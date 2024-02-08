Day Three of the trial of Reiner Fuellmich. Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Great short interview from an observer!

First, I listened to a short interview with Katja Woermer, the defense attorney. The core of it: It was a long day, many questions to Justus Hoffmann. The questioning is not finished.

Here is further information. Lots more!!! Much more detailed.

Note: the courtroom permits a small group - 36, I believe - of observers. I was first told of what happened (second hand account), then sent an interview in German from Miko. You can find the video on Official ICIC.Law. News Telegram Channel. Here’s my translation.

It does not sound like good news for Justus Hoffmann. It sounds like very good news for Reiner - a vindication of what he has said all along.

It was spectacular!!! Thrilling!!! Reiner Fuellmich did most of the questioning of Justus Hoffmann who was extremely nervous, often could not answer the questions which even irritated the judge.

According to the first information I received, when Justus Hoffmann did speak, he contradicted himself over and over, twisted this way and that and made things ever worse for himself. The expression on the judge's face seemed to indicate that he could not believe how Justus Hoffmann's allegations had ever led to criminal charges.

Back to Minko’s interview:

Through the questions of both Reiner and Katja Woermer, all the power was taken out of his allegations against Reiner Fuellmich. There was no time for questions for Antonia Fischer. Those will need to happen next Wednesday, on the next court date. The verdict of this observer: from just this one day of questioning, the evidence indicates that not only is Reiner Fuellmich innocent, but also that those who made the allegations should be required to compensate Reiner Fuellmich and be criminally prosecuted.

Now I have just received a shortened version with English subtitles:

By the way, Reiner is likely single-focussed on the trial. However, should anyone still want to write to him:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

Posted February 8, 2024