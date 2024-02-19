Yes! Here it is. Sissi ‘s huge labor: the translation and subtitling of Minko’s’ 24-minute trial witness report, days 1-3 of Reiner’s trial. Minko sent out a quick report right after leaving the court house. Here is his final report.

As Sissi writes: “Oh boy, I won't do such a long one ever again.” Like so many of us, she is doing this because she cares - no background, for instance in using the technology - but incredible determination to accomplish what she set out to do!!! So she worked very many hours! Thank you, Sissi!!

So here you are.

Here also is the transcript:

Mirko - Video Transcript, English, of the above video.

from Sissi

Was Dr. Reiner Füllmich charged before he could even commit the crime he is accused of? Hello dear viewers! I have decided to continue reporting on this spectacular case of the Fuellmich trial, for good reason: the Internet is literally going into overdrive in all directions: There are reports that are against Fuellmich

and there are all the more reports that are for the clarification and exposure of the whole process and for Fuellmich. It's not about which side you're on, it's about the truth and nothing other than the truth. That's why I'm here with this next video. At the beginning a note for my regular viewers please hang in there. This is a camper channel and I will be showing nice videos with my motorhome again. But I will not miss the opportunity to report on this whole process of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. Then I urgently need to correct something.

In my last video, I accidentally gave the port lawyers the wrong name. As we all know, the two Fischer ladies both have the surname Fischer, I accidentally called them Viviane Fischer instead of Antonia Fischer. The point is that the port lawyers consist of Justus Hoffmann, Antonia Fischer and Marcel Templin, and of course not Viviane Fischer. I have already edited this little slip of the tongue out of my last video and I will of course be careful not to misspeak. But now it's time for this video. Let's get to the bottom of this in a nutshell: Whether it can actually be - which of course the court will bring to the table completely, which will be clarified there - that Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was CHARGED BEFORE he could even commit any crime. First of all, let's take a look at a press release issued by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's defense when Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was suddenly remanded in custody in the Rosdorf Pretrial Detention Center in Göttingen.

Well, the Göttingen public prosecutor's office brought charges against Dr Reiner Fuellmich on 17.11.2023. The investigation by the public prosecutor's office had already lasted well over a year in advance, without Dr. Reiner Fuellmich knowing anything about it. It has already been established that the accuser, namely mainly the lawyer Justus Hoffmann, has downright misused the public prosecutor's office to investigate Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and to lure him to the appropriate place abroad,

so that he could be transferred to Germany to be remanded in custody. It was a spectacular stunt, and we want to uncover some of that and, above all, we want to look into the question of why he was investigated and why the charges against him were written and submitted to the public prosecutor's office at a time before Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was even able to commit any serious crimes. But now in detail.

There's one more thing I have to say urgently, before I go on talking my way into this completely, with facts that I can back up, I have to say one thing in advance: everything I'm saying here is my personal research, which I can find publicly on the Internet. I am not liable for anything or anyone and this is my personal opinion that I am expressing here. I would like to emphasize this in advance. I am personally also a trial observer at the Göttingen Regional Court and have attended the trial and will also go there again in the future, which is not so easy for me because I work full time and have to take time off work every time and have to swap my duties at great expense,

and then I also have to work weekends just to have time off during the week to attend the court hearings.

Now we have clarified that too and we are actually getting to the point. The indictment is mainly about the sum of €700,000, which is already the subject of the arrest warrant, which is why Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is in custody. The basis for this payment of €700,000 were two loan agreements, also signed by Viviane Fischer. One for €500,000 and one for €200,000. Let's get to the point: the public prosecutor's office incorrectly assumed in the indictment that both loan agreements involved illegal transactions. Now what is it about? The point is that the Corona Committee tried to protect donations from being used by the state. Donations should therefore be invested in sustainable stores of value such as gold or real estate, and so the Corona Committee bought one million Euros worth of gold, which incidentally is still available and secure today, from the company Degussa, where it is stored. But- it's less about that.

It's about the loan amount of €700,000 that Dr. Reiner Fuellmich withdrew, these €700,000, but Dr. Reiner Fuellmich didn't just withdraw them like that, he formed a liquidity reserve and the equivalent value was of course his property, which was worth more than a million euros. Now it gets really specific because we want to know whether a crime could have been committed after or before the indictment? Well, at the time of the sale on October 3, 2022, the property was unencumbered and the €700,000 was to be repaid to the Corona Committee from the purchase price of €1.345 million.

And now it gets exciting: As we all know, also from the press release that many people know, the entry of a land charge, which was only made on 18 11 2022 - we are talking about one and a half months later - and this was unlawful, by the way, where the payment of an amount of 1.158 million euros was made in favour of the complainant Marcel Templin, was only prevented by the fact that Dr Reiner Fuellmich was able to repay the money himself. The sentence I formulated for you may have been a little complicated, but the public prosecutor's office and the court need to clarify what this report is all about and what it has to do with the fact that the money amounting to 1.158 million euros from the house sale, which took place under pressure from the buyer and the notary, ultimately ended up with Marcel Templin, one of the three port lawyers.

