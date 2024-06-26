Dr Rima Laibow has an urgent message: Surviving the UN means exiting the UN. It’s listening to her message that got me to know: this is someone I want to interview. So I did. What an amazing woman.

But first, her message about the the monster death-machine UN:

Right now Americans have a chance to exit the UN - if enough Americans make it clear to their congresspeople and senators that doing this is vital. It’s very easy to send the message, EXIT THE UN or 1) you’ll be out of office, and 2), you’ll be facing criminal charges. Everything is all set up. Just click here:

https://preventgenocide2030.org/

Also please share with everyone.

NOW, THE INTERVIEW WITH THIS WARM COMPASSIONATE PASSIONATE DETERMINED WOMAN, WHO STARTED WITH A CHILDHOOD WITH MASSIVE ABUSE. She did not give up, not at all. Not in childhood. Not later. Not now.

BUT . . . who is Rima Laibow, this woman with such an intense sense of mission? How did she come to this mission? What was she like as a child? And then, she has been a psychiatrist for 54 years - no pharmaceuticals. How did she come to this? She has also had 2 marriages - extremely different. Plus she has 3 dogs. Guard dogs. For good reason.

Click here to listen:

https://rumble.com/v53rt0w-must-see-interview-dr-rima-laibow.-nothing-is-impossible-incl-exiting-the-u.html

It was a big pleasure interviewing Rima.

And then, do you have further suggestions for helping us exit the UN. I think of Leigh Dundas’s 3 brilliant strategies: NAME AND SHAME, BULLY THE BULLIES, and PEOPLE POWER. Here’s the link:

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/3-effective-strategies-3-secrets-of-success

I’d love to hear more suggestions on how we make this happen.

And once more, Rima’s website:

https://preventgenocide2030.org/

___________________________________

PS. I’ve posted Rima urgent message twice recently: WE CAN EXIT THE UN! RIGHT NOW! MAYBE A LAST CHANCE FOR HUMANITY.

WHAT TO AIM AT? The WHO? The UN? The PREDATORS? DR RIMA LAIBOW: PRIORITY #1: GET OUT OF THE UN!!

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/urgent-aim-exit-the-un-the-real-monster

June 7, 2024

URGENT MESSAGE FROM DR RIMA LAIBOW: PRIORITY #1: GET OUT OF THE UN. DO WHAT YOU CAN FOR THIS. (MUCH LOWER PRIORITY: WHO)

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/urgent-message-rima-laidow-exit-the-un

May 27, 2024



Posted June 26, 2024