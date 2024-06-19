THIS IS A LONG POST - EXTRA IMPORTANT.

The journey from yesterday to today started with my writing a post I was sure would displease (mild word) quite a number of people - and it did. I got rage and insults, name calling, also approval. In the post, I disagreed with Reiner - without disrespecting him - on his assessment of what is going on with Gaza.

Amidst other comments there was a suggestion from Michael Gomel:

offering you a report collated from Israeli media & sources. https://truthinmedia.com/episode/how-did-october-7th-happen/

I watched. I knew most of the information in How did October 7th Happen. In fact, It was clear to me from when it happened that what happened on that day was allowed to happen. There was no way that, by some accident, Israel’s border could have been so unprotected. As I already wrote yesterday:

I see October 7, like 9/11, as engineered by the Predators. As for where we find those who do the bidding of the Predators, whether with or without awareness, it is evident we find them everywhere. Just see Reiner’s trial. There is just too overwhelmingly much that points to October 7 - like Reiner’s arrest - as having been engineered.

A couple of weeks ago, I watched a video from a whistleblower detailing the many warnings that the US government and the 3-letter agencies got about 9/11 - once again, clearly an engineered event.

So what did I get from watching How did October 7th Happen?

I just could not believe that forces within Israel, without Predator participation, could be enough. Then I watched:

https://truthinmedia.com/episode/how-did-october-7th-happen/

As I already knew, there were forces within the IDF, Mossad, the Israeli government, as well as Netanyahu himself, that had been warned multiple times, well before Oct 7, and instead of paying heed, did not listen. I didn’t know - and still don’t know - if there was any connection, direct or indirect, to forces beyond the IDF, Mossad, the Israeli government, Netanyahu.

Again, I already knew this. So what changed for me?

I am now holding these forces within Israel fully responsible.

Why was I so reluctant to do that? As I keep being reminded by responses I get, both to posts and directly to me, there is enormous Jew hatred around and the perception of Jews as evil, often cloaked as being not against Jews but against Zionism or against fake Jews (somehow anyone descended from the Khazarians, though identifying as Jewish for over a thousand years, is classified as a fake Jew). Often venom drips from these responses.

Now my response is: I don’t hold the US as evil, or Canada, etc, for example for the destructive lockdowns and dangerous (sometimes lethal) injections, or for the treatment of aboriginal people in the past. Likewise I don’t hold Israel responsible. I hold responsible those who did whatever it is - lockdowns, mandates, the massacre at Tantura (I’ll be getting to that), the forced removal of Palestinians from their homes in 1948. I also hold responsible all those who collude, which includes the media, the government, the education system which disseminates untruths and punishes truth-tellers.

That brings me to the second video I watched from Reckoning: The Botched Hostage Rescue Operation. Like millions upon millions, I have seen footage of the 4 rescued hostages. I did not, before watching this video, see footage of the marketplace close to where the hostages were held. If you haven’t seen such footage, I recommend you watch:

https://truthinmedia.com/episode/israels-botched-hostage-rescue-operation/

Yes, there was the successful rescue of 4 hostages. How many people died during the rescue? And who was involved in the rescue? According to a witness, it’s not just Israelis.

There is of course also the question of who is responsible for making the rescue necessary. Is it the forces within Israel that allowed the events of October 7? Is it Hamas policy of not giving back the hostages. despite knowing the enormous cost to this decision?

__________________________

There is another extremely important - even incredibly important - video I have just watched. I had been sent it before, but had put it aside. Tantura.

Here is the filmmaker speaking about the making of his documentary:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUUPc9gE4o8

And here is the documentary - thoughtful, quiet, so very fact-based - including about the vicious destructiveness turned against Teddy Katz. Why? Over 20 years ago, he researched and wrote his MA thesis on the massacre at Tantura. Hundreds of hours of interviews. A thesis that was awarded a mark of 97. And then there was media attention - and Katz had his reputation and the possibility of an academic career destroyed. The thesis was removed from the library - though Mein Kampf was allowed to stay.

And now, in 2022, Alon Schwartz has come out with this documentary, Tantura, which includes interviews with those still surviving, now in their 90’s - interviews with men who took part in the massacre (most of whom “don’t remember” but some do). There’s also an interview the judge who, without listening to any of the interviews, ruled against Katz, ruled that he lied.

Tantura is such an important documentary, because it documents the intense forces against the truth being allowed to be told about how the Palestinians were driven from their homes. It goes against the myth of Israel, human rights champion, the IDF the most caring and humane army in the world.

I am remembering another instance of this intense pressure against any soiling of the image of perfection, in this case of the Americans and French. Other Losses by Canadian authorJames Bacque (1989) draws on records showing the massive numbers of deaths of German prisoners of war after the war - at least 900,000. Bacque was denigrated as a Holocaust denier - though his book does not deal with the Holocaust.

Alon Schwartz’s documentary is hugely important - because it stands for truth, a very nasty skeleton (many skeletons actually) in the closet of Israel.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=1mBUzayokz0

______________________________

Am I against the existence of the state of Israel? No - like I am not against the existence of Canada, or the United States, or Australia, etc - countries where the native people had much of their land taken.

I remember a quote from a 19th century American native chief, whose tribe had their land taken from them six times, including when they had bought it:

They broke every promise but one. They promised to take our land and they did.

______________________________

Something else. If anything, at present, at least in Canada and Australia, there is massive denigration of whites in history. Any negative allegations about experiences with whites tend to be immediately credited, including when there is a lack of evidence - like the deaths in Canada of hundreds of native/aboriginal children in residential schools and their burial in mass graves. None of these graves have been found - but that does not get into the mainstream news.

Just as I am not for a reversal in Canada, the US, Australia, etc - European-origin people bad, First Nations people good - I am not for the situation to be reversed regarding Israel either - the mass denigration of Israelis.

By the way, as I believe that Israel has the right to continue existing, I believe that makes me a Zionist - but I will do more watching and see the current definition of the term.

Here is what I am watching now.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNuEfl64jUw

______________________________

Do I owe Reiner an apology for taking issue with what he said about Israel and the situation in Gaza?

Other words come to mind:

Thank you, Reiner, for the push to write what I did, which got me masses of responses, including a couple which I found very helpful in getting me to take steps to understand better what is happening with Israel and Gaza.

And thank you for including something which I experienced as an intrusion.

I am sure this is not my last word on the issue.

My underlying commitment: to truth and ongoing openness to further learning.

Elsa

PS. Masses of comments came in yesterday. I decided to let them all stand, no matter how nasty. If people like, they can go and take a look. My thing: I consider it important to be able to disagree in a way that does not disrespect the other.

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

TRIAL DATES

NEW TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:

Monday, June 10, 2024, 9:15 am

Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 9:15 am - cancelled due to KW’s illness

Thursday, June 20, 2024, 9:15 am

Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 9:15 am

Friday, July 12, 2024, 9:15 am (half day)

____________________

Previous trial days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024.

(15 trial days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024):

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

02nd day Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

--------------------------------------------------------------

6 trial days on a Friday = half a trial day until noon

4 trial days on a Wednesday

5 trial days on a Tuesday



Posted June 19, 2024