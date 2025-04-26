Everything I’ve posted on Facebook about Reiner has stayed. Then I posted on the Liberal candidate in Canada - the current PM, Mike Carney. That post stayed.

Next I posted on Pierre Poilievre. BOOM!!! OUT!!! “We’ve removed some of your content.”

Next, a post on the candidate who is most pro-freedom and human rights, Max Bernier of the People’s Party of Canada. No chance of winning. But votes for him take votes from the Conservative candidate. No problem with Facebook.

Then a short piece giving a link to a piece on Carney and to a piece on Poilievre. I also wondered about reaching people who are evidently mind-controlled, do not listen to facts. And presto!!! Once again, BOOM!!! “We’ve removed some of your content.”

Why? Is FB trying to take attention away from Poilievre?

Or maybe it was the second part of my title:

What about trying to reach the mind-controlled?

My thought: don’t work too hard at reaching the mind-controlled. Often there are far better uses of our time.

For instance, right now, so many people are open to taking in information - some information, at least. For instance, many people have decided not to vote, believing it doesn’t matter. Some of these people can be reached. Many people are also open to listening to the economic information which shows they will get poorer with Carney - at a time when many Canadians are already badly financially squeezed.

In case you know anyone in the undecided camp, here again are the videos on Carney and Poilieve.

All the best to all of us,

Elsa

Posted April 26, 2025