First of all, we must note and take into account in the whole matter that this whole action of the indictment and the intention to ultimately get money was carried out by the 3 port lawyers in a joint cause, namely lawyer Justus Hoffmann, lawyer Antonia Fischer and lawyer Marcel Templin. And now comes the context of the question of whether an indictment took place here at all before a crime could be committed: Hold on! When was the indictment even filed? At what point was Dr. Reiner Fuellmich even investigated? Correct: Before!

Namely on 2.9. 2022 the indictment was already ready. So this complaint and the whole thing against Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was filed, the complaint was filed and everything was set in motion against Dr. Reiner Fuellmich before any crime could even be committed. Once again: The intention to secure money from the Corona Committee from the state that the state could seize was probably well thought out by Dr Reiner Fuellmich with a liquidity reserve of his house that, I can only summarize it again in my own words, was cunningly sold away from under his ass elsewhere, where the money ultimately ended up where it should not have gone. The liquidity reserve should be dissolved.

So the question in this whole process is, and the court will have to clarify this, how did Viviane, Justus, Antonia and Marcel, i.e. the three port lawyers and also Viviane Fischer, who obviously also knew this, how did they all know that Reiner would not be able to return the money? Well, did Viviane Fischer know that too? Let's take a look at the following on this really big question, which you can also find publicly on the Internet in the Corona Committee, where Viviane Fischer makes a lot of things transparent. And we want to take a brief look at this in order to be able to better understand this whole process and also to understand what will actually happen in the next court hearings when further witnesses are heard.

And Viviane Fischer will also be heard. It turns out that Viviane Fischer is of the opinion that there was no agreement, neither written nor verbal, that Reiner could only repay the money by selling the house. Well, the liquidity reserve was there in any case. However, Viviane Fischer apparently wished all along, which she had also made public in the Corona Committee meetings without Reiner Fuellmich, and also repeatedly stated in her statements, that she wished or would have wished that Reiner had at least given a land charge or a notarized acknowledgement of debt in the matter.

Because Viviane Fischer had apparently been urgently asking Reiner Fuellmich for this for weeks in talks behind the scenes in the summer of 2022, then this whole story with Marcel Templin, who now has the money from the house, would obviously not have happened. Well, in any case, it is very dubious, and that is really blatant, why there was the parallel filing of charges, with the suggestion in parallel, on the same day in parallel with the suggestion by Viviane Fischer in the Corona Committee publicly that something was wrong in the committee. On September 2, 2022, Viviane Fischer said and implied on camera that something was wrong in the committee. And at the same time, charges were filed. How can that be? That this took place at the same time? Why did the port lawyers choose exactly this day?

The question is also, of course, that the court will have to clarify and certainly question Viviane Fischer herself about this, whether Viviane Fischer knew about this whole charge and if so, how far in advance and if not, why she knew nothing about it. In any case, it should be noted in this entire case, and the court has already noticed this in the first three hearings, through the statements of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich in the first hearings, and through the detailed questioning of the witness who filed the charges, attorney Justus Hoffmann, in the third hearing before the Göttingen Regional Court, it was clearly established that the port lawyers here, explicitly Justus Hoffmann, who was heard as a witness on the third day of the trial, were obviously concerned with wanting money from the Corona Committee, i.e. wanting to profit from the work that he himself never did with Antonia Fischer.

As we all know, Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer did not attend the Corona Committee much at all and showed zero interest in the interests and work of the Corona Committee. So it is indeed very critical to see what has happened here and it all needs to be clarified. Apparently, Viviane Fischer does not realize that the port lawyers

would have pulled the strings with regard to Reiner's liquidity reserve. However, as a trial observer, I do have the impression that this was the issue. And if you look at the fact that there are obviously disputes and disagreements even between Viviane Fischer and the port lawyers. Well, I have to explain it so that we generally know what this statement of mine is about.

There was a settlement proposal - that's how you have to put it - from the port lawyers to Reiner Fuellmich in 2021 and this settlement proposal is to be viewed very critically and it didn't bear any fruit because nothing came of it. The lawyer Justus Hoffmann has repeatedly made it clear, even in court when he was heard on the third day of the hearing where I was there live as a spectator, that he wants to make money from the committee. You can see that from the fact that these port lawyers, three of whom work in a law firm, that Marcel Templin, the lawyer Templin, has also added € 8500 in legal fees to the letter addressed to Ms. Viviane Fischer, which is about Viviane Fischer paying Reiner Fuellmich's debts. So apparently there are also disputes between the port lawyers and Viviane Fischer.

