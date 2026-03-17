WHAT IS GOING ON? WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR WHAT? Israel, Jews. Non-Jews. World War I, Hitler, Nazism, World War II. Germany, Austria. UK, US. Guilt, Shame. Elsa's Quest 14. Part 2.
I started the exploration into what is going on with Jews, non-Jews, Israel and on, and as might be expected, someone mentioned all the Jews involved in Bolshevism, the Russian Revolution. I suppose I could have brought up Rosa Luxemberg, Jewish (I believe) who said that if she can’t dance, she doesn’t want to be part of that revolution - and who ended up purged (meaning killed).
But that isn’t my deep-down answer.
Here it is:
No one is responsible for the behavior of anyone else. No one needs to apologize for the behavior of anyone else - no one Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, atheist, etc. So yes, there were Jewish Bolsheviks, even lots of Jewish Bolsheviks. And there was Austrian Hitler. No other Austrian or German or anyone else - unless they did something personally - has any need to apologize for, or is responsible for, Hitler or Stalin or Lenin or Roosevelt or Chamberlain, etc.
There are, by the way, millions of non-Bolshevik Jews.
The purges - or whatever they were - under Stalin killed lots of Jews as well as non-Jews. No Russian is responsible, or needs to apologize for, what Stalin did.
I believe I am being clear.
___________________
By the way, when Stalin’s daughter moved to the US, I don’t remember anyone, even once, holding her responsible for, or shaming her for, her father’s monstrously massive crimes.
___________________
Blaming and shaming - such an effective tactic. Blame the Germans for World War II. Blame them and shame them. Over and out.
Of course do not blame the Russians for the - what is it? - forty million Russians murdered (purged) by Stalin.
But do blame the Jews for the Russian Revolution.
Do not blame the British for not responding to the Kaiser’s peace overtures in World War I - peace overtures that started in 1915!!!
In fact, most people are not even aware of them. They’re not in any standard history books. But the documentation exists. Should you like to get aware, there is a brilliant book by two Scottish men, one of them motivated by men he met when he was a boy, men who had been gravely and permanently disabled in World War I. He started doing research and came to facts he had no idea about:
JIM MACGREGOR and JOHN O’DOWD. World War I, World War II. Agony Prolonged through INFORMATION CONTROL.
truthsummit.substack.com/p/jim-macgregor-john-odowd-ww1-ww2
___________________
Being blamed and shamed for having a certain background - that is something I am personally very familiar with. I’m Austrian in background. My parents emigrated to Canada in 1955. We moved - 10 years after the end of World War II - into a very Jewish neighborhood. I don’t remember how I learned about the six million murdered Jews. Note: here I don’t care to debate the numbers. My thing: I both knew I was not responsible - I was not born until 5 years after the end of World War II - and took in a sense of shame for what had happened.
I see this shaming and blaming all over - like, in the States, of whites for slavery which was ended over 150 years before most of these whites were born. And many of the whites shamed and blamed come from families that only arrived in the States generations after the end of slavery.
In Canada, especially in Quebec, the shaming and blaming has been used against the “anglophones” (English speakers) by the “francophones” (French speakers), while so many rights to use English, put up English signs, send most children to English schools, and so on, were taken away.
___________________
And then, all this shaming and blaming and hating makes it hard to pay attention to what I consider very interesting questions: starting with, why were a disproportionate number of Jews (vs percentage in the general population) participants and leaders in the Bolshevik group?
Did they discourage non-Jews from taking part?
Was there something from their background that made the ideology extra appealing to these Jews? I know that, in Montreal, the Jewish community (English-speaking) set up a large percentage of the English-language social service programs to help the less fortunate.
___________________
For now, just a reiteration of: we are only responsible for our own actions.
___________________
There is still a huge amount to get through:
Israel, Judaism, Jews. Kasharian Non-Jews. Talmud, Torah. Jerusalem. World War I, Hitler, Nazism, World War II. Germany, Austria. Guilt, Shame. Gaza, Judea Samaria, Palestine, Islam, Quran. Hamas, Al-Quaeda. October 7. Iran. Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Turkey.
___________________
And now, it’s your turn. What are you seeing? Are you looking? Are you curious? Is there anything you do to encourage a good outcome?
_______________________
Posted Mar 17, 2026
Excellent. You're asking questions that would never be allowed in Epstein-class textbook classes. The books in all of our schools are brainwashing manuals written by the child r*pist class and should be immediately and permanently rejected. Even most "history" books just reference other books instead of getting the most factual information from the archives. David Irving did just that kind of research and got slandered as a racist/bigot. He read the most accurate info available but that info went against the narrative, and since they couldn't dispute the facts they attacked him personally. Is this what we deserve to learn in school?
If anyone would like a different perspective, one not written by pedovores, you can watch Europa the Last Battle and The Greatest Story Never Told. Both should be on Bitchute and Odysee. This is not a blanket endorsement of every detail or the glorification of demonized people. Just to say that we have been fed some exaggerations, some lies, and that some truths have been withheld. We have a right to the truth and have a right to ask questions. Truth can withstand any amount of questioning. Lies can't withstand any questioning. Ask anyway, question everything including these documentaries,, and think critically!
So appreciate yer take against the "blame 'n shame" game which ta put it mildly "duz not help"... not know, never did. Tho' I'm spendin' the day cookin' fer St Paddy's day (ma hubby's half "Oyrish" so we celebrate!), I wanted ta share mah commint from one'a yer recent posts -- 'twas in response to person that accused da joos fer all the deaths by the Bolsheviks... This is the main reply I offered, which includes sum good writin' by the great Mark Twain!, an' of course one kin expand upon it...
