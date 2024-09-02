Reiner’s mother has died. I know we all grieve with him for this great loss and send all our sympathy and love and caring in this time of his grieving.
The defense has asked that tomorrow’s court day be cancelled so Reiner can have the time for quiet and grieving.
Reiner’s mother had been unwell and Reiner had been informed that it was only a matter of time.
If he could have been given the chance to see her in her last days (this was neither authorized nor denied), it would have been with his wrists and legs in shackles and with the presence of an armed guard. Reiner refused these conditions, saying he did not want to traumatize his mother in her last days.
Most, I send my sympathy and love and caring both to Reiner and Inka. I know you do too.
(In case you don’t know how to auto-generate Engllish subtitles, I am including the instructions below the video.)
TO GET YOUTUBE TO AUTO-GENERATE ENGLISH SUBTITLES
Turn on CC
Go to the icon on the right of CC - the bumpy wheel. That is Settings:
Click on the Settings icon. You will get the following:
When you click CC, you will be given the option to select many different languages. Select English.
Again, all our sympathy to Reiner. May his mother have felt his love for her, though he could not be with her.
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
__________________________
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
NEXT TRIAL DATE for REINER FUELLMICH:
Day 29 Tuesday Sept 3 ,2024
___________________
Posted Sept 2, 2024
gosh, I jus' saw this an' have ta send my deepest sympathies to Reiner & fambly-- I've had some health stuff goin' on an' am over 3500 emails behind (lol) so I've missed SO much from all the sites, like yers, that I really like ta read-- but this caught my eye an' it's such sad news!--How ironic it's kinda like the alienation by they imposed with covid--where if ya didn't submit ta toxic humiliation (tests, injections, masks, willingness ta stand BEHIND thick glass EVEN after ya went thru the rituals--like YOU were toxic yerself)--then ya couldn't say goodbye ta yer fambly member as if they were on a screen--it's SO dehumanizin' an' it's tragic Reiner had ta go thru this too--an' to appear in shackles? OMG that's just beyond wrong--as if he were a danger to anyone... this is how they twist the law--an the human spirit too.
I'm sendin' my thoughts their way--Reiner has done so much good by shinin' a light inta the world--lettin' so many voices be heard--that it's sad his has been silenced an' even his dear mother could not be with him to hear him in person one last time. I hope justice comes... can't be soon enough--but this is just so very sad
This is heartbreaking!!! So sorry for Reiner!!! Wow!!!