our own actions.

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There is still a huge amount to get through:

Israel, Judaism, Jews. Kasharian Non-Jews. Talmud, Torah. Jerusalem. World War I, Hitler, Nazism, World War II. Germany, Austria. Guilt, Shame. Gaza, Judea Samaria, Palestine, Islam, Quran. Hamas, Al-Quaeda. October 7. Iran. Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Turkey.

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And now, it’s your turn. What are you seeing? Are you looking? Are you curious? Is there anything you do to encourage a good outcome?

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Posted Mar 17, 2026