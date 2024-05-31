I loved this!! Effective strategies!! Something I care about enormously. What good is knowing something if we don’t know how to share the knowledge in an effective way. Yes, of course it’s good to know - but if we can’t get it heard, if we can’t get bad things stopped, it’s very very frustrating. And dangerous.

It’s like being a Paul Revere but no one listens. In fact, there was someone who went riding off in another direction. But unlike what happened with Paul Revere, no one listened.

Here’s the headline that sold me, made me know I wanted to listen:

Attorney Leigh Dundas Shares Her Secrets of Success for Health Freedom Fighters.

The words, Secrets of Success, hooked me. Those are overused words by people who have no secrets of success. BUT … it’s fabulous when someone does have secrets of success.

And Leigh Dundas has 3 of them - and has used them all successfully. Curtis Cost, who interviews her, has used one of them (without having the name), also with success.

There’s more below. But for those of you who want to watch NOW, here’s the link (which I’ll give again at the end):

https://curtiscost.substack.com/p/attorney-leigh-dundas-shares-her/

A big thank you to Amy Harlib who sent me the post.

Otherwise, I would never have heard of the strategies.

And a thank you for Curtis Cost for doing the video - a pleasure finding your Substack.

I am so much about WHAT WORKS!!

Currently I'm involved with the case of Ed Wackerman, jailed with no bail since June 2023 for a crime he absolutely 100% DID NOT COMMIT, COULD NOT HAVE COMMITTED. His court-appointed lawyer has not been taken the deposition of evidence of Ed's innocence. And lots more.

I’m just wondering how best to SHAME AND BLAME - and whom to SHAME AND BLAME - the first of the strategies.

The 3 strategies (named also in the title):

NAME AND SHAME. BULLY THE BULLIES. POWER OF THE PEOPLE.

There’s also a course, not expensive,.

Now, here’s the link once more:

https://curtiscost.substack.com/p/attorney-leigh-dundas-shares-her/

Posted May 31, 2024