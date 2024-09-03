I was sent the link to Reiner’s most recent update this morning. Very important. But somehow, instead of immediately listening, I started with a short search and came upon the news that Reiner’s mother had just died. Everything else was put aside.

I have now gone back to this major update. Reiner details how the kidnapping was arranged, in violation of Mexican law which only permits deportation for 6 very specific reasons, none of which applied to Reiner or his wife. Instead what has happened - both regarding the deportation and everything since - breaks the law in numerous ways.

Reiner mentions, for instance, that the Mexican authorities were instructed to fabricate something against him.

Then, he still has not been given access to the full charges against him.

Now the video.

I am including both the English and German versions (you can get auto-generated English subtitles on the German one - and in case you don’t know how to auto-generate English subtitles, I am including the instructions below the video, so you can read along.)

For the English version - on ICIC law:

https://icic.law/2024/09/02/%F0%9F%87%BA%F0%9F%87%B8-dr-reiner-fuellmich-four-statements-on-the-criminal-proceedings-against-me/

For the German version:

TO GET YOUTUBE TO AUTO-GENERATE ENGLISH SUBTITLES

Turn on CC

Go to the icon on the right of CC - the bumpy wheel. That is Settings: Click on the Settings icon. You will get the following: When you click CC, you will be given the option to select many different languages. Select English.

May the truth set Reiner free!

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

__________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

NEXT TRIAL DATE for REINER FUELLMICH:

Day 29 Tuesday Sept 3 ,2024 - the defense has asked that this be cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve.

___________________

Previous trial days:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024

24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024

25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024

26th day, Friday August 23, 2024

27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024

28th day, FridaY August 30, 2024



Posted Sept 2, 2024