~~~~~
Fer a good 100+ years jooz were treated HORRIBLY in Russia... I'll share a bit below...pale of settlement, pogroms / enforced ghettos, villages burned, cossacks (directly under orders of the Tzar), rapin' jooish girls & women, shops burned / saved funds stolen, synagogues burned, forced conversion ta Christianity, forced conscription*, jooz not allowed ta live near fresh water or have proper wells (hence "dirty jooze" b/c denied the option ta stay clean), jooze forbidden from certain professions, forbidden from ownin' property--an' more. Sumtimes jus' for FUN the cossacks went on killin' sprees--hey knock back sum wodka & kill sum jews--whoopee. Their minds were, shall we say, indoctrinated by their official military trainin' AND royal approval.
*there were ALSO no small number of joos that fought for Russia as they felt "Russian"....a duty... an' not cuz they were treated well either... they warn't...
So...
Let's set that scene prior ta the revolution the ugly consequences of which--without the benefit of "retrospect"-- could not have been predicted... What those portion of da jooz involved didn't know, DID hurt 'em AND a lotta others... but a movement that swept 'em up while they were down an' misled 'em is not whut many claim it ta be (not sum kinda intended genocide of the good russian people by the evil jooze...not even close)
First, a non-majority portion of this oft-hated race/people in Russia (wherein lived, many've the diaspora) after a century of Hell an' violently awful treatment (much documented...), embraced what they thought wuz a good idear....a Revolution! Yes! down with the Tzar (an' those Tzars past) that want(ed) us dead!... Down with the tzars that abused us fer over a century...
(sum revolutions topplin' monarchs like our own American one...ended up bein' a good thing, bloody tho it "war"--others--arguably the Russian AND French revolutions... not so much... I wont git ahead've m'self yet but let's say the English--not the good people of England--but their leaders...were leadin' these efforts behind the scenes from ALL I've gathered/ read 'bout...)
Now, those jooze doin' this (join' the revolution) were not religious, but sure, ya might say, still were joos even if atheists....that comes inta play as they didn't treat sum' of their more religious fellow joos kindly.
ASIDE: Mind ya, blamin' all "da jooze" fer whut the Bolsheviks did (as was done by a reader of Elsa's) is kinda nutty given MANY of the chews in the diaspora were NOT in Russia an/or even "Russia-Ukraine" (ain't gonna talk 'bout shiftin' borders now)--they were in Germany, Austria, Poland, Lithuania, Romania, Czechkoslovakia an' the USA even--an' BEYOND... includin' in Israel then called PALESTINE--no small number in proportion ta how many jews there were. So even ta contemporaneously--let alone belatedly hold "all da jooze" responsible fer the violence of the Bolsheviks is both unfair an' kinda absurd... ANYWAYZ... back ta Russia & the Tzar's cossacks...
England wuz directly involved in ginnin' up the hate AND the plan--both Trotsky & Lenin & indeed Marx himself were British stooges an' served as good human weapons for England ta stick it to Russia...usin' da jooze (convenient an' eager fer sure as they DID hold a grudge fer good reason) ... I ain't just-i-fyin' what happened....I'm talkin' 'bout HOW...just how it came ta be.
Tho' indeed many leaders were jooish (an' had'an axe ta grind) it was only about 1/3 joos in the Checka... i.e. indeed they played an oversize role but it was NOT a jooish movement. Can' ya tell WHY (yet) they might have wanted ta roll up their proverbial sleeves an' dive in?
Ultimately Stalin came back after them double hard / in spades an' killed tens of thousands of jooze right & left-- Had the ol' tyrant not died 'fore "The Doctor's Plot" wuz put in place... all the jooish doctors would've been murdered too... Whatta guy... not
An' NO, Stalin was NOT a joo despite some folks makin' up baloney...
FACT: Had joo-hate not been such a thing in Russia none of this would'a happened... By all means, irrationally blame every chew for the Bolshevicks.
BUT here's a bit've readin' for ya'all... I will simply weigh in fer posterity... as they say "talk amongst yerself)
HERE GOES:
1. RICHARD POE (an' he's written a fab book!) How The British Invented Communism & Blamed it on The Jews
https://richardpoe.substack.com/p/how-the-british-invented-communism
great interview here:
https://courtenayturner.com/ep-424-how-the-british-invented-communism-and-blamed-it-on-the-jews-w-richard-poe-courtenay-turner/
2. Read a bit'o history on whut life wuz like fer joos in Russia HERE:
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/6271983/jewish/The-Oppression-of-Russias-Jews.htm
(many more sites/books like it...)
3. the entire libel that comes up like a bad penny 'bout jooz killin' the Tzar:
https://www.timesofisrael.com/jews-in-russia-protest-officials-revival-of-anti-semitic-myth/
4. of note... the Protocols of the Elders of Zion (long 'fore the Russian Revolution) wuz a RUSSIAN invention... (pulled from a book 'bout evil masons by a Frenchie named Maurice Jolly--Russkies subbed in joos fer masons, rest is hist'ry...lotta dead jooze due ta these proty-culls--Hitler & the Muslim Brotherhood are fans...the latter, still!)
here's one collection of anti-jooish/anti-semitic materials tyin' in the Protyculls (document) with Russian anti-jooish "propergander"...
https://portal.ehri-project.eu/units/us-005578-irn537029-irn545164
MUCH of the ugliest early propaganda 'gainst jooze wuz indeed outta Russia...not outlier, main nooze papers, official kinda stuff... looooong pre-dated whut arrived in Germany an' got taken up by Nazis...(yes, the Nazi's used Russian anti-jooish propaganda as it was already CREATED...illustrations, tracts, posters, you name it)