All in all, we can see that this whole thing has not only started spectacularly and is progressing spectacularly in the current trial, but that it will certainly also end spectacularly. One thing is certain: the truth always wins out in the end. We are also all wondering why the fourth trial date was actually cancelled, for which I also took extra time off work and was unable to travel to Göttingen this Wednesday because the trial date was cancelled. It is suspected that it was due to the defense of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, but that is also only an assumption, namely that Mrs. Wörmer the defense, the very good lawyer Mrs. Wörmer of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is ill.

But that's speculation, it's not an assertion, it's just what I found out in my research from uncertain sources. The court hearing may also have been cancelled for other reasons. Well the fact is, it will go on, there are also other dates, I'll also show them again, I'll show the other court dates here so that you can see when the whole Dr. Reiner Fuellmich case will be heard again in Goettingen and I will want to attend the next hearings, certainly not all of them, but of course I will try to get time off again on one day or another and be on site and report as a spectator and as a trial observer.

Yes, what can I say and what would I like to say in conclusion about this whole affair, which is really getting more and more interesting if you ask me. It's clear to see that everyone involved, apart from Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and his lawyer, Ms. Wörmer, is GETTING SCARED. That's my personal assessment as an observer of the trial. And I don't want to attack anyone or insinuate anything here. Ms. Viviane Fischer, lawyer Viviane Fischer, expressly emphasizes that she has nothing, absolutely nothing to do with the port lawyers, especially when it comes to the question of who is perhaps ultimately to blame for what happened. Is it really what Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is accused of or are the masterminds behind some criminal offence possibly to be found elsewhere? Who knew what, and when and how was it initiated?

I can tell you that the further hearings before the Göttingen Regional Court will be all the more exciting the more witnesses are heard, and everything will be clarified. In my opinion, the presiding judge is really a competent judge, as I have seen and observed him, because he is interested in all the events and not only wants to hear all sides, but also wants to know all the details, and he will take the matter apart until everything comes out.

Ms. Wörmer, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's lawyer, and Reiner Fuellmich himself, definitely have enough material in stock to prove how the whole story really went. And that's why we really will see a spectacular outcome to all these proceedings in the end. I have already made my personal assessment known: I personally believe that Dr. Reiner Fuellmich will be acquitted at the end of the day, probably at the end of the trial in March, at the end of all the trial dates, when a verdict is reached.

If he is convicted, then not specifically for what he is accused of, but perhaps in some kind of weaker form that his conduct was not necessarily one hundred percent correct and that he could have done everything more skilfully, even more skilfully and differently, but what he is specifically accused of is groundless.

That has already come out clearly in court and in the end I believe that Dr. Reiner Fuellmich will be acquitted of the main charge and will even receive compensation because he was wrongly remanded in custody, brought in handcuffs,

A felon. What did he commit? Even if everything he is accused of is true, it is not justified to handcuff him and keep him in custody in a maximum security prison for so many months, it is not justified at all. And then it may very well be, in my personal opinion, that at the end of the day there will be a reversal of the case, that the accusers of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich will sit in the dock and be convicted. So much for that .

Yes, I noticed that Dr. Reiner Füllmich took Justus Hoffmann so apart in court on the third day of the trial, literally took him apart, that Justus Hoffman made a complete fool of himself in court, in my opinion, because he himself could not justify or answer for his accusation against Reiner Füllmich.

He couldn't get out a single sensible sentence and was completely untrustworthy. That's how it was. Yes, and above all he shot himself down with it, so I'll close this video for now. The other witnesses will still be questioned in court and it will be really exciting when Antonia Fischer has her say and Viviane Fischer and Marcel Templin will certainly also be summoned.

But this is my conclusion in this video, the lawyer Justus Hoffmann has finally completely shot himself in the foot by bringing these threats to the table that he claims to have experienced from Reiner Fuellmich. In other words, Dr. Reiner Fuelllmich is said to have threatened him with violence in the most extreme ways and forms that are, let me put it in my own words, just plain stupid. At the latest with this he has made himself completely untrustworthy, because the fact that these threats that are said to have taken place were never there, and that this is completely unfounded, was already revealed on the third day of the trial, in the form of the hearing.

The judge didn't say anything about it, he's collecting first. Only in the end he will certainly deal with it when the verdict is announced at the end of all the hearings. Yes, a lot of things here are bizarre and not true in the whole matter. I find it very interesting. It will continue to be reported on, especially by me, and I hereby give everyone who sees my videos express permission to share my content. Everything I say is my opinion and my personal research of what is publicly available on the Internet and, as I said, I assume no liability for what I say - this is just my assessment, my opinion and my observation as a trial observer and anyone can use what I say here.

I have nothing to hide. You can quote me, and if anyone has a problem, please write to me and we'll sort it out. Apart from that, I'm not going out on a limb, I'm not making any firm statements here, I'm just trying to get you involved in the whole thing. It remains exciting, we'll see you again in one of the next videos, best regards from Mirko.