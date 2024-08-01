Day 22 was a riveting day, which included:

- with the judge making decisions that went against what is legal in Germany, against the principle of publicity;

- with Christof Miseré, one of Reiner’s lawyers declaring that, in that case, the defense will no longer take part in the trial because this is no longer a proper process;

- with Christof Miseré going to sit in the audience for a time and then leaving for part of the day;

- and with Viviane Fischer, no longer afraid of prosecution, now wanting to declare that she no longer considers Reiner’s behavior criminal;

- with her lawyer not being allowed to hand in his application;

- and with Reiner handing it in under his name.

Roger Bittel sent out 7 updates.

I quickly gave a brief overview earlier, from listening mainly to the 7th.

Then S.K. sent (and I posted) an English translation of Roger’s 7 updates.

And now, here you are, all 7 updates from Roger Bittel with English audio and English subtitles. From Sissi.

Note: at the end of this post, there is, once more, a photo of the judge, Carsten Schindler, who is presiding over Reiner’s trial.

DAY 22 - July 31, 2024 - ENGLISH AUDIO AND SUBTITLES

_________________________________

Below: photo of Judge Carsten Schindler. Someone, from all the very ample evidence, against truth and justice and human rights.

As it says on the bottom of the photo (in German): Let us give him a face.

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

FURTHER TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:

Tuesday August 6, 2024

Wednesday August 14, 2024

___________________

Posted Aug 1, 2024