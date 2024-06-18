I listened to Reiner’s most recent update before posting it. I liked much of it, especially his strength and also his sense of humor. Ok, the authorities put him in leg irons. So what! When they mentioned that maybe he would like a bullet-proof vest, he joked that maybe he should have mentioned his Winchester.

But I had a lot to say about the update, not so positive. I decided to say it in a separate post. This one. I had very similar reservations about another recent update, and in that case included my reservations when I posted the update.

This time, I’m going to start with words from Reiner, from a speech from perhaps a year ago. First he gave the Latin. Then he translated. “Always listen to the other side.” Yes, that’s what we did with the plandemic, scamdemic. We knew the mainstream narrative. AND we listened to the other side. So we knew both sides.

Now, Reiner’s most recent update, which you can find here.

The first minute. All fine.

Then suddenly he was talking about Gaza.

And there was no evidence he had any awareness of any other side. Everything was the Palestinian narrative. October 7 was not mentioned. That Hamas from the start refused to return all the hostages was not mentioned. The Hamas charter - wipe out Israel - was not mentioned. The Jew hatred in the Quran was not mentioned. That only 15% of Gazans, according to a poll I came across yesterday (sorry, could not find the reference in a quick check), are against what was done on October 7. That copies of Mein Kampf were found in a large percentage of Gaza homes.

The rising anti-Semitism across North American and Europe - that was not mentioned.”

Camp Intifada: Hamas Terror group launches pro-‘Palestinian resistance’ youth camp that glorifies Hamas terrorism and Jew-hatred at Canadian University

(The university, by the way, is McGill, where I got my undergraduate degree.)

The widespread Islamic anti-West attitude - that was not mentioned either:

University of Illinois Muslim Student Leader: ““America is the Cancer. Muslims are Tired of this Cancer. They are Tired of the American Government. They are Tired of Democracy.” “Islam is the Answer.”

Netanyahu was mentioned - evil, vile.

Who was the Hamas leader? Not mentioned.

What about Hamas? Not mentioned.

What about the tunnels leading, for instance, into Egypt. Not mentioned.

Anyway, having said what he wanted to say about Gaza, he went back to the situation with his own situation, and stayed with that until the end.

Many people have given very positive responses to Reiner’s most recent update. Not a single person expressed reservations about his unbalanced pro-Gaza stance.

I wrote to Reiner the last time he did something very similar, included a very pro-Gaza narrative. His last comment to me was that he did not only hear the mainstream German reports, he got the Turkish reports from the Turkish media.

My answer to him: that is like saying, during World War II, that one is not only listening to the German news, but the Austrian news as well.

In fact, it is worse. Turkey, under Erdogan, is ever more rigidly Islamic in outlook. So if anything the reports coming out of Turkey will be even more pro-Gaza than the reports in he German media.

What is going on with Reiner?

I did write to him that I believe his blind spot re Islam comes from his not having gone down the Islam rabbit hole. A high cost.

I also think of the possibility of covert anti-Semitism.

I know he likes and has interviewed Vera Sharav, Holocaust survivor and human rights activist. Great.

But I think of his special vehemence against Netanyahu. That was even before Reiner was arrested. Netanyahu - one of the biggest monsters, in his estimation.

I don’t have a good opinion of Netanyahu. Israel had a rigid pro-injection policy, one of the worst around, and one of the world’s highest injection rates. Good reason to see Netanyahu as a monster.

But not more of a monster than the Canadian prime minister. Or the Austrian. Or the German. And on.

I did ask Reiner what was going on, that he had a special vehemence against Netanyahu. It made no sense to me. Does it make sense to you?

That back and forth didn’t go further.

I’m wondering about the other prisoners. Since there is Turkish television in the prison, my guess is that quite a number are Turkish, and perhaps that adds even more of a push for Reiner to swallow the pro-Gaza psy-op.

I spoke with someone about what I saw, my reservations. Her response: Reiner, like all of us, is a flawed human being. She will not post his update. But she stands with him in his quest for justice. So do I, of course. Very strongly.

In my case, I did post the update. But I am letting you know my reservations.

So important for us to be open to looking at ourselves, including our vulnerabilities. Being psy-op’d - we are so vulnerable to that. Being very aware, very awake, in one area does not make us invulnerable whatsoever!!!

I am still wondering about a further response, like taking you on my own journey into exploring Islam.

PS. By the way, re October 7. I see October 7, like 9/11, as engineered by the Predators. As for where we find those who do the bidding of the Predators, whether with or without awareness, it is evident we find them everywhere. Just see Reiner’s trial. There is just too overwhelmingly much that points to October 7 - like Reiner’s arrest - as having been engineered.

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

TRIAL DATES

NEW TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:

Monday, June 10, 2024, 9:15 am

Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 9:15 am - cancelled due to KW’s illness

Thursday, June 20, 2024, 9:15 am

Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 9:15 am

Friday, July 12, 2024, 9:15 am (half day)

Previous trial days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024.

(15 trial days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024):

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

02nd day Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

6 trial days on a Friday = half a trial day until noon

4 trial days on a Wednesday

5 trial days on a Tuesday



Posted June 18, 2024